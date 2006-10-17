Used 2007 Cadillac XLR-V for Sale Near Me

I just wanted something different than my BMW convertible that I have driven since 1977. I love this car. It is a thrilling experience to drive. No, it does not handle like my BMW but it is a nice change. I will get snow tires and hope that it will take me safely in the winter months ahead. I call it "My Batmobile" it reminds me of Batman's car. It is a beautiful change for me and my husband. If you are looking for an automobile with fuel economy--this is not the one for you. All and all I just love it.

