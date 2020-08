Used 2007 Buick Lucerne for Sale Near Me

Audi Orland Park - Tinley Park / Illinois

17 Chrome-Plated Aluminum Wheels, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Driver Confidence Package, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Fluid, Luxury Package, Memory Settings, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Theft-Deterrent System w/Content Theft Alarm, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, XM Satellite Radio. Recent Arrival! 19/28 City/Highway MPG2007 Buick Lucerne CXL

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4HD57267U232077

Stock: 7U232077

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020