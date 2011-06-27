Vehicle overview

In a rather nifty commercial featuring music by Iggy Pop and the Teddy Bears, the 2008 Cadillac XLR roadster is presented as the latest in a long line of great Caddy coupes and convertibles. Of course, it's the first model to represent both categories thanks to its power-folding hardtop. But while the commercial proclaims "I'm a punk rocker, yes I am," the XLR's grand, eye-catching design practically screams "I'm a Cadillac" with thoroughly modern lines that pay homage to -- rather than copy -- all those that wore the Caddy crest in the past.

For better or worse, driving the XLR is more indicative of those past Cadillacs than it is of the Corvette it's based on. The 320-horsepower V8 is plenty powerful and the steering is precise, but even with its adjustable suspension, the XLR is more suitable for straight-line highway cruising than back-road athleticism. Those expecting a Vette in evening wear will be disappointed.

So, too, will those anticipating this Cadillac to match the interior quality and driving experience of its fellow $80,000 convertibles. Subsequently, unless the XLR's handsome looks and all-American pedigree strike a strong chord with you, we suggest focusing on the rather impressive list of competitors that includes the BMW 650i, Jaguar XK, Mercedes-Benz SL550 and Porsche 911 Cabriolet. The 2008 XLR may be the latest in a long line of fine Cadillacs, but in this price bracket, that's not necessarily enough.