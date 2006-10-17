Used 2007 Cadillac XLR-V for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Cadillac XLR-V in Black
    used

    2006 Cadillac XLR-V

    57,154 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,500

  • 2006 Cadillac XLR-V in Silver
    used

    2006 Cadillac XLR-V

    41,350 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,995

  • 2006 Cadillac XLR-V in Black
    used

    2006 Cadillac XLR-V

    60,810 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,445

  • 2009 Cadillac XLR-V in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Cadillac XLR-V

    6,960 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $78,450

  • 5
    (100%)
Love It
AL,10/17/2006
I just wanted something different than my BMW convertible that I have driven since 1977. I love this car. It is a thrilling experience to drive. No, it does not handle like my BMW but it is a nice change. I will get snow tires and hope that it will take me safely in the winter months ahead. I call it "My Batmobile" it reminds me of Batman's car. It is a beautiful change for me and my husband. If you are looking for an automobile with fuel economy--this is not the one for you. All and all I just love it.
