Consumer Rating
(5)
2008 Cadillac XLR Review

Pros & Cons

  • Literally sharp-looking exterior design, comfortable ride quality, hardtop convenience, nearly ever luxury feature you can ask for is standard.
  • Interior build and materials quality do not reflect the price, not as sporty as its Corvette underpinnings would suggest, taller drivers may find it cramped.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Cadillac XLR boasts an artistic, eye-catching design that still stands out in a crowd. Its lackluster performance and interior craftsmanship, however, put it at a disadvantage in the very competitive (and expensive) luxury roadster segment.

Vehicle overview

In a rather nifty commercial featuring music by Iggy Pop and the Teddy Bears, the 2008 Cadillac XLR roadster is presented as the latest in a long line of great Caddy coupes and convertibles. Of course, it's the first model to represent both categories thanks to its power-folding hardtop. But while the commercial proclaims "I'm a punk rocker, yes I am," the XLR's grand, eye-catching design practically screams "I'm a Cadillac" with thoroughly modern lines that pay homage to -- rather than copy -- all those that wore the Caddy crest in the past.

For better or worse, driving the XLR is more indicative of those past Cadillacs than it is of the Corvette it's based on. The 320-horsepower V8 is plenty powerful and the steering is precise, but even with its adjustable suspension, the XLR is more suitable for straight-line highway cruising than back-road athleticism. Those expecting a Vette in evening wear will be disappointed.

So, too, will those anticipating this Cadillac to match the interior quality and driving experience of its fellow $80,000 convertibles. Subsequently, unless the XLR's handsome looks and all-American pedigree strike a strong chord with you, we suggest focusing on the rather impressive list of competitors that includes the BMW 650i, Jaguar XK, Mercedes-Benz SL550 and Porsche 911 Cabriolet. The 2008 XLR may be the latest in a long line of fine Cadillacs, but in this price bracket, that's not necessarily enough.

2008 Cadillac XLR models

The 2008 Cadillac XLR is a luxury roadster that features a retractable hardtop. It is offered in base, Platinum Edition and Alpine White Edition trim levels. The base XLR comes with most of the luxury features you'd ever want, including 18-inch alloy wheels with run-flat tires, adaptive xenon HID headlights, eight-way power and heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, Bose audio (with satellite radio and a CD changer), OnStar, a navigation system, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition, adaptive cruise control and a head-up display.

The XLR Platinum Edition adds unique 15-spoke wheels, different wood and metallic cabin accents, special door sill plates, exclusive color choices and "Platinum" exterior badging. The Alpine White Edition isn't quite as grand (nor costly) as the Platinum, but comes attractively painted in its namesake and also features chrome wheels and grille. Chrome wheels are also available separately.

2008 Highlights

The additions of an available Alpine White limited edition, optional chrome wheels and a newly standard heated steering wheel are the only changes to Cadillac's XLR roadster for 2008.

Performance & mpg

A muscular yet refined 4.6-liter V8 powers the XLR. A six-speed automatic (that allows manual-style shifting) sends the V8's 320 hp and 310 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. The XLR is a spirited performer, as the 0-60-mph dash takes less than 6 seconds, while high-speed running on the highway is hushed and effortless. Full-throttle shifts result in little hesitation, and the sound of the engine at full song is as good as or better than any V8 in its class. Braking performance is equally impressive, with a stop from 60 mph taking just 118 feet, and with no fade evident after successive panic stops.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, run-flat tires and stability control are all standard, as are side airbags that offer head as well as thorax protection. Rear parking sensors are also included.

Driving

As fast as the 2008 Cadillac XLR is when pushed, those expecting a Corvette in a three-piece suit will be disappointed. Acceleration is certainly quick, but the XLR's soft suspension tuning results in noticeable body roll during hard cornering and plenty of nosedive under heavy braking. The Magnetic Ride Control shocks are standard equipment, but even with their split-second adjustability, the XLR still feels less willing to tackle the turns than the more athletic Mercedes SL. On less serpentine roads, the XLR hits its stride, delivering an undisturbed ride with effortless, arrow-straight tracking afforded by the precise steering. At highway speeds, wind buffeting is somewhat intrusive with the top down, but not so much that it detracts from the XLR's otherwise enjoyable freeway ride.

Interior

While packed to the gills with high-tech luxury features, the 2008 Cadillac XLR fails to match the interior quality of similarly priced competitors that wear the badges of BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. Its soothing blend of soft leather, eucalyptus wood trim and aluminum trim are certainly inviting, but the plastics quality is below average for this lofty class and its design is a little too reminiscent of the outgoing first-generation CTS.

Still, this is a hardtop convertible, and as such, the XLR won't disappoint customers looking for a two-seater that can provide both a suntan and a quiet top-up highway ride. The trunk boasts a respectable 11.6 cubic feet of space when the top is up. Top down, however, that number drops to a more confining 4.4 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Cadillac XLR.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

All smiles
Scott Leyva,10/18/2009
I love my XLR-V and it makes me happy to get behind the wheel. It has had its share of problems including a leaky radiator and a bad supercharger air pump that started making groaning noises. It is definitely high maintenance including light bulb replacement that took the dealership one hour to get to it to replace. Also, one time the top stopped half way and we had to use the key in the bumper to get it closed manually. It never happened again so the car has its own personality. This car is red and draws a crowd wherever I go! Not even my 95 Jaguar XJS, which I traded in, drew this much attention from young and old alike. I just hope it is lower maintenance than the Jaguar!
Great Ride
R2KVET,03/16/2008
No doubt, this is a fun car to drive. It's loaded with almost all features you may want. This car is not a Corvette and it's probably not for Corvette lovers. It's sophisticated, quiet with a gentle ride. The base powertrain offer enough power for most drivers.
One of the best cars ever!!!
Mike,04/30/2008
I love my xlr its great.....when im driving by i always get staring eyes filled with jealousy.....i droped my son off at a birthday party in it and all the kids ran over to the car...so if you want a car that will get you noticed than be sure to put the cadillac xlr on your list!!!!!
Cadillac XLR
Don Decker,10/30/2017
2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
After Extensive Searches, and Reading Many Reviews, all I can say is: BUYERS BE AWARE!! What the Dealerships, and Salespersons won't tell you is that there are NO Replacement Body, Bumpers, Light Assemblies, or Trim Parts available anywhere, USA or Abroad, not even After Market for this Short Manufacturing Run Car (2004 through 2009) making Insurance Extremely Expensive if you can find someone to Insure it. Great Performance Car, Handles Great, Comfortable to ride in, but Poor Mileage. Might be a Good Car for someone who collects cars, and has plenty of Mad Money to play with. Just don't have an Accident!!
See all 5 reviews of the 2008 Cadillac XLR
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 6400 rpm
More about the 2008 Cadillac XLR

Used 2008 Cadillac XLR Overview

The Used 2008 Cadillac XLR is offered in the following submodels: XLR Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Alpine White Edition 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and Platinum Edition 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 6A).

