Used 2006 Buick Lucerne for Sale Near Me

271 listings
Lucerne Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL in Silver
    2006 Buick Lucerne CXL

    189,312 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,999

    $1,331 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CXS in Light Brown
    2006 Buick Lucerne CXS

    118,824 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,900

    $1,694 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL in Black
    2006 Buick Lucerne CXL

    133,679 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,900

    $1,597 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL in Light Brown
    2006 Buick Lucerne CXL

    97,534 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,800

    $1,669 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL
    2006 Buick Lucerne CXL

    183,164 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $3,995

    $495 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL in White
    2006 Buick Lucerne CXL

    123,931 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,288

    $744 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CXS in Dark Green
    2006 Buick Lucerne CXS

    73,681 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,499

    $427 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL in Silver
    2006 Buick Lucerne CXL

    147,612 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,900

    $925 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CX in Silver
    2006 Buick Lucerne CX

    141,284 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $5,000

    $374 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL
    2006 Buick Lucerne CXL

    134,134 miles

    $4,449

  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL in White
    2006 Buick Lucerne CXL

    112,395 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,990

    $491 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CXS
    2006 Buick Lucerne CXS

    111,864 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $4,995

    $549 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL in Light Blue
    2006 Buick Lucerne CXL

    152,385 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,113

  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CX in Silver
    2006 Buick Lucerne CX

    197,148 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,420

    $234 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CX in Dark Green
    2006 Buick Lucerne CX

    140,589 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,995

    $387 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CX in Dark Blue
    2006 Buick Lucerne CX

    126,661 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,977

    $312 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL in Silver
    2006 Buick Lucerne CXL

    157,805 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,900

  • 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL in Silver
    2006 Buick Lucerne CXL

    60,225 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,988

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Lucerne

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7203 Reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Lucerne is the Best
Dave,10/28/2010
I wanted a large car with a soft confy ride on all roads. Glad I bought this car. Tons of room, seating for Fit and finish is great. I had a Lexus rice burner and truly prefer the Buick Lucerne Bigger and better
