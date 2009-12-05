Used 2009 Cadillac XLR-V
Pros & Cons
- Ripping acceleration, head-turning styling, retractable hardtop convenience, loaded with standard luxury and convenience features.
- Cramped cockpit for taller drivers, steering lacks feedback, some interior elements not reflective of six-figure price.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Fast, stylish and full of features, the 2009 Cadillac XLR-V is an interesting alternative to European-brand luxury roadsters. Just be aware that some competitors are more refined and involving to drive.
Vehicle overview
Once one of the world's greatest carmakers, Cadillac has seen more ups and downs over the past few decades than Apple's stock price. However, GM's wreath-and-crest division has made a concerted effort in recent years to reclaim its former glory. Rather than allow European and Japanese automakers to rule the luxury-brand roost, Cadillac has decided to tackle its competitors head-on. A key part of this effort is the company's halo car, the 2009 Cadillac XLR-V.
As the ultrahigh-performance version of the XLR two-seat retractable hardtop roadster, the XLR-V serves notice to European automakers that they don't have an exclusive hold on sexy drop tops with blistering performance. The XLR-V also boasts the requisite six-figure price of admission. Subtle hints such as 19-inch wheels, a mesh grille and quad exhaust tips clearly signal that this is no ordinary XLR. Backing up the "V" badge is a hand-built, supercharged 4.4-liter V8 that cranks out a lusty 443 horsepower, along with firmer suspension tuning and upgraded brakes.
With its muscular engine and Corvette-based platform, one would expect the Cadillac XLR-V to be a strong performer. Sure enough, its ripping acceleration leaves lesser luxury roadsters behind, and its handling and braking are more than respectable. Yet its relatively uncommunicative steering leaves us cold, and its handling still isn't as sharp as what you'll find in the European competition. As such, the XLR-V is far from class-leading in the driver entertainment category.
A couple other minor shortcomings prevent the XLR-V from taking the title of top luxury roadster. While the cockpit looks luxurious, it doesn't fit drivers of all heights. Moreover, while most interior materials seem appropriately rich, a few others are decidedly average. In this exclusive segment, every detail counts, and the XLR-V can ill afford such missteps.
The luxury-roadster class includes such luminaries as the BMW M6 convertible, Jaguar XKR, Mercedes-Benz SL-Class and Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet. Of these, the Porsche offers the most rewarding drive, the M6 allows seating for four and the Mercedes arguably provides the best combination of luxury, style and performance, especially in AMG form. The 2009 Cadillac XLR-V is an interesting domestic alternative, and it may even turn more heads than the other cars due to its relative scarcity. But if it were our 100 grand, we'd take the Porsche or the Benz.
Cadillac XLR-V models
The 2009 Cadillac XLR-V is a two-seat luxury roadster. Its retractable hardtop can transform the car from closed coupe to wide-open convertible in less than 30 seconds. Nearly every imaginable luxury feature comes standard, including a nine-speaker Bose stereo (with satellite radio), OnStar telematics, a navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry and start, xenon headlights, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel with power tilt and telescope adjustments, a head-up display and rear parking assist. The lone factory option is a set of chrome-finished wheels.
Performance & mpg
A supercharged 4.4-liter V8 sends 443 hp and 414 pound-feet of torque to the 2009 Cadillac XLR-V's rear wheels. Power is channeled through a six-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift capability. We timed an XLR-V from zero to 60 mph in a scant 4.6 seconds, which puts it more than a full second ahead of the standard XLR and right in the thick of the high-performance roadster race. Braking performance, at 119 feet from 60 mph, is adequate, though the top stoppers can do the deed in under 115 feet.
Safety
Antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control are all standard on the 2009 Cadillac XLR-V. As in all convertibles of this ilk, the XLR-V's side airbags inflate to protect both the head and torso.
Driving
With a jump of 123 hp and 114 lb-ft of torque over the standard XLR, the 2009 Cadillac XLR-V is vastly more responsive. Lean into the throttle and the XLR-V catapults forth on a wave of supercharged torque. Even with its firmer suspension setup, though, the XLR-V is still tuned more for boulevard cruising than all-out handling, which means it feels softer than some more focused rivals. This attribute conspires with the rather heavy and numb steering setup to make this performance roadster feel a little out of its element on winding roads.
However, in normal driving, the XLR-V feels swift and stable. Cowl shake is nearly nonexistent and the V8 sounds terrific. Wind buffeting can become somewhat intrusive with the top down, but the XLR-V is whisper-quiet with its top up.
Interior
The cockpit of the XLR-V offers much to like. Its design is appealingly simple, the leather supple, the wood trim convincing and the build quality solid. However, we find the XLR-V's cockpit less appealing in light of the car's price. The switchgear looks and feels pedestrian, and some trim pieces have a tacked-on appearance. As in many cars of GM origin, too many functions have been crammed onto the turn-signal stalk. In addition, the steering wheel's a bit large for our tastes, and the limited rearward seat travel may cramp the styles of taller drivers. The trunk boasts a respectable 11.6 cubic feet of space when the top is up; top down, however, that number drops to just 4.4 cubic feet.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2009 Cadillac XLR-V.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- technology
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- infotainment system
- interior
Most helpful consumer reviews
We traded our 1995 red XJS convertible after 14 years. We knew nothing about the XLR, but were smitten once we drove it. It gets just as many if not more looks and compliments!
The car is pretty advanced for being 9 years old. Nav and entertainment are just fine. No USB. It's the Corvette in a tuxedo! It has 30,000 miles with no issues thus far.
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A
|MPG
|14 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|443 hp @ 6400 rpm
The least-expensive 2009 Cadillac XLR-V is the 2009 Cadillac XLR-V 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $104,215.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A) which starts at $104,215
More about the 2009 Cadillac XLR-V
Used 2009 Cadillac XLR-V Overview
The Used 2009 Cadillac XLR-V is offered in the following submodels: XLR-V Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A).
What do people think of the 2009 Cadillac XLR-V?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Cadillac XLR-V and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2009 XLR-V 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 XLR-V.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 Cadillac XLR-V and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2009 XLR-V featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
