Consumer Rating
(100)
2007 Buick Lucerne Review

Pros & Cons

  • Very quiet and comfortable ride, available V8 engine, supportive front seats, huge backseat, easy-to-operate controls.
  • Weak brakes, sluggish handling on CX and CXL models, weak V6 for this class, inconsistent build quality, lacks some useful luxury features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're interested in an American luxury car with a spacious cabin and a V8, the 2007 Buick Lucerne is worth a look. Less nostalgic buyers will be better served by this segment's more capable competitors.

Vehicle overview

Introduced last year, the Buick Lucerne replaced both the LeSabre family sedan and the Park Avenue luxury sedan in Buick's full-size lineup. For 2007, the brand's biggest car is essentially unchanged save for some new colors and the availability of a heated steering wheel.

Built at the same General Motors factory that makes the Cadillac DTS, the Lucerne shares the Caddy's 115.6-inch wheelbase (though overall length is 4 inches shorter). The top trim level, the CXS, comes with a 275-horsepower Northstar V8. The other two trims, base CX and leather-lined CXL, have the proven 3.8-liter, 197-horse V6 as standard, with the Northstar available as an option on the CXL. The Lucerne CXS also features GM's Magnetic Ride Control (MRC) suspension. Able to adjust shocks' damping within milliseconds, MRC allows a traditionally Buick-plush ride for normal driving while sportier driving will firm things up to minimize body sway in the corners.

The Lucerne's styling provides a subtle link to Buicks of decades past via the portholes seen in the front fenders. V6 models have three portholes, while V8s have four. And as the company's flagship, the Lucerne is fitted with Buick's "Quiet Tuning" technology that reduces road, engine and wind noise, and indeed it is one of the most serene cars in its class.

Although there are plenty of standard features on the Buick, now-common luxury items like full one-touch windows, a telescoping steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals aren't available. Also missing from the available features are xenon HID headlights and Bluetooth wireless capability.

While the 2007 Buick Lucerne is generally a well-rounded large sedan, many of its peers, such as the Chrysler 300, Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon beat it in the areas of features, refinement and performance. Depending on how you equip it, the Lucerne can be less expensive than either the 300C or the Avalon, but it's a tough sell over the Azera, which is not only cheaper but more upscale in feel and stronger in performance.

2007 Buick Lucerne models

The 2007 Buick Lucerne is a large sedan available in three trim levels: CX, CXL and CXS. The CX comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, full power accessories, a driver seat, OnStar telematics, a CD player and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The CXL adds leather upholstery, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated outside mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, a power passenger seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control and an MP3-capable stereo with an auxiliary audio jack. The CXL trim also allows access to additional optional equipment like heated and cooled seats and heated windshield washer fluid. The top-line CXS comes with driver-seat memory, heated front seats, a 280-watt Harman Kardon audio system, satellite radio, 18-inch alloy wheels, a heated steering wheel and Buick's MRC suspension. Optional on all Lucernes are a CD changer, a moonroof, remote vehicle-starting and rear park assist. Available on the upper trims are heated and cooled seats and a navigation system.

2007 Highlights

Apart from the availability of a heated steering wheel, an upgraded version of OnStar and the shuffling of a few color schemes, nothing changes for the 2007 Buick Lucerne. GM has also extended the powertrain warranty on all of its models to five years/100,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

The CX and CXL are powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that provides 197 horsepower and 227 pound-feet of torque. Available on the CXL and standard on the CXS is a 4.6-liter V8 rated at 275 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque. Both engines send their power to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Our test of a V8-equipped CXL yielded a 0-to-60-mph time of 7.7 seconds, respectable yet not as quick as a couple of speedy V6 competitors such as the Avalon and Azera.

Safety

Standard across the line are antilock disc brakes, traction control, a tire-pressure monitor, front side-impact airbags and full-length, head-protecting side curtain airbags. Stability control and brake assist are standard on the CXS, optional for V8-equipped CXL models and not available on V6 Lucernes. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2007 Buick Lucerne earned a five-star rating (out of a possible five) for its protection of the driver and front passenger in frontal impacts. A four-star rating was given for side-impact protection of front and rear occupants. In IIHS tests, the Lucerne scored a "Good" rating (the highest of four) in frontal-offset testing and an "Acceptable" (second highest) in that agency's side-impact test.

Driving

A plush, serene ride is the top priority for the Buick Lucerne. Handling is mediocre on the softly tuned Lucerne CX and CXL styles, which exhibit considerable body roll during cornering. The high-line CXS model is another animal, as it's fairly nimble through turns thanks to its MRC suspension and larger performance tires. The steering feels wobbly on-center in CX and CXL V6 models, so upgrading to the variable-assist Magnasteer setup available on the CXL V8 and CXS is advised. The brakes are somewhat disappointing. Pedal feel is fine in everyday traffic, but panic stop distances are the longest of any full-size sedan in this price range.

Interior

The Lucerne's cabin is handsome and cleanly styled, and boasts simple controls. The leather upholstery is soft, and the grain patterns of the materials used on the dash and doors are well-matched. Unfortunately, there are still a few low-grade plastic pieces thrown into the mix and build quality is inconsistent. Standard seating is typical, with bucket seats and a console, but a split bench seat can be ordered for the CX and CXL, thus increasing passenger capacity to six. Cushioning and legroom are abundant, whether you're seated in the front or back. The trunk holds up to 17 cubic feet of cargo and features a ski pass-through.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Buick Lucerne.

5(68%)
4(17%)
3(11%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.5
100 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Lucerne CX
rod lowther,10/25/2006
This car has done everything the manufacture said it would and has better gas mileage than claimed. 20.2 city/34+ highway. It is the quietest auto I have ever owned. Steering, precise, excellent power, solid handling. You can whisper to each other at 80mph in this car with no problem hearing. There is ample leg room in the rear seat area for a 6ft + Man, superior thigh support excellent back support.The ride is very comfortable and complements the handling.I am not at all disapointed in this car, It has exceeded my expectations. After 5000 miles I just can't wait till tomorrow morning for the drive to work.
Best Car I've ever owned
Chuck S,12/21/2006
Dead quiet. Smooth as silk on the road. Great handling for this size of car.
Buick Surprise
Dennis,01/09/2007
Buick Lucerne CXL was the best quality and greatest value. I drove the Cadillac's, Acura TL, Chrysler 300, both Toyota sedans and even the Azera. This sedan is loaded with extras, provides great fit and finish and is truely and luxury car! I researched every car and read the reviews but I think if the car is not an import the published reviews are not as good. I now belive the car press is not open minded about the American made cars! This sedan is worth a drive and you will be surprised at the quality and features.
New Buick
vt boy,12/07/2006
I replaced an E class Mercedes with a Buick Lucerne due to the poor reliability of the Mercedes. The Buick drives as well as the Mercedes with on road mileage almost as good. Only two features of the Buick bother me, the rather large turning circle, and the total lack of style of the rear of the car. Other than that, I am very satisfied with the car.
See all 100 reviews of the 2007 Buick Lucerne
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2007 Buick Lucerne Overview

The Used 2007 Buick Lucerne is offered in the following submodels: Lucerne Sedan. Available styles include CXL V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), CXS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and CXL V8 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Buick Lucerne?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Buick Lucerne trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Buick Lucerne CXL is priced between $6,994 and$7,994 with odometer readings between 54555 and84100 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Buick Lucerne CX is priced between $6,500 and$6,500 with odometer readings between 37502 and37502 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Buick Lucernes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Buick Lucerne for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2007 Lucernes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,500 and mileage as low as 37502 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Buick Lucerne.

Can't find a used 2007 Buick Lucernes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Lucerne for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,273.

Find a used Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,010.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Lucerne for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,468.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,240.

