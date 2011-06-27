Estimated values
2008 Cadillac XLR-V Alpine White Edition 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,243
|$19,062
|$21,967
|Clean
|$13,129
|$17,594
|$20,205
|Average
|$10,902
|$14,657
|$16,681
|Rough
|$8,675
|$11,721
|$13,157
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac XLR-V 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,063
|$34,882
|$40,197
|Clean
|$24,025
|$32,196
|$36,973
|Average
|$19,950
|$26,822
|$30,524
|Rough
|$15,874
|$21,449
|$24,075