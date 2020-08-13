Used 2011 Buick Lucerne for Sale Near Me
- 64,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,750$2,728 Below Market
- 105,052 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,667$1,298 Below Market
- 102,080 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,700$4,956 Below Market
- 102,641 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,400
- 113,760 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,950
- 31,455 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,414$543 Below Market
- 59,869 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,400$799 Below Market
- 88,745 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$979 Below Market
- 87,030 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,837
- 67,056 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,300$423 Below Market
- 81,736 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,539$958 Below Market
- 110,397 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$7,900$726 Below Market
- 90,448 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,877$306 Below Market
- 127,731 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990
- 102,081 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,000$342 Below Market
- 63,298 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,950
- 26,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,599
- 85,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500$401 Below Market
ccelpjack,04/07/2018
Super 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I bought the used 2011 Buick Lucerne Super because I had a Buick LeSabre Limited back in the day and drove it cross country with our family. What a great ride it was on the highways. Well, the Lucerne Super also has a super ride plus it has a peppy little V-8, excellent navigation, lane departure warning, and blind side warning. Yes, it has a huge turning radius but I have never turned around in the middle of a 4-lane highway yet. I bought the car for comfort and it delivers comfort in spades. Case closed! Update: I just completed a 1,000 mile trip of all interstate highways with my family of 3 adults and one child and we couldn't be more happy with the car's comfort, ease of driving, and cargo space. GM will rue the day it discontinued the Lucerne. The LaCrosse is a really great car but it's just not in the same class as the Lucerne when it comes to comfort and ease of driving on long highway trips with the family.
