Consumer Rating
(64)
2008 Buick Lucerne Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and comfortable ride, spacious cabin, available V8 engine, user-friendly interior controls.
  • Sloppy handling on CX and CXL models, long braking distances, weak V6 for this class, inconsistent build quality, high pricing.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're looking for a full-size American luxury car with a V8 and acres of interior space, the 2008 Buick Lucerne is worth a look. Less nostalgic buyers will be better served by this segment's more capable competitors.

Vehicle overview

The 2008 Buick Lucerne has quite a standard to uphold. As Buick's flagship car, the Lucerne represents the American brand most synonymous with big sedans. It also carries the responsibility of retaining the loyal customer base that likes Buicks just the way they've always been: soft, roomy and comfy.

For those buyers, this full-size sedan lands pretty close to the target. The Lucerne is one of the largest cars on the road, featuring enough room for five adults (six with the optional front bench seat) and an interior with easy-to-use controls. It rides quietly and reacts to bumps with the gentle motions its older customers prefer. Finally, Buick stands above much of its import-brand competition by offering a V8 engine in addition to a V6.

For 2008, the Lucerne gains features that widen its appeal. Drawing inspiration from the original Buick Super line of the 1940s, the new Lucerne Super will settle in at the top of the model line when it arrives in the spring of 2008. The Super has a more powerful 292-horsepower V8, firmer suspension tuning, suede-trimmed seats, a wood steering wheel and various other cosmetic touches. New safety technology also spreads throughout the Lucerne line. Stability control is now available on V6 models, and all but base CX Lucernes can be ordered with lane-departure and blind-spot warning systems.

Even with these upgrades, however, the Lucerne continues to disappoint in key areas, many of them related to its behavior on the road. Its handling and braking are both subpar. Its large turning circle makes it cumbersome, and its abrupt steering response feels mismatched to its otherwise lazy reactions. The four-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly enough, but its tall, widely spaced gear ratios hurt both performance and mileage -- not a good thing in a class where competitors' transmissions offer five or even six forward gears. Lucernes equipped with the base 197-horsepower V6 feel especially rudimentary alongside the powerful V6 family sedans available at this price point.

The Buick Lucerne is far more pleasant to drive with its Cadillac-sourced V8. Unfortunately, for 2008 that engine (in two levels of power) has become restricted to the high-end CXS and Super models. The former costs nearly $37,000, vaulting the Lucerne into luxury-class territory when it lacks common upscale features like xenon headlights, power-adjustable pedals and Bluetooth connectivity.

All things considered, the 2008 Buick Lucerne may please brand loyalists, but buyers in search of more refined performance and digestible pricing would be wise to cross shop it against other large sedans like the Chrysler 300, Hyundai Azera, Toyota Avalon and the Ford Taurus/Mercury Sable twins -- all of which offer better driving dynamics, more feature content and a more refined overall feel. Low pricing on the Azera, Taurus and Sable makes these cars a much better value as well.

2008 Buick Lucerne models

The 2008 Buick Lucerne is a large sedan available in four trim levels: CX, CXL, CXS and Super. The CX comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, full power accessories, cruise control, power driver seat, OnStar telematics, an MP3-capable CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack, satellite radio, steering-wheel audio controls and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The CXL adds 17-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated outside mirrors and a power passenger seat. The CXS comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, the Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension, driver-seat memory, heated front seats, a power tilt-telescoping steering wheel, a Harman Kardon audio system, a heated steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, rear parking sensors and remote vehicle start. The Lucerne Super adds a more powerful version of the V8 engine; a firmer version of the adaptive suspension; unique wheels; chrome waterfall grille and other Super-specific exterior styling touches; leather-wrapped instrument panel and a heated wood steering wheel. Optional on all Lucernes are a CD changer, a sunroof, a lane departure warning system and a system that warns the driver when other vehicles enter the Buick's blind spots. Available on all but the base CX model are heated and cooled seats and a navigation system, while the CX and CXL can be equipped with a front bench seat that increases capacity to six people.

2008 Highlights

The Buick Lucerne becomes a safer, more upscale sedan for 2008. Stability control is now optional on V6 models, and all Lucernes now offer an optional lane departure warning system and a "Side Blind Zone Alert" system that warns the driver when other vehicles enter the Buick's blind spots. Later in the model year, the retro-inspired Lucerne Super model arrives to replace the high-end CXS trim. The Super features a more powerful V8, upgraded suspension and unique styling cues inside and out. The CXL model loses its optional V8 this year, but high-end CXS models gain a power tilt-telescoping steering column.

Performance & mpg

The Buick Lucerne CX and CXL are powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that provides 197 hp and 227 pound-feet of torque. Standard on the CXS is a 4.6-liter V8 rated at 275 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque; on the Super it's tuned to make 292 hp and 288 lb-ft. Both engines send their power to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Our test of a Lucerne with the 275-hp V8 yielded a 0-60-mph time of 7.7 seconds, which is slightly slower than some V6 competitors like the Avalon and Azera.

Safety

Standard across the 2008 Buick Lucerne line are antilock disc brakes, traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Stability control and brake assist are standard on the CXS and Super, and optional on other models. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests, the Lucerne earned a five-star rating (out of five) for protection of the driver and front passenger in frontal impacts. A four-star rating was given for side-impact protection of front and rear occupants. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Lucerne scored a "Good" rating (highest of four) in frontal-offset testing and an "Acceptable" (second highest) in the side-impact test.

Driving

Though the suspension gets progressively firmer with each trim level, a plush, serene ride is clearly every Lucerne's top priority -- and its highest achievement. The cabin stays admirably tranquil, too. Acceleration is never more than adequate with the V6, and just about any six-cylinder sedan you can name delivers better performance. Lucerne V8 models are more competitive, but the outdated four-speed automatic transmission takes some of the spirit out of the Northstar engine and real-world fuel economy often falls well below the 20-mpg mark. Handling is mediocre on the softly tuned Lucerne CX and CXL models, which exhibit considerable body roll during cornering. The high-line CXS and Super models are somewhat firmer and more controlled, due largely to their magnetic shocks and 18-inch wheels. Steering is problematic on any Lucerne: It's slow and wobbly on V6 models, yet overly quick on V8 models. Finally, the brakes are disappointing. Pedal feel is fine, but panic-stop distances are the longest of any full-size sedan in this price range.

Interior

The Lucerne's cabin is handsome and cleanly styled, and boasts simple, friendly controls. The leather upholstery is soft, and the optional Harman Kardon stereo sounds great. Unfortunately, there are still a few low-grade plastic pieces thrown into the mix, and fit and finish needs improvement. The Lucerne comes standard with seats for five, but a split front bench seat can be ordered on the lower-level CX and CXL for six-passenger capacity. Room is abundant in any position, though seat comfort is only average, and the front heating devices can make the seats torturously hot. In addition, the rear seat's head restraints aren't adjustable, and there is none in the center. The trunk holds up to 17 cubic feet of cargo and features a ski pass-through.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Buick Lucerne.

5(61%)
4(27%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(3%)
4.4
64 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car, maybe a touch expensive
rohkey,08/05/2014
A little baffled by some of the poor reviews I have seen. I'm 24 and have been driving this car for 2 years now, and I enjoy it. It's spacious, comfortable, quiet, and powerful enough. Never noticed any major handling issues other than the large turn radius, and sometimes it can be difficult to park in large spots. Also there seem to be a few blind spots that can get you in trouble if you're not cautious. The interior isn't as fancy/elegant as I would expect, but it's not bad, and I like how the exterior looks. The trunk is pretty huge, and there is plenty of room for my 6'5'' frame (something I've had problems with in other cars like the Malibu and Impala). MPG's are pretty low, however.
Didn't I really rather have a Buick
Robert,08/30/2017
CXS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Looked at a lot of cars before settling on this one which I bought used. Have driven Lincolns (Mark series), Taurus, Mercedes, and a Caddy. Must say that this is the most comfortable car I have ever driven. With the Northstar V8, it is very quick to accelerate - I had to get used to the electronic gas pedal as it is instantaneous, but the power and smoothness make it fast off the line and it easily and extremely quickly accelerates to highway speed. I took it for a test drive before I bought it and when I "floored" it on the highway, I was truly impressed. It's got more power than I will ever really need. I've gotten 17.5 MPG around town and 25.9 on the highway for a combined total of 20.6. Not great, but not bad for a full size, powerful luxury car. The interior is soft, roomy, and has easy to understand controls. Trunk space is great, and my front bucket seats are extremely comfortable for any length trip. While the turning radius is very large, because I have driven many large cars and trucks/suvs over the years, it's something that didn't take long to get used to. Fit and finish are incredible, and the Harmon Kardon stereo system is top notch. The quietness of the interior is amazing and the engine is very smooth and "purrs" softly - even under heavy acceleration. Heated seats, heated washer fluid and heated steering wheel are great extras, especially in the northeast where I live. I love the lines of the car and it really does look sporty. I had always thought that the Buicks were for the old folks - luxurious but lumbering cruise mobiles for the geriatric set. Boy was I wrong. Not that this car would appeal much to anyone under 35 in my opinion, but it has a sporty style and a lot of power with all the bells and whistles. Could not be happier with the purchase. Next car I'll definitely look at the top end Buicks again. Best features - cooled seats, heated wiper fluid, ride, sound system, styling. Worst features - turning radius, a few blind spots (but the blind spot assist is a very good aid)
Follow up since buying
Anthony Vrsalovich,06/04/2010
This is my follow up review since acquiring the car. Still delighted in all areas. My drive to work is 17 miles each way - I average 20 MPG. Went out last weekend between averaged 60 and 70 mph over a 186 round trip. Computer showed 25.9 MPG. Not bad for a V8. Problems - the tire pressure monitored showed an inaccurate reading. Took it in and they rebooted the computer - Problem fixed. Apparently the fact the car did not move for a couple of months when I was abroad was the problem. Everyone that gets in for the first time is very impressed with the drive comfort and lines of the car. I am one chuffed owner. I cannot praise the car enough. The new La Crosse and Regal WOW!
If you can find it, buy it!
Joe,11/08/2015
CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
Very reliable family sedan. My 4th Buick over 30 years. And I sold them too!!
See all 64 reviews of the 2008 Buick Lucerne
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2008 Buick Lucerne

Used 2008 Buick Lucerne Overview

The Used 2008 Buick Lucerne is offered in the following submodels: Lucerne Sedan, Lucerne Super. Available styles include CXL 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), CXL Special Edition 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), CXS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), CXL Special Edition 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Super 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Buick Lucerne?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Buick Lucerne trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Buick Lucerne CXL is priced between $8,495 and$8,495 with odometer readings between 75431 and75431 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Buick Lucerne CXL Special Edition is priced between $7,500 and$7,500 with odometer readings between 117622 and117622 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Buick Lucernes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Buick Lucerne for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2008 Lucernes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,500 and mileage as low as 75431 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Buick Lucerne.

Can't find a used 2008 Buick Lucernes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Lucerne for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,577.

Find a used Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,423.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Lucerne for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,875.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,450.

