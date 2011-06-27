  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac XLR-V
  4. Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2006 Cadillac XLR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Hugely powerful supercharged V8, eye-catching design, hardtop convenience, nearly every feature is standard.
  • Interior doesn't always reflect the price, minimal cargo space, can be cramped for taller drivers.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
Cadillac XLR-V for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price
$28,500
Used XLR-V for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If the regular XLR's performance leaves you wanting more, the XLR-V will cure what ails you with a huge dose of supercharged V8 power. That's assuming you're willing to stomach the XLR-V's associated price increase, of course.

Vehicle overview

Slowly but surely, Cadillac is changing its image from a company that builds stodgy, old people's cars to a brand that offers exclusivity, style and a little attitude. If the XLR can't drive that point home, maybe nothing can. The XLR shares the same basic platform as the sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette. Normally, carmakers are eager to distance themselves from the platform-sharing formula, but with the XLR, Cadillac is eager to talk up the car's origins. Company officials say it's a luxury roadster with performance car roots and who can blame them?

Cadillac is further upping the ante in 2006 with the XLR-V. Like the CTS-V and STS-V, this is a dedicated performance version focused around a vastly more powerful engine. In the XLR-V's case, the engine happens to be a supercharged version of the Northstar V8. To create it, Cadillac's engineers redesigned every major component, reduced the engine's displacement from 4.6 liters to 4.4 liters and dialed back its compression ratio to a more boost-friendly 9.0 to 1. Then, they engineered and patented a unique induction system. The air enters the supercharger from the rear, passes through its spinning vanes from the bottom, is cooled by a top-mounted intercooler and then does a complete 180 before heading down the long runners of the intake manifold. It all fits neatly under the XLR-V's bulging hood and cranks horsepower from a normal 320 to a mouthwatering 443. According to Cadillac, the XLR-V can tick off 60 mph in fewer than 5 seconds. A six-speed automatic transmission with a manual sequential-shift feature transfers that power to the Cad's 19-inch rear wheels and fat Pirelli run-flat tires. Upgraded cross-drilled brakes and a retuned version of the Magnetic Ride Control suspension are also part of the package. Inside the cockpit, one will find Zingana wood trim and Ebony leather with French stitching and perforated suede fabric inserts. On the outside, there's no missing the tasteful metal mesh grilles, domed hood, special wheel design, deeper front spoiler and quad exhaust tips.

There's no doubt that the V-Series enhancements make this roadster a much more desirable package. If this was the car that Cadillac debuted in 2004 for the same price as the regular XLR, it would have been a fantastic coup de grace. But as it is, the XLR-V's price premium puts it in very close company with the Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG. And, pitted nose-to-nose, the Mercedes is the better and more prestigious car. Still, Cadillac's roadster is a solid luxury sport roadster and worth a look if you want to pull up to the valet circle in something a little different.

2006 Cadillac XLR-V models

The XLR-V is available as a two-door, two-seat roadster only. Its retractable hardtop is power-operated and goes from open to closed in about 30 seconds. Virtually every luxury feature comes standard, including a navigation system, traction control, stability control, adaptive high-intensity discharge headlights, rear parking sensors, headlamp washers, dual-zone climate control, a 250-watt sound system with an in-dash CD changer and a 7-inch touchscreen for driver information, entertainment and navigation system control. The XLR-V boasts an upscale cabin complete with Zingana wood trim and aluminum accents in addition to special leather upholstery.

2006 Highlights

The XLR-V is a new performance variant of the XLR luxury roadster. Associated upgrades include a supercharged V8, upgraded suspension and braking hardware, bigger wheels, body enhancements and special interior trim.

Performance & mpg

The heart of the XLR-V is a supercharged 4.4-liter V8. It produces 443 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 414 lb-ft of torque at 3,600 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission that features manual-shift control. Expect a 0-to-60-mph time of fewer than 5 seconds.

Safety

The XLR-V comes with a host of safety features, most designed to keep the car from getting into an accident in the first place. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes and stability control are standard, as are side airbags. Because the XLR-V is a two-seater, the passenger-side front airbag can be switched off to accommodate children in safety seats.

Driving

With its significant bump in horsepower over the regular XLR, the XLR-V is vastly more responsive. Dipping the throttle is all that's required for dispatching slow-moving traffic. Push harder and the XLR-V bellows forth on a wave of supercharged torque. The XLR-V, while possessing a sportier setup, is still tuned for a balanced approach toward performance and luxury. And, alas, this is something that the Mercedes SL55 AMG, with its high-tech suspension, pulls off more successfully. Part of the problem is an overly large steering wheel that makes the XLR-V feel a bit ponderous, but at least the level of steering assist isn't overly aggressive. At highway speeds wind buffeting is intrusive with the top down, but not so much that it deters from the XLR-V's otherwise exemplary all-around performance.

Interior

Inside, the XLR-V aims for simple elegance. Clean-looking but certainly not bland, the XLR's interior is modern and warm. Standard features include such gee-whiz technology as a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, a voice-activated DVD navigation system, heated and cooled seats, plus optional XM radio and a Bose audio system. The touchscreen is mounted high in the center stack and helps keep the dash uncluttered by eliminating the need for numerous single-use buttons.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Cadillac XLR-V.

5(91%)
4(9%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

MY ORIGINAL 2006 XLR-V NOTHING YET BETTER
Peter Prowalny,01/20/2018
2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A)
Repairs though very few are expensive. Body parts will be more rare and expensive as the car ages. You will absolutely love it forever.
The most spectular car I have owned
bruce4ahome,06/04/2018
2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A)
I have had 4 Corvette's before this car. When I was looking for something new and fun, Of course I looked at the C6 Vette's but I liked the interior and exterior color combos they both offered. I prefer this color of the infared and Shale color combo over any the Corvette had to offer. Plus this car rides great. With it's weight distribution of 50/50, I have not broken the rear end loose once driving the Ca. Sierra roads. Just a wonderful car. Very much a hear turner everywhere I go.
Great Sleeper
Old Sarge,12/23/2006
I traded a 2005 Honda S2000 for this car - WOW! This is a car that I never believed that an US car company would build, let alone Cadillac. Its handling is up there with the top line BMW and Mercedes. Its gas mileage is 20-22 mpg. This is a very nice ride.
Love the XLR-V
Go Man,04/30/2006
The performance and ride are excellent. You won't be disappointed. This car deliviers on its promise.
See all 11 reviews of the 2006 Cadillac XLR-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
443 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V features & specs
More about the 2006 Cadillac XLR-V

Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V Overview

The Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V is offered in the following submodels: XLR-V Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V Base is priced between $28,500 and$28,500 with odometer readings between 57154 and57154 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Cadillac XLR-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Cadillac XLR-V for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2006 XLR-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,500 and mileage as low as 57154 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V.

Can't find a used 2006 Cadillac XLR-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac XLR-V for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $7,766.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,695.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac XLR-V for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $20,280.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,912.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Cadillac XLR-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac XLR-V lease specials

Related Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles