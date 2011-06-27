Vehicle overview

Park Avenue, Electra 225, Roadmaster. If any of these model names resonate with you, keep reading. The 2009 Buick Lucerne is the successor to those flagships of Buick's past. Folks who like their luxury cars in the traditional American mold, with available V8 power, a soft ride and a roomy, quiet interior, should find the Lucerne as affable as "I Love Lucy" reruns.

Last year's addition of another old-school nameplate, the Super, broadened the appeal of this line with a powerful V8 engine, a firmer suspension and an even more luxurious cabin. But lesser Lucerne trim levels are disappointing, as handling just doesn't measure up to that of more modern competitors. The Buick's floaty, lazy responses make for a strange, out-of-step handling feel. And its large turning circle makes it cumbersome in tight parking lots and while executing U-turns on narrower roads.

Although power is adequate with the V6 and sprightly with the V8, the Lucerne's old-tech four-speed automatic transmission -- though smooth enough -- has widely spaced gear ratios that sap both performance and fuel mileage. New, shorter rear-axle gear ratios this year improve performance somewhat, but the transmissions found in the competition are still more responsive and efficient, with five or even six speeds.

The 2009 Buick Lucerne may please brand loyalists, but buyers in search of more refined performance and digestible pricing would be wise to cross-shop it against other large sedans like the Chrysler 300, Ford Taurus/Mercury Sable twins, Hyundai Azera and Genesis and the Toyota Avalon, all of which offer better driving dynamics, more feature content and a more refined overall feel. Low pricing on the Azera, Sable and Taurus makes these cars a much better value as well.