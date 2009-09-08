Used 2006 Cadillac XLR for Sale Near Me

Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona

Just listed! 2005 Cadillac XLR Convertible NEW 29k Miles Ago. IT WAS NEW AND STILL RETAINS ITS NEW CAR LUSTER Carfax Certified and Guaranteed with over 17 recorded service history's. Rarely seen beautiful brilliant silver metallic exterior finish is as nice as it was on day one. Complemented by a Near Perfect shale Supple Leather Fully Optioned NON SMOKERS interior. This beauty has the appearance of being stored in a time capsule its condition will impress the most discriminating buyer. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6YV36A765600843

Stock: 11810

Certified Pre-Owned: No

