Vehicle overview

Cadillac's efforts to re-establish itself among the world's best automakers have met with encouraging results. Recent years have seen a return to rear-wheel drive and, as a result, two solid-performing sport sedans, a surprisingly athletic crossover SUV and the image-building XLR roadster. However, Cadillac decided its intent to compete with the top European brands would only be clear if it built a wickedly fast version of its highest offering -- one with blistering performance, head-turning looks and maybe a six-figure price to match. Enter the Cadillac XLR-V.

As in Cadillac's other V-series offerings, the "V" in 2008 Cadillac XLR-V signals a generous helping of velocity-biased hardware. Under the hood sits a hand-built 4.4-liter V8 that's been supercharged to the tune of 443 horsepower. It's complemented by firmer suspension tuning and upgraded brakes. Visual cues like 19-inch wheels, a mesh grille and quad exhaust tips clearly signal that this is no ordinary XLR.

For the most part, the Corvette-based XLR-V delivers on its performance promises. Its acceleration will leave several luxury roadsters behind, and the roadster's angular shape still looks distinctive. However, some aspects of the drive leave us cold, such as the vague steering and handling that, while impressive, fails to measure up to the extraordinarily high standards of this class. We also have mixed feelings about the XLR-V's interior. Some materials are appropriately rich, yet others seem quite average, and the cockpit doesn't fit drivers of all heights.

Competition in this class includes such accomplished roadsters as the Mercedes SL-Class, Porsche 911 Cabriolet and Jaguar XKR, as well as the four-seat BMW M6 convertible. Of these, the Porsche offers the most visceral drive; the Mercedes, the best combination of luxury, style and performance, specifically in AMG form. The 2008 Cadillac XLR-V is an interesting domestic alternative and may even turn more heads than the other cars, but if it were our 100 grand, we'd take the Porsche or the Benz.