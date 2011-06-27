This Cadillac XLR-V Base, with a Gas V8 4.4L/269 engine, features a 6-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission, and generates 23 highway/14 city MPG. Find this vehicle with only 6960 miles! Cadillac XLR-V Base Options: This Cadillac XLR-V Base offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Accents, interior includes aluminum on center console, left-hand and right- hand door armrest, left-hand and right-hand door switch bezel, center air outlet, climate control, radio and steering wheel, Audio system with navigation, AM/FM stereo with 6-disc in-dash CD changer and DVD-based navigation digital clock, Radio Data System (RDS), TheftLock, weather band, 6.5 LCD color display touch-screen, voice recognition and Bose premium 9-speaker system, In-Dash CD (6 disc), Radio (AM/FM), Radio data system. Safety options include Front wipers (intermittent), Front wipers (rain sensing), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Airbag deactivation (occupant sensing passenger). Visit Us: Find this Cadillac XLR-V Base at Roy Robinson Chevrolet today. We are conveniently located at 6616 35th Ave NE Marysville WA 98271.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac XLR-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control. Engine: 8-cylinders Transmission: Automatic Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive 17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
VIN: 1G6YX36DX95600778 Stock: P14523 Certified Pre-Owned: No Listed since: 03-03-2020
Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
2006 Cadillac XLR-V Convertible, A TRUE MODERN CLASSIC YOU MUST COME SEE, GENTLY DRIVEN LESS THAN 5000 MILES PER YEAR !!! Beautiful in Black Raven with Ebony shale interior. 19 inch Aluminum painted wheels. perfectly maintained local car. Over 100 k when new. Powered by a 4.4 Liter Supercharged Northstar generating 443 Horsepower. Call today to set an appointment and complete Your transaction on line. WE DELIVER !!!!19' x 8.5' Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Convertible HardTop, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control. Engine: 8-cylinders Transmission: Automatic Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive 16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
VIN: 1G6YX36D565603180 Stock: CP4675 Certified Pre-Owned: No Listed since: 07-06-2020