Vehicle overview

Continuing its effort to take the world's most respected automakers head on, Cadillac has recently introduced "V" versions of its cars. Much like Mercedes' AMG and BMW's M models, a "V" badge on a Caddy promises ripping performance and athletic handling dynamics.

The 2007 Cadillac XLR-V is the company's entry in the hot-rod luxury roadster segment. With 443 horsepower, a retuned Magnetic Ride Control suspension and bigger brakes, the XLR-V looks great on paper. To match the XLR-V's aggressive personality, a bulging hood, mesh grille inserts, unique 19-inch wheels and quad exhaust tips are fitted. And for the most part, it delivers on the spec sheet's promises.

The heart of this ultra-high-performance version of the XLR is the supercharged 4.4-liter V8. This hand-built mill is of slightly smaller displacement than the normal XLR engine and has a stouter block and special cylinder heads. Although it's still hit with a gas-guzzler tax, the XLR-V posts fuel economy estimates of 15 mpg city, 22 mpg highway. Not bad for a car that, according to Cadillac, can rocket to 60 mph in under 5 seconds. A six-speed automatic with a manual-shift feature sends all that power to the pavement.

In the rarefied realm of the $100 grand luxury sport roadster, the XLR-V acquits itself handsomely with its combination of edgy style, strong performance and a boatload of luxury features. It's unfortunate that the interior, with its average design and cramped space for taller drivers, is a notable drawback. In this segment, there's little room for error. Overall, we think that the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class, specifically the high-performance AMG version, is still the best luxury roadster available, even considering its potential price premium. Also worth consideration is BMW's M6 convertible, which offers tremendous performance and a real backseat, or the upcoming Jaguar XKR, whose styling is as curvy as the Cadillac's is angular. Finally, for those who want more than a grand touring car, the Porsche 911 Cabriolet has sharper handling reflexes than any of these cars. In summation, the 2007 Cadillac XLR-V is competing against some of the best open-top cars in the world, and while it's an interesting domestic-brand alternative to the European stars, we recommend that you consider your options carefully before spending six figures on this Cadillac.