Used 2009 Cadillac XLR-V for Sale

4 listings
  • $78,450

    2009 Cadillac XLR-V Base

    6,960 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Roy Robinson Chevrolet - Marysville / Washington

    This Cadillac XLR-V Base, with a Gas V8 4.4L/269 engine, features a 6-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission, and generates 23 highway/14 city MPG. Find this vehicle with only 6960 miles! Cadillac XLR-V Base Options: This Cadillac XLR-V Base offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Accents, interior includes aluminum on center console, left-hand and right- hand door armrest, left-hand and right-hand door switch bezel, center air outlet, climate control, radio and steering wheel, Audio system with navigation, AM/FM stereo with 6-disc in-dash CD changer and DVD-based navigation digital clock, Radio Data System (RDS), TheftLock, weather band, 6.5 LCD color display touch-screen, voice recognition and Bose premium 9-speaker system, In-Dash CD (6 disc), Radio (AM/FM), Radio data system. Safety options include Front wipers (intermittent), Front wipers (rain sensing), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Airbag deactivation (occupant sensing passenger). Visit Us: Find this Cadillac XLR-V Base at Roy Robinson Chevrolet today. We are conveniently located at 6616 35th Ave NE Marysville WA 98271.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Cadillac XLR-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YX36DX95600778
    Stock: P14523
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-03-2020

  • $28,500

    2006 Cadillac XLR-V Base

    57,154 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia

    2006 Cadillac XLR-V Convertible, A TRUE MODERN CLASSIC YOU MUST COME SEE, GENTLY DRIVEN LESS THAN 5000 MILES PER YEAR !!! Beautiful in Black Raven with Ebony shale interior. 19 inch Aluminum painted wheels. perfectly maintained local car. Over 100 k when new. Powered by a 4.4 Liter Supercharged Northstar generating 443 Horsepower. Call today to set an appointment and complete Your transaction on line. WE DELIVER !!!!19' x 8.5' Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Convertible HardTop, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YX36D565603180
    Stock: CP4675
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-06-2020

  • $32,995

    2006 Cadillac XLR-V Base

    41,350 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ace Motorsports - Plainview / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YX36D565603020
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $28,445

    2006 Cadillac XLR-V Base

    60,810 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto X-Change - Honolulu / Hawaii

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YX36D665602488
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac XLR-V
  4. Used 2009 Cadillac XLR-V
XLR-V Reviews & Specs