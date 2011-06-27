Vehicle overview

Introduced last year, the Buick Lucerne replaced both the LeSabre family sedan and the Park Avenue luxury sedan in Buick's full-size lineup. For 2007, the brand's biggest car is essentially unchanged save for some new colors and the availability of a heated steering wheel.

Built at the same General Motors factory that makes the Cadillac DTS, the Lucerne shares the Caddy's 115.6-inch wheelbase (though overall length is 4 inches shorter). The top trim level, the CXS, comes with a 275-horsepower Northstar V8. The other two trims, base CX and leather-lined CXL, have the proven 3.8-liter, 197-horse V6 as standard, with the Northstar available as an option on the CXL. The Lucerne CXS also features GM's Magnetic Ride Control (MRC) suspension. Able to adjust shocks' damping within milliseconds, MRC allows a traditionally Buick-plush ride for normal driving while sportier driving will firm things up to minimize body sway in the corners.

The Lucerne's styling provides a subtle link to Buicks of decades past via the portholes seen in the front fenders. V6 models have three portholes, while V8s have four. And as the company's flagship, the Lucerne is fitted with Buick's "Quiet Tuning" technology that reduces road, engine and wind noise, and indeed it is one of the most serene cars in its class.

Although there are plenty of standard features on the Buick, now-common luxury items like full one-touch windows, a telescoping steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals aren't available. Also missing from the available features are xenon HID headlights and Bluetooth wireless capability.

While the 2007 Buick Lucerne is generally a well-rounded large sedan, many of its peers, such as the Chrysler 300, Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon beat it in the areas of features, refinement and performance. Depending on how you equip it, the Lucerne can be less expensive than either the 300C or the Avalon, but it's a tough sell over the Azera, which is not only cheaper but more upscale in feel and stronger in performance.