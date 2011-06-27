Vehicle overview

Slowly but surely, Cadillac is changing its image from a company that builds stodgy, old people's cars to a brand that offers exclusivity, style and a little attitude. If the XLR can't drive that point home, maybe nothing can. The XLR shares the same basic platform as the sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette. Normally, carmakers are eager to distance themselves from the platform-sharing formula, but with the XLR, Cadillac is eager to talk up the car's origins. Company officials say it's a luxury roadster with performance car roots and who can blame them?

Cadillac is further upping the ante in 2006 with the XLR-V. Like the CTS-V and STS-V, this is a dedicated performance version focused around a vastly more powerful engine. In the XLR-V's case, the engine happens to be a supercharged version of the Northstar V8. To create it, Cadillac's engineers redesigned every major component, reduced the engine's displacement from 4.6 liters to 4.4 liters and dialed back its compression ratio to a more boost-friendly 9.0 to 1. Then, they engineered and patented a unique induction system. The air enters the supercharger from the rear, passes through its spinning vanes from the bottom, is cooled by a top-mounted intercooler and then does a complete 180 before heading down the long runners of the intake manifold. It all fits neatly under the XLR-V's bulging hood and cranks horsepower from a normal 320 to a mouthwatering 443. According to Cadillac, the XLR-V can tick off 60 mph in fewer than 5 seconds. A six-speed automatic transmission with a manual sequential-shift feature transfers that power to the Cad's 19-inch rear wheels and fat Pirelli run-flat tires. Upgraded cross-drilled brakes and a retuned version of the Magnetic Ride Control suspension are also part of the package. Inside the cockpit, one will find Zingana wood trim and Ebony leather with French stitching and perforated suede fabric inserts. On the outside, there's no missing the tasteful metal mesh grilles, domed hood, special wheel design, deeper front spoiler and quad exhaust tips.

There's no doubt that the V-Series enhancements make this roadster a much more desirable package. If this was the car that Cadillac debuted in 2004 for the same price as the regular XLR, it would have been a fantastic coup de grace. But as it is, the XLR-V's price premium puts it in very close company with the Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG. And, pitted nose-to-nose, the Mercedes is the better and more prestigious car. Still, Cadillac's roadster is a solid luxury sport roadster and worth a look if you want to pull up to the valet circle in something a little different.