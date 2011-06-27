Close

Roy Robinson Chevrolet - Marysville / Washington

This Cadillac XLR-V Base, with a Gas V8 4.4L/269 engine, features a 6-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission, and generates 23 highway/14 city MPG. Find this vehicle with only 6960 miles! Cadillac XLR-V Base Options: This Cadillac XLR-V Base offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Accents, interior includes aluminum on center console, left-hand and right- hand door armrest, left-hand and right-hand door switch bezel, center air outlet, climate control, radio and steering wheel, Audio system with navigation, AM/FM stereo with 6-disc in-dash CD changer and DVD-based navigation digital clock, Radio Data System (RDS), TheftLock, weather band, 6.5 LCD color display touch-screen, voice recognition and Bose premium 9-speaker system, In-Dash CD (6 disc), Radio (AM/FM), Radio data system. Safety options include Front wipers (intermittent), Front wipers (rain sensing), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Airbag deactivation (occupant sensing passenger). Visit Us: Find this Cadillac XLR-V Base at Roy Robinson Chevrolet today. We are conveniently located at 6616 35th Ave NE Marysville WA 98271.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Cadillac XLR-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6YX36DX95600778

Stock: P14523

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-03-2020