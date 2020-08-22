Used 2010 Buick Lucerne for Sale Near Me

Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden - Rainbow City / Alabama

<b>Summary</b> 2010 BUICK LUCERNE CXL <b>Equipment</b> Anti-lock brakes are standard on this unit. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. It has a 3.9 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on the Buick Lucerne. This vehicle has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. This Buick Lucerne is equipped with front side curtain airbags. This model is front wheel drive. The FlexFuel capability of it allows you to select fuel depending on the price of E85 versus gasoline. Relax on the road in this this model. This large car is great for more passenger room and comfort. The luggage space is sure to fit all your bags. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on it. Keep safely connected while in it with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. The satellite radio system in it gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. It is painted with a durable multi-coat tan finish.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4HC5EM2AU131889

Stock: R4516A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-12-2020