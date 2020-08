Used 2007 Cadillac XLR-V for Sale Near Me

Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia

2006 Cadillac XLR-V Convertible, A TRUE MODERN CLASSIC YOU MUST COME SEE, GENTLY DRIVEN LESS THAN 5000 MILES PER YEAR !!! Beautiful in Black Raven with Ebony shale interior. 19 inch Aluminum painted wheels. perfectly maintained local car. Over 100 k when new. Powered by a 4.4 Liter Supercharged Northstar generating 443 Horsepower. Call today to set an appointment and complete Your transaction on line. WE DELIVER !!!!19' x 8.5' Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Convertible HardTop, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6YX36D565603180

Stock: CP4675

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020