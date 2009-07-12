Used 1997 Buick Skylark for Sale Near Me
3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 14,179 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,587
- 169,839 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$984
- 61,011 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick Skylark searches:
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Skylark
Read recent reviews for the Buick Skylark
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.118 Reviews
Report abuse
Terry,12/07/2009
My Buick Skylark has only 35,000 miles and was my grandmother's from 1997- 2003. After she died I got the car and it is a great little car in perfect shape and reliable--until now. The water pump went and I found out that it takes hours to get to the pump and it costs $$$--$750.00 to replace it-- and a gasket too. Why did Buick design an engine that would be so hard to get to a water pump. The mechanic suggested that as long as you are paying for the cost of labor to get to the water pump you should have several other somewhat related items fixed as well. I called the dealer to verify the extent in reaching the water pump and they verified this issue. Not good.
Related Buick Skylark info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 2011
- Used Audi Q3 2018
- Used INFINITI QX70 2010
- Used Audi RS 3 2018
- Used Nissan Juke 2017
- Used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2010
- Used Lincoln MKS 2016
- Used Dodge Avenger 2014
- Used Mazda CX-7 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2018
- Used Cadillac ELR 2016
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2014
- Used Dodge Viper 2014
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid
- Used Jaguar X-Type
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country
- Used Volvo S60 Cross Country
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- Used Scion xD
- Used GMC Safari Cargo
- Used Lexus RX 450hL
- Used Toyota GR Supra
- Used BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Buick Lucerne Knoxville TN
- Used Buick Verano West Palm Beach FL
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Fayetteville NC
- Used Buick Enclave Odessa TX
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Plano TX
- Used Buick Cascada Plano TX
- Used Buick Enclave Austin TX
- Used Buick Verano Erie PA
- Used Buick Cascada Paterson NJ
- Used Buick Enclave Columbus GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Buick Enclave 2014 Tuscaloosa AL
- Used Buick Verano 2014 Frederick MD
- Used Buick Verano 2016 Clearwater FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019