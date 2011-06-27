Used 1997 Buick Skylark Custom Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.5 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length188.4 in.
Curb weight2945 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • White
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Storm Gray Met B/C
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
