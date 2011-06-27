Estimated values
2006 Cadillac XLR Star Black Limited Edition 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,377
|$10,176
|$11,284
|Clean
|$7,627
|$9,280
|$10,262
|Average
|$6,126
|$7,487
|$8,220
|Rough
|$4,624
|$5,694
|$6,177
Estimated values
2006 Cadillac XLR 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,673
|$17,693
|$20,643
|Clean
|$11,538
|$16,134
|$18,774
|Average
|$9,267
|$13,017
|$15,037
|Rough
|$6,996
|$9,899
|$11,300