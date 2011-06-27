Used 2005 Cadillac XLR for Sale Near Me
- $21,996Good Deal | $2,829 below market
2005 Cadillac XLR Base22,796 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Puklich Chevrolet - Bismarck / North Dakota
2005 Cadillac XLR Base Light Platinum RWD Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 18' Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Entertainment system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In Dash CD Changer, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Light Eucalyptus Wood Accent Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Weather band radio. Call us at (701) 214-6374 For Help with any of Our Departments. See us on our Facebook Page!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A955603499
Stock: L53811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $13,977
2005 Cadillac XLR Base84,734 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North American Auto Group Imports - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
Light Platinum 2005 Cadillac XLR Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A055600863
Stock: Q3437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-01-2019
- $15,349Fair Deal | $864 below market
2005 Cadillac XLR Base88,715 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A&A Auto Denver - Denver / Colorado
Our 2005 Cadillac XLR Roadster looks impressive in Red. Powered by a 4.6 Liter V8 that generates 320hp while connected to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission for quick passing. This Rear Wheel Drive team can attain near 25mpg on the open road and sends you to 60mph in 6 seconds. The exterior is enhanced with bright wheels, chrome accents, and a sleek stance. Slip inside our XLR, and you will find plenty of premium features. Enjoy heated leather seats, wood grain accents, and brushed satin trim. Put your favorite CD into the Bose sound system, tap the audio controls on the wheel to set the volume, drop the hardtop, and get ready to fly! Cadillac cares about the safety of you and your passengers, and this XLR offers ABS, stability/traction control, dual front airbags, and front side airbags to keep you out of harm's way. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A155602489
Stock: 9124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $23,777
2005 Cadillac XLR Base57,499 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
RARE FIND 2005 CADILLAC XLR WITH A MERE 57,459 MILES ON IT SOUTHWEST OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW GARAGE KEPT NONSMOKER AND LOVING OWNERSHIP THIS CAR TRULY REFLECTS ABSOLUTE PRIDE IN OWNERSHIP. ITS CONDITION WILL IMPRESS THE MOST DISCRIMINATING BUYER. BEAUTIFUL TUXEDO BLACK EXTERIOR FINISH COMPLEMENTED BY A EQUALLY HANDSOME FULLY OPTIONED NEAR PERFECT MATCHING NON SMOKERS INTERIOR. 100% STOCK AND CORRECT IN EVERY WAY. READY TO ENJOY IMMEDIATELY MANY MORE SMILES AND MILES TO BE ENJOYED WITH OWNERSHIP ON THIS ONE. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers World Wide since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details. * Low cost financeable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM *SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, PLEASE CALL 1-833-568-7155 TO SCHEDULE *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....OUR VALUED CLIENT . @arizonaspecialtymotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A055604122
Stock: 11792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$22,788
2005 Cadillac XLR BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A155602640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,888
2005 Cadillac XLR BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A255602842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,500Great Deal | $5,956 below market
2006 Cadillac XLR Base54,885 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heritage Motor Company - Virginia Beach / Virginia
**CALL OR TEXT CHASE NOW 757-576-1287, **VIN NUMBER INCLUDED ON FREE CARFAX, **VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED, **INCLUDES WARRANTY, **DEALER TRADE IN, **SERVICE RECORDS, **LEATHER INTERIOR, **HEATED SEATS, **PREMIUM SOUND, **NAVIGATION, **MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In Dash CD Changer, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Weather band radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 16618 miles below market average! 17/25 City/Highway MPG We are located on Shore Drive across from the Little Creek Amphibious Base. We happily serve our community, and we proudly offer our military exclusive deals. -In-House Financing & Bank Financing On Location. -Bad Credit / No Credit / NO PROBLEM! -Low Down Payments / Bank Financing As Low As 1.9%... -Proudly serving the Military and all of Hampton Roads for 28 years. Value is the combination of quality & pricing. Meaning, High-quality with low prices equal the best value!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV36A065602238
Stock: 16555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,991Great Deal | $1,992 below market
2004 Cadillac XLR Base43,407 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida
-Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2004! Navigation, This 2004 Cadillac XLR Base, has a great Light Platinum exterior, and a clean Shale interior! Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls, Seating, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start Parking Sensors AM/FM Radio Soft Top Convertible Rain Sensing Wipers Premium Sound System Hard Top Convertible Park Distance Control Stability Control, ABS Brakes Active suspension Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A745600776
Stock: BD78541A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $18,990Good Deal | $2,608 below market
2006 Cadillac XLR Base53,730 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Shaver Preferred Motors - Merrillville / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV36A765600664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,963
2004 Cadillac XLR Base56,930 milesDelivery available*
Jack Wilson Buick GMC - Saint Augustine / Florida
Used 2004 Cadillac XLR for sale Jacksonville, FL. We are a Kelley Blue Book Buy-In Center! We'll buy your car even if you don't buy ours! Stop in today and have one of our car buying specialist appraise your vehicle for FREE. We work with Kelley Blue Book to make sure you are getting the BEST price for your vehicle. RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Satin Nickel Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC ** Back Up Warning Sensors! **, ** Best Color For Resale **, ** Brakes Have More Than 50% Of Pad Life Remaining! **, ** Chrome Wheels! **, ** Premium Package Plus! **, ** Premium Stereo! **, ** Push Button Start! **, ** V8 Power! - You Won't Be Able To Drive a V6 After This! **, ** We Deliver Anywhere! **, 18' Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In Dash CD Changer, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Weather band radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A145604094
Stock: 45604094T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- $19,998Good Deal | $1,819 below market
2004 Cadillac XLR Base30,619 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carrio MotorCars - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34AX45603252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,000Good Deal | $786 below market
2004 Cadillac XLR Base89,695 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Hood Chevrolet - Covington / Louisiana
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS!, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, LOCAL TRADE IN !, NON SMOKER!, PUSH BUTTON START!, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC, Shale Leather, 18" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 9 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Convertible HardTop, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In Dash CD Changer, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Genuine wood console insert, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ventilated front seats. We are Family owned and doing business the right way since 1929 and one of the top car dealers in Covington! Bill Hood Chevrolet is here to serve you with a full line of Chevy vehicles. We take pride in helping you find the one that's right for you. Whether you're looking for a new car or used car, our sales team can help with its no-pressure philosophy. New Orleans Chevrolet drivers, our dealership is ready to meet the needs of any driver looking for a smart and elegant vehicle. Let us show you what a great Chevrolet dealer should be. We welcome all New Orleans Chevrolet customers to our dealership to take a closer look at our huge inventory. We will make your car buying experience efficient and stress-free. Call us today at (985) 590-4102 to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A745603872
Stock: 90795A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-19-2019
- $17,900
2004 Cadillac XLR Base59,767 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2004 Cadillac XLR for your consideration. It is powered by Cadillac’s 4.6 L Northstar which was tuned to produce a strong 320 hp. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission. This Cadillac XLR is finished in Shale Metallic over a tan leather interior. It features sleek body lines which when riding on 18-inch polished alloy wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Driveguard tires gives the vehicle an aggressive, yet elegant stance. Inside the car, you will find all of the features you would expect a semi-modern luxury car to have such as power windows, power seats, power locks, CD player, and many more. Some of the more unique highlights include the power-operated folding hardtop that stows away neatly into the power trunk and the wood trim that accents the interior nicely. With all the performance of a Corvette and all the comfort and luxury of a Cadillac, this is certainly a brilliant machine. Please call or email us today with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A245600202
Stock: B3204 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $25,995
2004 Cadillac XLR Base18,952 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wheels in Motion - Tempe / Arizona
Clean CARFAX. Light Platinum 2004 Cadillac XLR RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHCLUXURY PACKAGE, MEMORY PACKAGE, Power Package, Multimedia Package, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Safety Package, Security Package, Technology Package.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 51359 miles below market average!Wheels In Motion Auto Sales is an Independently family owned dealership that place our customers first when shopping for their new vehicle. My name is Tim Zarbock and I'm the owner here at Wheels In Motion Auto Sales. I am almost always here at the store personally to make sure you have the finest possible shopping experience as you look over our inventory of some of the finest pre-owned vehicles available anywhere. I pick out every single vehicle available here myself so that I can offer great vehicle to you and your family. Wheels In Motion is a Carfax Advantage dealer and that means that every vehicle comes with a free Carfax Report for your viewing. Wheels In Motion offers a relaxed pressure free shopping experience in the comfort of our air-conditioned indoor showroom.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34AX45601131
Stock: 601131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $13,500Fair Deal | $369 below market
2004 Cadillac XLR Base108,460 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Road Ready Used Cars - Ansonia / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A645600980
Stock: 12728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,777
2006 Cadillac XLR Base29,041 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Just listed! 2005 Cadillac XLR Convertible NEW 29k Miles Ago. IT WAS NEW AND STILL RETAINS ITS NEW CAR LUSTER Carfax Certified and Guaranteed with over 17 recorded service history's. Rarely seen beautiful brilliant silver metallic exterior finish is as nice as it was on day one. Complemented by a Near Perfect shale Supple Leather Fully Optioned NON SMOKERS interior. This beauty has the appearance of being stored in a time capsule its condition will impress the most discriminating buyer. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV36A765600843
Stock: 11810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,999
2004 Cadillac XLR Base38,799 milesDelivery available*
Thompson Buick GMC Cadillac - Springfield / Missouri
SAVE THOUSANDS WITH INTERNET VALUE PRICING!!! ONLY AT THOMPSONS!!!!! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY!!!, NAVIGATION!!, POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS!!!!, 2D Convertible, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Black Raven, Ebony Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Convertible HardTop, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Head restraints memory, Heads-Up Display, HVAC memory, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Passenger cancellable airbag, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 18211 miles below market average! Black Raven 2004 Cadillac XLR RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC IN BUSINESS SINCE 1919 AND REMEMBER.....THE THOMPSON BOYS ARE DEALING!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A945602609
Stock: M10928A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- New Listing$20,500
2004 Cadillac XLR Base63,063 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pat O'Brien Chevrolet Vermilion - Vermilion / Ohio
2004 Cadillac XLR Xenon Blue RWD Locally Owned New Car Trade, Rare and Hard to Find, ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX!, 1 OF 371 IN XENON BLUE!, 18' Polished Aluminum Wheels, Convertible HardTop, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rear Parking Sensors, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. At Pat O'Brien Chevrolet in Vermilion our goal is to make your car shopping experience as easy and hassle-free as possible. That's why we offer our Upfront Pricing Guarantee. The price you see is the price you pay!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A045603714
Stock: PHZ296359A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020