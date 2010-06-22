Used 2009 Cadillac XLR for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 31,909 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,769
Fiat and Alfa Romeo of Albuquerque - Albuquerque / New Mexico
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac XLR Platinum with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV36AX95600615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,700 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$28,999
Harrison Auto Sales - Irwin / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac XLR Platinum with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV36A895600760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,622 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,990
Ultimate Rides - Coal City / Illinois
2008 Cadillac XLR Convertible RARE!! HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE!! BLACK ON BLACK!! SHARP!! Powered by a 320HP Northstar 4.6L V8 engine with variable valve timing. 6 speed automatic transmission is rear mounted to achieve a 50/50 weight distribution. 18 inch alloy wheels. 4 wheel disc brakes. Magnetic ride suspension. Power retracting convertible hard top. Leather upholstery. Heated and cooled power seats. Navigation. BOSE audio system with 9 speakers CD/SAT. Climate control. Power windows. Power locks. Keyless entry. Push button start. Adaptive cruise control. Adaptive forward headlights. On-Star. Gauges were designed in conjunction with Italian luxury brand Bvlgari. The XLR styling was inspired by the stealth fighter. Low miles. Clean CARFAX. Very clean inside and out. At Ultimate Rides, 38 W. Division St., Coal City IL 60416, 815-634-3900. WWW.ULTIMATERIDES.COM we want your business now and forever. We know that buying a car or truck can be stressful. We have a laid back approach to ease that stress. We are not just sales people, but a group of car enthusiasts with a passion for cars and trucks! We want to help you find the right vehicle at the right price and get the best finance terms that we can! From your first car to your last!! We are just a short drive from surrounding towns such as Morris, Coal City, Braidwood, Wilmington, Dwight, Streator, Seneca, Marseilles, Pontiac, Bloomington, Peoria, Ottawa, Yorkville, Oswego, Aurora, Naperville, Joliet, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Schaumburg and Chicago. Easy to get to just off I-55 so we welcome buyers from Iowa as well as Indiana!! Buy a Jeep Wrangler today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV36A585600715
Stock: D141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,298 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$29,995
Herbies Auto Sales - Greeley / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV36A985600586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,622 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,990
Franklin Nissan - Columbia / Kentucky
CARFAX One-Owner. Fully Detailed. Clean CARFAX. 17/27 City/Highway MPG Light Platinum 2007 Cadillac XLR Platinum RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV36A275600959
Stock: 75600959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 23,960 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$37,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Only 23K Miles On This Rare Passion Red Limited Edition XLR. Number 165 Of 250 Produced, This XLR Is In Amazing Condition Inside And Out. It Has Been Garaged And Babied Since New And It Shows. Factory Options Include: Bose Premium Sound With 6-Disc Changer, Navigation. Keyless Access With Push Button Start, Head-Up Display, Heated And Cooled 8-Way Power Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Eucalyptus Wood Trim, Wood And Leather Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, HID Lamps.... This Beautiful XLR Also Comes With All Books, Both Keys, Servive Receipts And A Spotless Carfax Report. Original Window Sticker Was Over $81K.... You Won't Find A Cleaner Limited Edition XLR In The Whole Country, Call Us Before It's Gone!! ................................... We Have Excellent Financing Options For This Awesome XLR As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now........................... Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac XLR Passion Red Limited Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV36A875600786
Stock: 3479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 58,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,990
The Highline Group - Lowell / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV36A575600258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,885 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,500$5,956 Below Market
Heritage Motor Company - Virginia Beach / Virginia
**CALL OR TEXT CHASE NOW 757-576-1287, **VIN NUMBER INCLUDED ON FREE CARFAX, **VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED, **INCLUDES WARRANTY, **DEALER TRADE IN, **SERVICE RECORDS, **LEATHER INTERIOR, **HEATED SEATS, **PREMIUM SOUND, **NAVIGATION, **MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In Dash CD Changer, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Weather band radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 16618 miles below market average! 17/25 City/Highway MPG We are located on Shore Drive across from the Little Creek Amphibious Base. We happily serve our community, and we proudly offer our military exclusive deals. -In-House Financing & Bank Financing On Location. -Bad Credit / No Credit / NO PROBLEM! -Low Down Payments / Bank Financing As Low As 1.9%... -Proudly serving the Military and all of Hampton Roads for 28 years. Value is the combination of quality & pricing. Meaning, High-quality with low prices equal the best value!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV36A065602238
Stock: 16555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,730 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,990$2,608 Below Market
Shaver Preferred Motors - Merrillville / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV36A765600664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,041 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$29,777
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Just listed! 2005 Cadillac XLR Convertible NEW 29k Miles Ago. IT WAS NEW AND STILL RETAINS ITS NEW CAR LUSTER Carfax Certified and Guaranteed with over 17 recorded service history's. Rarely seen beautiful brilliant silver metallic exterior finish is as nice as it was on day one. Complemented by a Near Perfect shale Supple Leather Fully Optioned NON SMOKERS interior. This beauty has the appearance of being stored in a time capsule its condition will impress the most discriminating buyer. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV36A765600843
Stock: 11810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,103 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,999
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
If you are searching for the right car at the right price. This is the place. With our huge inventory of just about every Make and Model we're able to provide our customers with an incomparable selection of beautiful pre-owned vehicles. Please call today and Save! 858 277-9077 or (619) 422-4224. Remember we are a CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending) Dealer. SE HABLA ESPANOL!SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ Enter *ONE OWNER* ~Enter Year & Make ~ Enter Vehicle Slogan ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV36A065600098
Stock: SA1668U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,688
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV36A165601924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,706 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$23,965
El Paso AutoPlex - El Paso / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV36A265604024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,796 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$21,996$2,829 Below Market
Puklich Chevrolet - Bismarck / North Dakota
2005 Cadillac XLR Base Light Platinum RWD Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 18' Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Entertainment system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In Dash CD Changer, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Light Eucalyptus Wood Accent Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Weather band radio. Call us at (701) 214-6374 For Help with any of Our Departments. See us on our Facebook Page!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A955603499
Stock: L53811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 84,734 milesTheft history, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,977
North American Auto Group Imports - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
Light Platinum 2005 Cadillac XLR Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A055600863
Stock: Q3437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-01-2019
- 88,715 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$15,349$864 Below Market
A&A Auto Denver - Denver / Colorado
Our 2005 Cadillac XLR Roadster looks impressive in Red. Powered by a 4.6 Liter V8 that generates 320hp while connected to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission for quick passing. This Rear Wheel Drive team can attain near 25mpg on the open road and sends you to 60mph in 6 seconds. The exterior is enhanced with bright wheels, chrome accents, and a sleek stance. Slip inside our XLR, and you will find plenty of premium features. Enjoy heated leather seats, wood grain accents, and brushed satin trim. Put your favorite CD into the Bose sound system, tap the audio controls on the wheel to set the volume, drop the hardtop, and get ready to fly! Cadillac cares about the safety of you and your passengers, and this XLR offers ABS, stability/traction control, dual front airbags, and front side airbags to keep you out of harm's way. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A155602489
Stock: 9124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 57,499 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$23,777
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
RARE FIND 2005 CADILLAC XLR WITH A MERE 57,459 MILES ON IT SOUTHWEST OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW GARAGE KEPT NONSMOKER AND LOVING OWNERSHIP THIS CAR TRULY REFLECTS ABSOLUTE PRIDE IN OWNERSHIP. ITS CONDITION WILL IMPRESS THE MOST DISCRIMINATING BUYER. BEAUTIFUL TUXEDO BLACK EXTERIOR FINISH COMPLEMENTED BY A EQUALLY HANDSOME FULLY OPTIONED NEAR PERFECT MATCHING NON SMOKERS INTERIOR. 100% STOCK AND CORRECT IN EVERY WAY. READY TO ENJOY IMMEDIATELY MANY MORE SMILES AND MILES TO BE ENJOYED WITH OWNERSHIP ON THIS ONE. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers World Wide since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details. * Low cost financeable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM *SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, PLEASE CALL 1-833-568-7155 TO SCHEDULE *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....OUR VALUED CLIENT . @arizonaspecialtymotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A055604122
Stock: 11792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$22,788
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6YV34A155602640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac XLR searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac XLR
- 5(100%)
Related Cadillac XLR info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Athens GA
- Used Cadillac XT5 Ann Arbor MI
- Used Cadillac XLR Irving TX
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Mckinney TX
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Phoenix AZ
- Used Cadillac XT5 Jersey City NJ
- Used Cadillac XTS Mcallen TX
- Used Cadillac XT6 Anaheim CA
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Orange CA
- Used Cadillac XLR Arlington TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac CT4 2018 Green Bay WI
- Used Cadillac CTS 2018 Colorado Springs CO
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015 Cincinnati OH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h