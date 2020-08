Used 2004 Cadillac XLR for Sale Near Me

Jack Wilson Buick GMC - Saint Augustine / Florida

Used 2004 Cadillac XLR for sale Jacksonville, FL. We are a Kelley Blue Book Buy-In Center! We'll buy your car even if you don't buy ours! Stop in today and have one of our car buying specialist appraise your vehicle for FREE. We work with Kelley Blue Book to make sure you are getting the BEST price for your vehicle. RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Satin Nickel Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC ** Back Up Warning Sensors! **, ** Best Color For Resale **, ** Brakes Have More Than 50% Of Pad Life Remaining! **, ** Chrome Wheels! **, ** Premium Package Plus! **, ** Premium Stereo! **, ** Push Button Start! **, ** V8 Power! - You Won't Be Able To Drive a V6 After This! **, ** We Deliver Anywhere! **, 18' Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In Dash CD Changer, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Weather band radio.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6YV34A145604094

Stock: 45604094T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-28-2020