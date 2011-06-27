  1. Home
Used 2002 Cadillac DeVille Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,950
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,950
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,950
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,950
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room60.4 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room43.2 in.
Rear shoulder room60.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear heater unityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity19.1 cu.ft.
Length207.2 in.
Curb weight3978 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume134.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.3 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Cabernet
  • Sable Black
  • Cotillion White
  • Cashmere
  • Bronzemist
  • Sterling
  • White Diamond
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Blue Onyx
Interior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black
  • Oatmeal
  • Neutral Shale
  • Dark Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/60R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
semi-trailing arm rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
