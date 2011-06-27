Estimated values
2005 Buick Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,040
|$3,941
|$4,453
|Clean
|$2,714
|$3,519
|$3,971
|Average
|$2,062
|$2,675
|$3,006
|Rough
|$1,409
|$1,831
|$2,042
Estimated values
2005 Buick Park Avenue 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,778
|$3,653
|$4,149
|Clean
|$2,480
|$3,262
|$3,700
|Average
|$1,884
|$2,480
|$2,801
|Rough
|$1,288
|$1,698
|$1,902