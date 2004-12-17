Used 2004 Cadillac XLR for Sale Near Me

31 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
XLR Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 31 listings
  • 2004 Cadillac XLR in Silver
    used

    2004 Cadillac XLR

    43,407 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,991

    $1,992 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac XLR in Silver
    used

    2004 Cadillac XLR

    56,930 miles

    $11,963

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac XLR in Silver
    used

    2004 Cadillac XLR

    30,619 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,998

    $1,819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac XLR in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Cadillac XLR

    89,695 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,000

    $786 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac XLR
    used

    2004 Cadillac XLR

    59,767 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac XLR in Silver
    used

    2004 Cadillac XLR

    18,952 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac XLR in Silver
    used

    2004 Cadillac XLR

    108,460 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,500

    $369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac XLR in Black
    used

    2004 Cadillac XLR

    38,799 miles

    $20,999

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac XLR in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Cadillac XLR

    63,063 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $20,500

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac XLR in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Cadillac XLR

    81,561 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,322

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac XLR in Black
    used

    2004 Cadillac XLR

    52,299 miles

    $21,060

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac XLR in Silver
    used

    2004 Cadillac XLR

    108,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,940

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac XLR in Silver
    used

    2005 Cadillac XLR

    22,796 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,996

    $2,829 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac XLR in Silver
    used

    2005 Cadillac XLR

    84,734 miles
    Theft history, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,977

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac XLR in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Cadillac XLR

    88,715 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,349

    $864 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac XLR in Black
    used

    2005 Cadillac XLR

    57,499 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,777

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac XLR in Silver
    used

    2005 Cadillac XLR

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,788

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac XLR in Silver
    used

    2005 Cadillac XLR

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $18,888

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac XLR searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 31 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac XLR
  4. Used 2004 Cadillac XLR

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac XLR

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac XLR
Overall Consumer Rating
4.984 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 84 reviews
  • 5
    (88%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (1%)
More than you can Imagine
XLR lifer,12/17/2004
The XLR ia an unbelievable car to drive.The performance will amaze you. It out performs my Porsche which I also truly love. The styling sets it apart from all other cars in ANY class. The luxurious interior makes you feel like a king. I dont know what I like more, the comfort or all the looks and questions I get continuously from admirers. It is truly one of a kind.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
XLR
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac XLR info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings