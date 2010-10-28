Used 2006 Buick Lucerne for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 189,312 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,999$1,331 Below Market
Olivia Chrysler Center - Olivia / Minnesota
Hold on to your seats!!! Buick has done it again!!! They have built some sweet vehicles and this sweet Lucerne is no exception* Optional equipment includes: Heated Cooled Driver Front Passenger Seats, Luxury Package, Driver Confidence Package, Heated Washer Fluid, Engine Block Heater...! Awesome!! Why pay more for less? Price lowered... Real gas sipper!!! 28 MPG Hwy. Awesome!! Hold on to your seats!!! Buick has done it again!!! They have built some sweet vehicles and this sweet Lucerne is no exception* Priced below NADA Retail!!! Rack up savings on this specially-priced Sedan!!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!! Optional equipment includes: Heated Cooled Driver Front Passenger Seats, Luxury Package, Driver Confidence Package, Heated Washer Fluid, Engine Block Heater... The staff at Olivia Chrysler Center is pleased to offer this 2006Buick Lucerne CXL V6 in Platinum Metallic. At Olivia Chrysler Center, you can trust in the quality of our expansive selection of pre-owned vehicles call (877) 240-1609 today to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HD57246U229905
Stock: UC14975B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 118,824 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,900$1,694 Below Market
Community Buick GMC - Waterloo / Iowa
Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC, Cashmere Leather. Beige 2006 Buick Lucerne CXS Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic Electronic Enhanced FWD You're always welcome in our Community!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CXS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HE57Y36U243215
Stock: P1082A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 133,679 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,900$1,597 Below Market
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.8L/231 engine will keep you going. This Buick Lucerne has the following options: WHEELS, 17" (43.2 CM), ALUMINUM, PREMIUM PAINTED (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENHANCED ELECTRONIC (STD), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 DISC PLAYBACK includes auxiliary audio jack, enables plug/play connection of all auxiliary audio players, Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume and Theftlock (STD), SEATS, 5-PASSENGER (STD), SEAT TRIM, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATS (STD), PAINT, SOLID (STD), ENGINE, 3.8L 3800 V6 SFI (197 HP [147 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 227 lb.-ft. [308 N-m] @ 3800 rpm) (STD), CXL V6 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK, and Woodgrain trim, Walnut Burl. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HD572X6U235336
Stock: 26543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 97,534 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,800$1,669 Below Market
Harrison Mitsubishi & Imports - Sandy / Utah
2006 Buick Lucerne Cashmere Metallic3.8L V6 SFIFWD 4-Speed Automatic Electronic EnhancedMechanic special! This vehicle is being sold as-is, with no guarantees, and no warranties. This is your opportunity to purchase a vehicle from a dealer, but only pay Sales Tax and a Documentation Fee... that's right, no other fees! You are responsible for inspections, any and all repairs, and all registration costs. Harrison will not be charging for or performing the registration on this vehicle. Harrison assumes no responsibility for any repairs, no exceptions.19/28 City/Highway MPG Cashmere Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Passenger Seating, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Cashmere Leather.Recent Arrival! 19/28 City/Highway MPGCome to www.utahmitsubishi.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at (801) 572-3100 For help with any of our departments! We are the largest Utah Mitsubishi Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HD57256U144183
Stock: HS459A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 183,164 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$3,995$495 Below Market
Hansen Buick Chevrolet GMC - Brigham City / Utah
Clean CARFAX. Crimson Pearl Tintcoat 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL FWD 4-Speed Automatic Electronic Enhanced 3.8L V6 SFI Titanium Leather.Complementary weekly car washes, annual state inspections, annual tire rotations with purchase. We take pride in our low pressure sale approach. Conveniently located just off I-15. 19/28 City/Highway MPGServing our community for 66years! See what our customers are saying.... Check out our Google Reviews!! https://www.google.com/search?rlz=1C1GGRVenUS781US782&ei=Q9eGXI27FMuMgge7pTADA&q=hansen+motors&oq=hansen+motors&gsl=psy-ab.3..0l2j0i10j0j0i10l6.11999.15615..15995...1.0..0.316.2034.0j13j0j1......0....1..gws-wiz.......0i71j35i39j0i131j0i67.sc4l2KGsbaw#lrd=0x87537abcef545619:0x40e3eccf9e763a49,1,,,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HD57236U219012
Stock: 220249B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 123,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,288$744 Below Market
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
Mudarri Motorsports Co has been dedicated to customer service and quality vehicles since our inception in 2014. The Mudarri family has sold thousands of cars and trucks locally and internationally since 1990. We stand behind are product and take pride in the highest quality customer experience. Mudarri Motorsports is pleased to offer this 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL. This sedan is powered by a 3.8L V6 engine paired with an Automatic 4-speed transmission that is ultra smooth. Only ONE-owner since new! Loaded with great features like heated and cooled seats, leather, Harmon Kardon sound, power everything and lots more! ↪ SE HABLA ESPANOL FINANCIAMOS PARA TODOS, trabajamos con ITIN, SSN !!!!! Give us a call to schedule a test drive today! We love trades and offer many finance options. (425) 202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HD57226U248341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,681 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,499$427 Below Market
Lokey Subaru of Port Richey - Port Richey / Florida
Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 29787 miles below market average! FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE, LOKEY CERTIFIED INSPECTION, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC, Cashmere Leather.Sagemist Metallic 2006 Buick Lucerne CXS FWD 4-Speed Automatic Electronic Enhanced Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHCAll Trades Accepted! Come experience the LO-key approach to car sales! Guaranteed Credit Approval!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CXS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HE57Y66U241586
Stock: PT241586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 147,612 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,900$925 Below Market
Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Silver 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL FWD 4-Speed Automatic Electronic Enhanced 3.8L V6 SFI **WHOLESALE PRICING TO THE PUBLIC** Recent Arrival! 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HD57246U220329
Stock: LP29563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 141,284 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$5,000$374 Below Market
Eckenrod Ford Lincoln - Cullman / Alabama
NOW OPEN! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, DELIVERY AVAILABLE!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE CAN DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!Eckenrod Ford is proud to offer this great 2006 Buick Lucerne in Silver This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; Titanium Cloth.19/28 City/Highway MPGHere at Eckenrod Ford, we're committed to providing our Cullman, Decatur AL, Huntsville AL, and Birmingham AL drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the Eckenrod Ford team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 5255 AL HWY 157, Cullman, AL where we're a just a quick drive away from Hartselle AL, Priceville AL, Hayden AL, Warrior AL, Fultondale AL and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.eckenrodford.com or call us at (256) 734-3361.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP572X6U187490
Stock: 20511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 134,134 miles
$4,449
Serra Ford Rochester Hills - Rochester Hills / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR57Y86U212014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,395 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,990$491 Below Market
Prostrollo All American Ford Lincoln - Madison / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR57Y86U186434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,864 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$4,995$549 Below Market
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right. SAVE BIG $$$ Take a look at this super clean 2006 Buick Lucerne for the family! This fun to drive vehicle is V8, 4.6L, FWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 2610 Delta Dr, Northglenn location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle.Vehicle is at our CO Springs Location 719-391-7296.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CXS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HE57Y96U136301
Stock: c082722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2019
- 152,385 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,113
Fort Wayne Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Driver Confidence Package, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear seat center armrest, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Theft-Deterrent System w/Content Theft Alarm, Tilt steering wheel, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist.2006 Buick Lucerne CXL Glacier Blue Metallic FWDAt Bob Rohrman Dealerships Our selection is Outstanding. We believe that we truly have a certified preowned vehicle for everybody, whether you need a car, truck, van, or SUV. Bob Rohrman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has you covered. We will find the right vehicle for you by listening to what you need and what you want. We will not attempt to force you into something that isn’t perfect for you and your budget. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured that you made a safe and sound investment in your automotive future. All our pre-owned vehicles are painstakingly inspected and reconditioned to ensure that you leave here in something safe and reliable every time. For more than 50 years this has been the Rohrman way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HD57206U168181
Stock: 25922A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 197,148 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,420$234 Below Market
Serra Chevrolet Buick GMC of Nashville - Madison / Tennessee
Local Trade, Titanium Cloth. Clean CARFAX. Platinum Metallic 2006 Buick Lucerne CX 4D Sedan FWD 3.8L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic Electronic Enhanced 19/28 City/Highway MPG Visit the #1 Volume GM dealer in Tennessee - 2340 Gallatin Pike North.Serving the greater Nashville Area. Now serving Antioch, TN - Clarksville, TN - Murfreesboro, TN - Springfield, TN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP57256U191267
Stock: P202688C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 140,589 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,995$387 Below Market
Auto Mart of Henderson - Henderson / North Carolina
We at Auto Mart of Henderson would like you to test drive this 2006 Buick Lucerne. This vehicle is automatic 4 doors AC alarm system alloy wheels AM/FM CD anti-lock brakes aux audio jack 6 cylinders power bucket sseats CC driver passenger side air bags keyless entry power locks mirrors steering & windows rear defrost tilt wheel tinted windows traction control & woodgrain. EXCELLENT BUY YOU COME YOU DRIVE YOU HAVE YOUR OWN MECHANIC TO CHECK IT OUT!!! Give one of our professional sales persons Curtis Kenny or Quinton a call at 252-438-5928 or 1-888-816-2886. Visit us on our website at www.automartofhenderson.com or like us on Facebook @ Auto Mart of Henderson to stay updated on all of our latest inventory and special offers!!. Now you can text us from our website!!!! Looking forward to hearing from you soon!!! GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL REGARDLESS OF CREDIT!! Over 100 vehicles to choose from. You may test drive this unit have a mechanic of your choice to take a look at it or I offer free car fax and information of preowned owner. Come see us or give us a call at AUTO MART OF HENDERSON THE HOME OF GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL. {affordable monthly payments}. (252) 438-5928
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP57226U173504
Stock: 18168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,661 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,977$312 Below Market
Karman Auto Sales - Lowell / Massachusetts
GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL, A PLUS BBB DEALER, Meet our 2006 Buick Lucerne CX Sedan presented in Platinum Metallic. Powered by a 3.8 Liter V6 that generates 197hp while paired with smooth shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive Buick earns up to 28mpg on the highway while showing off with great-looking wheels, chrome lines and sleek lines. Inside our CX, you are welcomed with comfortable seating, a great audio system, woodgrain interior accents, and leather steering wheel with audio controls. Buick offers a long list of safety features including spot traction/stability control, a tire-pressure monitor, plenty of airbags, and an automatic leveling system. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP57276U192064
Stock: 192064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 157,805 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900
D-Patrick Nissan - Evansville / Indiana
2006 Buick Lucerne CXL Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick Nissan. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of Certified Pre-Owned Nissan vehicles. Get your next used vehicle where customer service matters, D-Patrick Nissan. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. Titanium Leather, 17' Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Passenger Seating, 6 Speakers, 6-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1XL, Radio data system, Rain sensing wi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HD57236U148040
Stock: Z6854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 60,225 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
C3Auto - Plano / Texas
This 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL is offered to you for sale by C3Auto.com. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In addition to being well-cared for, this Buick Lucerne has very low mileage making it a rare find. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Buick Lucerne CXL is sure to sell fast. The look is unmistakably Buick, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Buick Lucerne CXL will definitely turn heads.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HD57216U232924
Stock: P5314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick Lucerne searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Lucerne
- 5(76%)
- 4(16%)
- 3(7%)
- 2(1%)
Related Buick Lucerne info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2016
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2012
- Used Chevrolet Spark EV 2015
- Used INFINITI Q70 2012
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2011
- Used Ferrari California T 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2014
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country 2018
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2011
- Used BMW Z4 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive 2014
- Used BMW X6 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Buick Enclave Greenville SC
- Used Buick Rendezvous Torrance CA
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Brownsville TX
- Used Buick Envision Evansville IN
- Used Buick Envision Baltimore MD
- Used Buick Envision Winston Salem NC
- Used Buick Park Avenue Wilmington DE
- Used Buick Lucerne Fayetteville NC
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Silver Spring MD
- Used Buick Enclave Hartford CT
Shop used model years by city
- Used Buick Enclave 2013 Decatur GA
- Used Buick Verano 2014 Mckinney TX
- Used Buick Verano 2016 Fort Lauderdale FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News