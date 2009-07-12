Used 1997 Buick Skylark for Sale Near Me

My Buick Skylark has only 35,000 miles and was my grandmother's from 1997- 2003. After she died I got the car and it is a great little car in perfect shape and reliable--until now. The water pump went and I found out that it takes hours to get to the pump and it costs $$$--$750.00 to replace it-- and a gasket too. Why did Buick design an engine that would be so hard to get to a water pump. The mechanic suggested that as long as you are paying for the cost of labor to get to the water pump you should have several other somewhat related items fixed as well. I called the dealer to verify the extent in reaching the water pump and they verified this issue. Not good.

Read more