Used 2011 Buick Lucerne for Sale Near Me

I bought the used 2011 Buick Lucerne Super because I had a Buick LeSabre Limited back in the day and drove it cross country with our family. What a great ride it was on the highways. Well, the Lucerne Super also has a super ride plus it has a peppy little V-8, excellent navigation, lane departure warning, and blind side warning. Yes, it has a huge turning radius but I have never turned around in the middle of a 4-lane highway yet. I bought the car for comfort and it delivers comfort in spades. Case closed! Update: I just completed a 1,000 mile trip of all interstate highways with my family of 3 adults and one child and we couldn't be more happy with the car's comfort, ease of driving, and cargo space. GM will rue the day it discontinued the Lucerne. The LaCrosse is a really great car but it's just not in the same class as the Lucerne when it comes to comfort and ease of driving on long highway trips with the family.

