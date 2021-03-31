  1. Home
2022 Buick Encore

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $20,000 (estimated)
2022 Buick Encore
  • All-new styling inside and out
  • Updated in-car tech and driver aids
  • A more powerful turbocharged engine
  • Kicks off the second Encore generation introduced for 2022
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Buick Encore Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/31/2021
What is the Encore?

The Buick Encore is a small SUV that serves as one of the smallest and most affordable vehicles in General Motors' sizable portfolio. The current Encore has been on sale for eight years now and feels every bit its age, especially compared to the newer, slightly larger Buick Encore GX. Despite the name, the two are different vehicles. That said, we do expect the redesigned 2022 Encore to draw a lot of influence from the Encore GX, especially when it comes to overall design and in-car tech. That's hardly a bad thing since the Encore GX is one of Edmunds' favorite small SUVs around.

The Encore counts the Hyundai Kona, Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3 among its competitors. We'd hardly call the current car competitive, so we're hoping the 2022 Encore can improve on weak spots that include lackluster acceleration, disappointing fuel economy, and a relatively limited list of features. We expect the 2022 Encore to pack a new turbocharged engine, which should put it in better standing.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The current Encore is an uninspiring vehicle, but Encore GX has shown Buick is capable of building a small, handsome and comfortable small crossover SUV. We hope that the same formula can be applied to the redesigned 2022 Encore.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Buick Encore.

