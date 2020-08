Used 2007 Cadillac XLR for Sale Near Me

OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California

Only 23K Miles On This Rare Passion Red Limited Edition XLR. Number 165 Of 250 Produced, This XLR Is In Amazing Condition Inside And Out. It Has Been Garaged And Babied Since New And It Shows. Factory Options Include: Bose Premium Sound With 6-Disc Changer, Navigation. Keyless Access With Push Button Start, Head-Up Display, Heated And Cooled 8-Way Power Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Eucalyptus Wood Trim, Wood And Leather Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, HID Lamps.... This Beautiful XLR Also Comes With All Books, Both Keys, Servive Receipts And A Spotless Carfax Report. Original Window Sticker Was Over $81K.... You Won't Find A Cleaner Limited Edition XLR In The Whole Country, Call Us Before It's Gone!! ................................... We Have Excellent Financing Options For This Awesome XLR As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now........................... Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Cadillac XLR Passion Red Limited Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6YV36A875600786

Stock: 3479

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020