Used 2010 Buick Lucerne for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 52,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,995$1,930 Below Market
World Auto Brokers - Lilburn / Georgia
2010 BUICK LUCERNE CXL SEDAN PEARL FROST TRICOAT ON COCOA/CASHMERE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION NAVIGATION SYSTEM HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM LEATHER CD SUNROOF ALLOYS REMOTE KEYLESS HEATED SEATS DUAL POWER SEATS POWER IWNDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS CRUISE TILT ABS COLD AC HEAT FULLY LOADED GOOD LOW MILES CLEAN IN AND OUT LOOKS SHARP PLEASE CONTACT WORLD AUTO FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 770-921-2775. ----WE OFFER FULL RANGE OF FINANCING AND OFFER COMPETITIVE RATES--- Prices subject to change without notice and do not includeTitle License Registration Fees State or Local Taxes or Processing fees ifany. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability. Although everyeffort is made to present accurate and reliable information use of thisinformation is voluntary and should only be deemed reliable after anindependent review of its accuracy completeness and timeliness. It is thesole responsibility of the customer to verify the existence of optionsaccessories and the vehicle condition before time of sale. Any and alldifferences must be addressed prior to time of sale. No Expressed or impliedwarranties including the availability or condition of the equipment listed inmade. EPA mileage may vary depending on driving conditions driving habits andvehicle maintenance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HC5EM8AU118290
Stock: 118290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,365 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$7,900$1,194 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This low mileage Buick Lucerne has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick Lucerne CXL. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2010 Buick Lucerne is a pre-owned vehicle. More information about the 2010 Buick Lucerne: The 2010 Buick Lucerne continues to be part traditional American luxury car, with a back seat spacious enough for adults and part high-technology flagship. The new 3.9L V6 offers increased power in lower trim levels, while the Super model, with its sportier tuning and Northstar V8 engine, does much to break away from the staid image of Buick's past. Interesting features of this model are Comfortable ride, available high-tech safety features., and back-seat space
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HC5EMXAU101863
Stock: 101863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,213 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,789
AutoNation Chevrolet Timonium - Timonium / Maryland
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Light Bronze Metallic Driver Confidence Package Leather Seats Seats; 6-Passenger Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Cocoa/Cashmere; Leather-Appointed Seating Cxl Preferred Equipment Group Engine; 3.9L V6 Sfi Rear Parking Assist; Ultrasonic With Audible Warning Remote Vehicle Starter System Stabilitrak Theft-Deterrent System; Content Theft Alarm Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Enhanced Electronic Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Bright Silver Finish Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *BUICK LUCERNE CXL*V6 POWER*LEATHER*ONSTAR*BLUETOOTH*ALLOYS*DUAL P/SEATS*TILT*CRUISE* THIS VEHICLE IS MARYLAND INSPECTED PLUS ITIS AUTONATION CERTIFIED. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HC5E17AU122885
Stock: AU122885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 126,916 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,495
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HC5E10AU133274
Stock: 25985
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,687 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,969
DNK Select Cars & Trucks - Farmingdale / Maine
Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL Special Edition Sedan presented in Silver! Powered by a 3.9 Liter V6 generating 219hp while connected to a smooth shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive combination earns you near 27mpg on the highway as it offers you a smooth, agile ride. With a chrome grille, polished steel wheels, and the agile stance that is ready to turn heads. Once inside our CXL, you will find amazing amenities that you desire. Comfortable heated leather seating, a sunroof, power accessories, keyless entry, and an impressive sound system complete with Bluetooth connectivity, available satellite radio, USB/AUX inputs, and a CD player are all here for your convenience. Our Buick Lucerne comes with a long list of safety features including ABS, available OnStar, a tire pressure monitor, StabiliTrak, LATCH, automatic crash response, and airbags to keep you secure. Don't miss your chance, Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL Special Edition with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HD5E18AU118244
Stock: U118244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 86,878 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 3.9L V6 engine with 227hp @ 5700rpm and 237ft-lb @ 3200rpm 21mpg combined <b>Equipment</b> Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This vehicle has a 3.9 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in it. Relax on the road in this this model. This large car is great for more passenger room and comfort. The luggage space is sure to fit all your bags. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. Keep safely connected while in the Buick Lucerne with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. This unit gleams with a flashy red exterior. This vehicle has satellite radio capabilities. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HC5EM9AU115947
Stock: UC115947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 57,621 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,998
CarMax Spokane - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Spokane Valley / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HC5EM1AU100715
Stock: 18928925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,375 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$11,599
CarMax Santa Rosa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Santa Rosa / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HC5E14AU130314
Stock: 19162691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,454 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,800
Colonial Chevrolet West - Fitchburg / Massachusetts
Superb Condition. Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System. READ MORE! EXPERTS ARE SAYING CarAndDriver.com's review says 'It is a plush and pillowy car that, in V-8 Super trim, is also plenty powerful.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE includes (UA6) content theft alarm system, (AP3) remote vehicle starter system, (UD7) Rear Parking Assist and (JL4) StabiliTrak - Stability Control System with Brake Assist, SEATS, 6-PASSENGER, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, Theftlock and auxiliary audio jack (enables plug/play connection of all auxiliary audio players) (STD), ENGINE, 3.9L V6 SFI (219 hp [163.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 234 lb-ft of torque [315.9 N-m] @ 3200 rpm), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENHANCED ELECTRONIC (STD). Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. Buick CXL with Sand Beige Metallic exterior and Cocoa/Cashmere interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 219 HP at 5700 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle MORE ABOUT US At Colonial West Chevrolet of Fitchburg, our staff is like family and we're considered one big team. We are excited to help you in finding your next vehicle. Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HC5E13AU134077
Stock: 20557B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 56,988 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,396
Richardson Chevrolet Buick - Standish / Michigan
Cashmere w/Cocoa Accents w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 17" Bright Silver Finish Aluminum Wheels, 5-Passenger Seating, AM/FM radio: XM, Driver Confidence Package, Power driver seat, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Speed control, StabiliTrak Stability Control System w/Brake Assist, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Theft-Deterrent System w/Content Theft Alarm, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist.At Richardsons We're All About Service! Give us a call (989) 846-4515.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HC5EM1AU132726
Stock: 6882A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 63,382 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,456
Frankman Motor Company - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Hey!! Look right here!!! Less than 64k Miles!!! Set down the mouse because this tip-top Lucerne is the Sedan you've been hunting for*** Gas miser!!! 26 MPG Hwy!! Optional equipment includes: Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, 6-Passenger Seating, Front License Plate Bracket...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HC5EM5AU129389
Stock: 12938A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 101,658 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,300
Fisackerly Sales - Winona / Mississippi
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL-3 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HE5EM8AU106229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,676 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,998
John Hirsch's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Cambridge - Cambridge / Minnesota
1 Owner!BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!CLEAN CARFAX!LUTHER CAMBRIDGE BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 763-689-7600 ==== 700 Garfield St S. Cambridge, Mn 55008 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DONT WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.govCambridge Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DONT WAIT.Call Cambridge Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-219-1662.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HA5EM1AU127774
Stock: N5085A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 103,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,000
G&G Buick GMC - Dodge City / Kansas
Move quickly!! They say All roads lead to Rome, but who cares which one you take when you are having this much fun behind the wheel.. Optional equipment includes: Driver Confidence Package, (0 P) Crystal Red Tintcoat, Heated Wood Steering Wheel w/Walnut Burl Finish...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL Special Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HD5EM7AU109772
Stock: 109772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-24-2017
- 70,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,730
Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden - Rainbow City / Alabama
<b>Summary</b> 2010 BUICK LUCERNE CXL <b>Equipment</b> Anti-lock brakes are standard on this unit. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. It has a 3.9 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on the Buick Lucerne. This vehicle has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. This Buick Lucerne is equipped with front side curtain airbags. This model is front wheel drive. The FlexFuel capability of it allows you to select fuel depending on the price of E85 versus gasoline. Relax on the road in this this model. This large car is great for more passenger room and comfort. The luggage space is sure to fit all your bags. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on it. Keep safely connected while in it with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. The satellite radio system in it gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. It is painted with a durable multi-coat tan finish. <b>Additional Information</b> One Year of Complimentary Maintenance included with Purchase. Kia Store Rainbow City-Gadsden is also the home of the $27.95 oil change, all day, every day! If your a first responder or a veteran, you'll receive discounts of 20% off parts and accessories. Just part of what separates us form the pack. Call, text, chat or email us today! Price exludes tax, title, license and doc fee. CALL: 256-442-3232 One Year of Complimentary Maintenance included with Purchase. Kia Store Rainbow City-Gadsden is also the home of the $27.95 oil change, all day, every day! If your a first responder or a veteran, you'll receive discounts of 20% off parts and accessories. Just part of what separates us from the pack. Call, text, chat or email us today! Price excludes tax, title, license and doc fee. CALL: 256-442-3232 SMART PAYMENT PLAN, offered exclusively at Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden. By electing Weekly or Bi-Weekly payment options you can align your car payment to be the same as your pay cycle. By making lower more frequent payments, you pay less interest, achieve equity faster and pay off your vehicle sooner. Ask dealers for details. Buy with confidence. Family-owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at https://www.kiaofrainbowcity.com/get-financing.htm Free AutoCheck report. Large East Alabama Used Car Super Store serving Rainbow City, Gadsden, Southside, Steele and Attalla AL. Call Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden today. **Vehicle Options and price listed are when the unit was originally built doesn't include any dealer installed options if any. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HC5EM2AU131889
Stock: R4516A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 177,325 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,450
Hi-Way Auto Sales - Pease / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HC5E16AU102255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,887 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,795
Dossett Buick GMC - Tupelo / Mississippi
We love our customers, we treat them like family. This Sedan has less than 79k miles!! All Around gem!! Drive this great Lucerne home today*** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!! Optional equipment includes: Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Driver Confidence Package, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Wood Steering Wheel w/Walnut Burl Finish, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 2XL Special Edition...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne CXL Special Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HD5EM8AU109800
Stock: UV12782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 120,684 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Edgewood Auto - Anderson / Indiana
Edgewood Auto3305 Nichol Ave Anderson Indiana 46011765-221-3388http://www.edgewood-auto.comASK ABOUT OUR GUARANTEED FINANCING PROGRAM!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick Lucerne Super with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HH5E9XAU108146
Stock: 20P053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick Lucerne searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Lucerne
- 5(27%)
- 4(36%)
- 3(18%)
- 2(9%)
- 1(9%)
Related Buick Lucerne info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Buick Cascada 2016
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2010
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used Audi S6 2014
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2013
- Used Audi TT 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2012
- Used Audi Q7 2011
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018
- Used Genesis G80 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2014
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Audi S6 2016
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Buick Cascada Arlington TX
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Portland OR
- Used Buick Envision Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Buick Enclave Bellevue WA
- Used Buick Enclave Athens GA
- Used Buick Cascada Cincinnati OH
- Used Buick Verano Columbia SC
- Used Buick Envision Rockford IL
- Used Buick Envision Jackson MS
- Used Buick Rendezvous Rockford IL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015 Plano TX
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2015 Jacksonville FL
- Used Buick Encore 2018 Murfreesboro TN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020