Used 2006 Cadillac XLR Consumer Reviews

Truly a beautiful boulevard cruiser! 06 XLR , 08/09/2009 16 of 16 people found this review helpful The XLR has stunning looks inside and out. So many features. Love the retractable hardtop. With the top up, you have no idea you are in a roadster! It is so quiet. No problems with the car so far . Purchased on 7-8- 09 with 7295 miles. It is quite different from our 07 Corvette. We considered a 2010 Camaro...love the exterior looks, but inside was a disappointment (seats, dash, short windshield). Back to the XLR..CD player has awesome sound...love the cooled seats. Think this will be a collectible car. Got this like new 06 for about half of the original list. My wife says the car is "cool"!

Good Looking junk bignickja , 06/30/2009 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Bought mine off showroom floor for 83,000 dollars to go with my vette and escalade yes I owed gm a lot, best and worst car I've ever owned, great headturner, fun to drive, ALWAYS IN SHOP, I mean ALWAYS in my 40 months of owning it was in shop 33 times from headlights to horns to rubber fading, trans, water pump, oil pump, compressor, tire gauge, throttlebody, trunk, foglights, visors, radio replaced, navigation, radiator, blown speaker, push button door entry, lights on dash blown, periscope wheel, heads up display, wiper pump, rusted tailpipes, I am not making this up be warned, stupid thing is I still liked the car?

buy the benz Bob , 08/18/2008 13 of 13 people found this review helpful After looking for one of these since Nov 07, and reading all the reviews I bought anyway. I have had 2 weeks and its been in shop for 6 days, for heated/cooled seats, and horn. Going back tomorrow for fog lights and high beam flash. Make sure only buy certified and get vis records. These are very high maintenance cars and while they look good, they are not built like a 75k car. Buy the Benz, more money but you should actually get to drive it, instead of rental cars. Certification provides warranty, but doesn't mean they actually checked. I had not driven 2 feet after delivered certified when the above were not working. Don't feel sorry for gm or employees, they need to do job.

Exciting but expensive R Bell , 03/03/2017 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This car is a close second to corvette but after owning a year I spent more on repair cost than any car I've ever owned.. This one is a lemon.. Almost every 2 weeks I was spending $800 on something to have it fixed.. Extended warranity was worthless. Replaced both window regulators 800 each. Then transmission cable broke $400 As a single woman repair cost has cost me my car. I can't keep up with repair bills But truly love driving this car with top down and up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value