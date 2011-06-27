Estimated values
1997 Buick Skylark Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$574
|$1,289
|$1,678
|Clean
|$503
|$1,131
|$1,473
|Average
|$360
|$817
|$1,063
|Rough
|$217
|$502
|$652
Estimated values
1997 Buick Skylark Gran Sport 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$638
|$1,309
|$1,678
|Clean
|$558
|$1,150
|$1,473
|Average
|$400
|$830
|$1,063
|Rough
|$241
|$510
|$652
Estimated values
1997 Buick Skylark Gran Sport 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$659
|$1,318
|$1,678
|Clean
|$577
|$1,157
|$1,473
|Average
|$413
|$835
|$1,063
|Rough
|$249
|$513
|$652
Estimated values
1997 Buick Skylark Custom 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$574
|$1,289
|$1,678
|Clean
|$503
|$1,131
|$1,473
|Average
|$360
|$817
|$1,063
|Rough
|$217
|$502
|$652