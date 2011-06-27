Estimated values
1995 Cadillac Eldorado 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,071
|$1,799
|$2,199
|Clean
|$954
|$1,607
|$1,964
|Average
|$719
|$1,222
|$1,494
|Rough
|$485
|$837
|$1,024
1995 Cadillac Eldorado Touring 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,275
|$2,253
|$2,787
|Clean
|$1,135
|$2,012
|$2,489
|Average
|$856
|$1,530
|$1,893
|Rough
|$577
|$1,048
|$1,298