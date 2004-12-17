Used 2004 Cadillac XLR for Sale Near Me

Bill Hood Chevrolet - Covington / Louisiana

CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS!, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, LOCAL TRADE IN !, NON SMOKER!, PUSH BUTTON START!, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC, Shale Leather, 18" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 9 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Convertible HardTop, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In Dash CD Changer, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Genuine wood console insert, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ventilated front seats.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6YV34A745603872

Stock: 90795A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-19-2019