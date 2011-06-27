Used 2007 Buick Lucerne Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
My Lucerne CX

rod lowther, 10/25/2006
33 of 33 people found this review helpful

This car has done everything the manufacture said it would and has better gas mileage than claimed. 20.2 city/34+ highway. It is the quietest auto I have ever owned. Steering, precise, excellent power, solid handling. You can whisper to each other at 80mph in this car with no problem hearing. There is ample leg room in the rear seat area for a 6ft + Man, superior thigh support excellent back support.The ride is very comfortable and complements the handling.I am not at all disapointed in this car, It has exceeded my expectations. After 5000 miles I just can't wait till tomorrow morning for the drive to work.

Best Car I've ever owned

Chuck S, 12/21/2006
51 of 52 people found this review helpful

Dead quiet. Smooth as silk on the road. Great handling for this size of car.

Buick Surprise

Dennis, 01/09/2007
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

Buick Lucerne CXL was the best quality and greatest value. I drove the Cadillac's, Acura TL, Chrysler 300, both Toyota sedans and even the Azera. This sedan is loaded with extras, provides great fit and finish and is truely and luxury car! I researched every car and read the reviews but I think if the car is not an import the published reviews are not as good. I now belive the car press is not open minded about the American made cars! This sedan is worth a drive and you will be surprised at the quality and features.

New Buick

vt boy, 12/07/2006
29 of 30 people found this review helpful

I replaced an E class Mercedes with a Buick Lucerne due to the poor reliability of the Mercedes. The Buick drives as well as the Mercedes with on road mileage almost as good. Only two features of the Buick bother me, the rather large turning circle, and the total lack of style of the rear of the car. Other than that, I am very satisfied with the car.

Lucerne is my choice over Avalon & Azera

Robert Forgue, 12/10/2006
37 of 39 people found this review helpful

If a quiet comfortable ride is priority one, Lucerne CX will exceed expectations! Built on the same platform as Cadillac DTS it isolates the driver from minor road problems, while Avy & Azera do not! The Buick engineers have found the perfect balance between ride comfort and control in the CX model. For those who favor control over comfort the CXL has 17" tires and a firmer suspension yet delivers a great ride that is not harsh. Auto Level is standard(all models) and enhances the ride with any kind of load. The engine and transmission smootly deliver performance as needed,quietly and without a hint of the hesitation mentioned in other new cars. Highway mileage is 30 MPG

