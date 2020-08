Used 2010 Buick Lucerne for Sale Near Me

Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas

The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This low mileage Buick Lucerne has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick Lucerne CXL. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2010 Buick Lucerne is a pre-owned vehicle. More information about the 2010 Buick Lucerne: The 2010 Buick Lucerne continues to be part traditional American luxury car, with a back seat spacious enough for adults and part high-technology flagship. The new 3.9L V6 offers increased power in lower trim levels, while the Super model, with its sportier tuning and Northstar V8 engine, does much to break away from the staid image of Buick's past. Interesting features of this model are Comfortable ride, available high-tech safety features., and back-seat space

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: 1G4HC5EMXAU101863

Stock: 101863

Certified Pre-Owned: No