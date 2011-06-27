Estimated values
2002 Cadillac DeVille DHS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,979
|$3,056
|$3,648
|Clean
|$1,758
|$2,720
|$3,247
|Average
|$1,316
|$2,049
|$2,444
|Rough
|$874
|$1,377
|$1,642
2002 Cadillac DeVille DTS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,615
|$2,317
|$2,703
|Clean
|$1,435
|$2,062
|$2,406
|Average
|$1,074
|$1,553
|$1,811
|Rough
|$713
|$1,044
|$1,216
2002 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,785
|$2,762
|$3,298
|Clean
|$1,586
|$2,459
|$2,935
|Average
|$1,187
|$1,852
|$2,210
|Rough
|$788
|$1,245
|$1,484