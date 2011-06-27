Vehicle overview

Just as the clothes don't make the man, so the stylish sheet metal surrounding the 2010 Buick Lucerne doesn't make it a thoroughly modern automobile. You see, once you get past its crisp design, you'll realize that the full-size Lucerne is an old-school American luxury sedan through and through. Whether that's a good thing or not depends on your perspective.

If you're a fan of vintage Buick models like the Electra and Roadmaster, the Lucerne will likely appeal. If, on the other hand, you're simply looking for the best full-size sedan on the market today, well, you're liable to find the Lucerne lacking. For starters, the Lucerne's powertrains don't quite measure up to those of its competitors. Both the V6 and V8 engines are a little anemic by comparison and hampered by an outdated four-speed automatic transmission that detracts from both overall performance and fuel economy.

To its credit, the Lucerne does ride quite comfortably, and its cabin is hushed at highway speeds. But that's about where this Buick runs out of charm. Take into account the imprecise steering, a huge turning circle and inexcusably poor braking performance and you have a car that doesn't inspire much confidence behind the wheel.

With all that in mind, it should come as no surprise that we suggest test-driving Buick's four-door flagship back to back with other large sedans, including the Chrysler 300, Ford Taurus, Hyundai Genesis and Toyota Avalon. Buick's new LaCrosse is another highly regarded model to consider. All of these models will offer more sprightly performance, better fuel economy and a more refined overall demeanor. While we're sure that there are a few buyers for whom the 2010 Buick Lucerne will be a good fit, just be certain that you try a few other models on for size before making up your mind.