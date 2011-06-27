Used 2006 Cadillac XLR Consumer Reviews
Truly a beautiful boulevard cruiser!
The XLR has stunning looks inside and out. So many features. Love the retractable hardtop. With the top up, you have no idea you are in a roadster! It is so quiet. No problems with the car so far . Purchased on 7-8- 09 with 7295 miles. It is quite different from our 07 Corvette. We considered a 2010 Camaro...love the exterior looks, but inside was a disappointment (seats, dash, short windshield). Back to the XLR..CD player has awesome sound...love the cooled seats. Think this will be a collectible car. Got this like new 06 for about half of the original list. My wife says the car is "cool"!
Good Looking junk
Bought mine off showroom floor for 83,000 dollars to go with my vette and escalade yes I owed gm a lot, best and worst car I've ever owned, great headturner, fun to drive, ALWAYS IN SHOP, I mean ALWAYS in my 40 months of owning it was in shop 33 times from headlights to horns to rubber fading, trans, water pump, oil pump, compressor, tire gauge, throttlebody, trunk, foglights, visors, radio replaced, navigation, radiator, blown speaker, push button door entry, lights on dash blown, periscope wheel, heads up display, wiper pump, rusted tailpipes, I am not making this up be warned, stupid thing is I still liked the car?
buy the benz
After looking for one of these since Nov 07, and reading all the reviews I bought anyway. I have had 2 weeks and its been in shop for 6 days, for heated/cooled seats, and horn. Going back tomorrow for fog lights and high beam flash. Make sure only buy certified and get vis records. These are very high maintenance cars and while they look good, they are not built like a 75k car. Buy the Benz, more money but you should actually get to drive it, instead of rental cars. Certification provides warranty, but doesn't mean they actually checked. I had not driven 2 feet after delivered certified when the above were not working. Don't feel sorry for gm or employees, they need to do job.
Exciting but expensive
This car is a close second to corvette but after owning a year I spent more on repair cost than any car I've ever owned.. This one is a lemon.. Almost every 2 weeks I was spending $800 on something to have it fixed.. Extended warranity was worthless. Replaced both window regulators 800 each. Then transmission cable broke $400 As a single woman repair cost has cost me my car. I can't keep up with repair bills But truly love driving this car with top down and up.
A $75,000 Lemon
After three repairs for a non-operative roof (the sensors went bad three times) my 2006 Cadillac XLR has an engine knock. It was diagnosed by the dealer as "inappropriate spark detonation" the problem has still not been solved even after three more visits to the dealer and a "site visit" by Cadillac's engineer. The car has been out of service for nearly a month since I purchase it, with no end in sight. I also own a new Cadillac STS, and there is no comparison between the cars. It is a shame that Cadillac cannot seem to get it right. Next time, it'll be a Mercedes-Benz SL500.
