Used 1995 Cadillac Eldorado Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length202.5 in.
Curb weight3774 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width75.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Majestic Amethyst Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Dark Montana Blue Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Montana Blue Metallic
