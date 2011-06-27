Used 1995 Cadillac Eldorado for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
15 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

19922001
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$20K
Price

Mileage

35K100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

1520
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $4,995

    1995 Cadillac Eldorado Touring

    103,601 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet - Rigby / Idaho

    This 1995 Cadillac Eldorado is front wheel drive. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this mid-size car. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This vehicle has a 4.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This unit is equipped with front air bags. This model is equipped with front side curtain airbags. Easily set your speed in the Cadillac Eldorado with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The vehicle has an automatic transmission. This 1995 Cadillac Eldorado is equipped with a gasoline engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this mid-size car. Mid-sized cars are the perfect size.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1995 Cadillac Eldorado Touring.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6ET1297SU616176
    Stock: 956176T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-13-2020

  • $4,995

    1996 Cadillac Eldorado Touring

    157,001 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet - Rigby / Idaho

    The vehicle is front wheel drive. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this unit. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This unit has a 4.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This Cadillac Eldorado features cruise control for long trips. This mid-size car is equipped with a gasoline engine. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Mid-sized cars are the perfect size.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1996 Cadillac Eldorado Touring.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6ET1296TU618101
    Stock: 968101T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-13-2020

  • $6,579

    1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring

    109,711 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe - Englewood / Colorado

    Bose Sound System W/Cassette; Trunk-Mounted 12-Disc Compact Disc Changer; Digital Signal Processing Chrome Over Cast Aluminum Wheels Leather Seats White Diamond Exterior Paint Heated Front Seats Electronic Compass Chrome Wheels 4.6L Spfi Dohc V8 Northstar Engine Federal Emission Requirements Nuance Leather Pwr Reclining Front Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring is proudly offered by AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Cadillac Eldorado. With less than 109,711mi on this Cadillac Eldorado, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac Eldorado Touring. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 1997 Cadillac Eldorado? This is it. Quality and prestige abound with this Cadillac Eldorado Touring. With less than 109,711mi on this Cadillac Eldorado, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac Eldorado Touring. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6ET1290VU607498
    Stock: VU607498
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • $3,500

    1997 Cadillac Eldorado Base

    127,119 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jeff Perry Buick GMC - Peru / Illinois

    This vehicle is being sold AS IS AS SHOWN!! No Warranty!! It has not been inspected by our service department!! You can always view more pictures of this vehicle at JeffPerryGM.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado .
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6EL12Y7VU607098
    Stock: 20269B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $4,995

    1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring

    98,594 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet - Rigby / Idaho

    Equipment The Cadillac Eldorado features a high end BOSE stereo system. The Cadillac Eldorado has a 4.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The Cadillac Eldorado is front wheel drive. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in the Cadillac Eldorado. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This model gleams with a flashy red exterior. This unit is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. With the adjustable lumbar support in the vehicle your back will love you. It is equipped with a gasoline engine. This vehicle features cruise control for long trips. This model is equipped with front air bags. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on the vehicle. This vehicle is equipped with front side curtain airbags. Mid-sized cars are the perfect size. Packages ELECTRONIC COMPASS. BOSE SOUND SYSTEM W/CASSETTE: TRUNK-MOUNTED 12-DISC COMPACT DISC CHANGER; DIGITAL SIGNAL PROCESSING. FRONT LICENSE PLATE MOUNTING PROVISIONS. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6ET129XVU604706
    Stock: 974706T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-13-2020

  • $3,783

    1998 Cadillac Eldorado Base

    153,802 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana

    Arrive in style....at least in 1998. Come check out this Eldo so you can cruise the summer in a good running head turner. 406-495-1890 Visit Elk Mountain Motors online at elkmtnsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 406-495-1890 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Cadillac Eldorado .
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6EL12Y8WU604180
    Stock: 604180
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,995

    1992 Cadillac Eldorado Base

    82,932 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Heritage Cadillac - Morrow / Georgia

    Must See to Believe! Unbelievable Low Miles! Clean! 1992 Cadillac Eldorado Green FWD 4-Speed Automatic 4.9L V8 Clean CARFAX. 2D Coupe, Green, Tan Leather, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-leveling suspension, Cassette, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Tilt steering wheel.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1992 Cadillac Eldorado .
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6EL13B9NU615214
    Stock: 23175A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • $3,995

    1998 Cadillac Eldorado Base

    158,625 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car Castle - Richmond / Virginia

    This 1998 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is GOLD with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Cassette, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seat - Contact Sales Team at 804-402-0626 or carcastlerva@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Cadillac Eldorado .
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6EL12Y9WU609484
    Stock: PT9484
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-16-2020

  • $6,000

    1999 Cadillac Eldorado Base

    114,028 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Speedway Auto Mall - Machesney Park / Illinois

    White Diamond 1999 Cadillac Eldorado FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 275 hp17/26 City/Highway MPG*Cheapest Prices *Greatest Selection *Highest Trade in value *Best Financing Available.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Cadillac Eldorado .
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6EL12YXXU606126
    Stock: 271410
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-13-2020

  • New Listing
    $4,995

    2000 Cadillac Eldorado ETC

    82,968 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Napleton North Palm Hyundai - Lake Park / Florida

    2000 Cadillac Eldorado ETC Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 300 hp FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Recent Arrival! Odometer is 21587 miles below market average! 17/28 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-721-3800. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens. At Ed Napleton's North Palm Hyundai you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! Shop online 24/7 at www.northpalmhyundai.com Price excludes any applicable state sales tax, title, license, and dealer administration fee. Tax, title and tags not included in vehicle prices shown . While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a store manager. This is easily done by calling us at (561)721-3800 or by visiting us at the dealership. Errors may occur in pricing and should be verified by dealership management. Price subject to change without notice. STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!! Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay CALL TODAY!!! Vehicle Pricing may not include Dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/ CERTIFICATION FEE.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Cadillac Eldorado ETC.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6ET1297YU176517
    Stock: HTLP176517
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • Price Drop
    $5,496

    2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC

    116,531 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota

    Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC. Local Trade In, No Accidents or Damage Reported, Eldorado ESC, 2D Coupe, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 275 hp, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, White Diamond, Neutral Shale Leather, 4-Way Power Lumbar Support, Automatic temperature control, Chrome Wheels, Comfort/Convenience Package, Heated Front Seats, Leather Seats, Memory Package, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat. 17/28 City/Highway MPG 2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6EL12Y0YU166905
    Stock: 9117A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-24-2020

  • New Listing
    $2,991

    2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC

    61,470 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gainesville Buick GMC - Gainesville / Florida

    Recent Arrival! ***HOME OF THE LIFETIME WARRANTY***150 Point Inspection*** Pewter w/Leather Seat Trim. Odometer is 40560 miles below market average! 17/28 City/Highway MPG The Gainesville Buick GMC Platinum Club Includes: - 10% Off Service Labor - 10% Off GM Accessories - $200.00 Referral Program* - $1000.00 Off Your Next Buick GMC Purchase* - Guaranteed Cash for Your Car - Complementary 3 Day Exchange* - Courtesy Loaner Transportation Program - Courtesy Uber Transportation with Service - Lifetime Nitrogen Tire Fill - 2 Complimentary Oil Changes with Multi-Point Inspection *Please see manager for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6EL12Y8YB702236
    Stock: L291039A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • Price Drop
    $8,350

    2001 Cadillac Eldorado ESC

    35,550 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana

    Clean CARFAX. Sable Black 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ESC FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 275 hp Fresh Oil Change, Local Trade-in, Black Leather, 16' Chrome Wheels, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Driver & Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar, Emergency communication system: OnStar, ESC Comfort/Convenience Package, Front dual zone A/C, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Front Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory Package, Outside temperature display, StabiliTrak, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Wood Steering Wheel. Recent Arrival! 17/27 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ESC with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6EL12Y91B106753
    Stock: U4127A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2020

  • $16,988

    2001 Cadillac Eldorado ETC

    86,050 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bill Kay Chevrolet - Lisle / Illinois

    2001 CADILLAC ELDORADO CONVERTIBLE, This was a special package you ordered from Cadillac as a Coupe, they shipped it down to Florida and did a convertible conversion this package was around $20,000.00 so not many were produced. This is a Great car to collect, drive or show. The color is sterling silver with a black top and black leather with power everything, a rare find at this price so call or come in this car won't last.Every vehicle we put on our lot we stand behind the value of it. Setup a test drive with Bill Kay Chevrolet and let us change your mind on the car buying experience. Our customers love us and you will too! This is the Bill Kay Way!!!!! The Pride's Inside!!!!! sportclassic

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ETC with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6ET129X1B107029
    Stock: C107029
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $7,500

    2001 Cadillac Eldorado ETC

    113,151 miles
    Delivery available*

    Briggs Buick GMC - Manhattan / Kansas

    The wonderful condition of this vehicle leads us to believe it has been garage kept. Luxurious interior that's comfortable and convenient with nice access and ease of entry and departure. No car on the road demands as much respect as this Cadillac ELDORADO. Great Finance Options Available.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ETC with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6ET12901B100638
    Stock: G9622W3
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-10-2020

Showing 1 - 15 out of 15 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Eldorado
  4. Used 1995 Cadillac Eldorado
Eldorado Reviews & Specs