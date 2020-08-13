Used 2011 Buick Lucerne for Sale Near Me

271 listings
Lucerne Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne CX in Gray
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne CX

    64,743 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,750

    $2,728 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne Super in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne Super

    105,052 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,667

    $1,298 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL in Gray
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne CXL

    102,080 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,700

    $4,956 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL Premium in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne CXL Premium

    102,641 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,400

    Details
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne CXL

    113,760 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne CXL

    31,455 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,414

    $543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL Premium in Silver
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne CXL Premium

    59,869 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,400

    $799 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL Premium in White
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne CXL Premium

    88,745 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $979 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne CX in White
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne CX

    87,030 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,837

    Details
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne Super in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne Super

    67,056 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,300

    $423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL in Gray
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne CXL

    81,736 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,539

    $958 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne CXL

    110,397 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,900

    $726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL in Gray
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne CXL

    90,448 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,877

    $306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL in White
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne CXL

    127,731 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne CX in Gray
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne CX

    102,081 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,000

    $342 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL in Gray
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne CXL

    63,298 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL Premium in White
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne CXL Premium

    26,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,599

    Details
  • 2011 Buick Lucerne Super in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Buick Lucerne Super

    85,355 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

    $401 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Lucerne

Overall Consumer Rating
4.19 Reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (11%)
My Father's Buick--So What?
ccelpjack,04/07/2018
Super 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I bought the used 2011 Buick Lucerne Super because I had a Buick LeSabre Limited back in the day and drove it cross country with our family. What a great ride it was on the highways. Well, the Lucerne Super also has a super ride plus it has a peppy little V-8, excellent navigation, lane departure warning, and blind side warning. Yes, it has a huge turning radius but I have never turned around in the middle of a 4-lane highway yet. I bought the car for comfort and it delivers comfort in spades. Case closed! Update: I just completed a 1,000 mile trip of all interstate highways with my family of 3 adults and one child and we couldn't be more happy with the car's comfort, ease of driving, and cargo space. GM will rue the day it discontinued the Lucerne. The LaCrosse is a really great car but it's just not in the same class as the Lucerne when it comes to comfort and ease of driving on long highway trips with the family.
