Used 1997 Buick Skylark for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Skylark Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 1997 Buick Skylark Gran Sport
    used

    1997 Buick Skylark Gran Sport

    14,179 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,587

    Details
  • 1997 Buick Skylark Custom
    used

    1997 Buick Skylark Custom

    169,839 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $984

    Details
  • 1995 Buick Skylark Custom
    used

    1995 Buick Skylark Custom

    61,011 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Skylark searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Skylark
  4. Used 1997 Buick Skylark

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Skylark

Read recent reviews for the Buick Skylark
Overall Consumer Rating
4.118 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
  • 5
    (39%)
  • 4
    (44%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (11%)
Grandma's 97 Buick skylark
Terry,12/07/2009
My Buick Skylark has only 35,000 miles and was my grandmother's from 1997- 2003. After she died I got the car and it is a great little car in perfect shape and reliable--until now. The water pump went and I found out that it takes hours to get to the pump and it costs $$$--$750.00 to replace it-- and a gasket too. Why did Buick design an engine that would be so hard to get to a water pump. The mechanic suggested that as long as you are paying for the cost of labor to get to the water pump you should have several other somewhat related items fixed as well. I called the dealer to verify the extent in reaching the water pump and they verified this issue. Not good.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
Skylark
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Buick Skylark info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings