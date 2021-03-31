What is the Encore?

The Buick Encore is a small SUV that serves as one of the smallest and most affordable vehicles in General Motors' sizable portfolio. The current Encore has been on sale for eight years now and feels every bit its age, especially compared to the newer, slightly larger Buick Encore GX. Despite the name, the two are different vehicles. That said, we do expect the redesigned 2022 Encore to draw a lot of influence from the Encore GX, especially when it comes to overall design and in-car tech. That's hardly a bad thing since the Encore GX is one of Edmunds' favorite small SUVs around.

The Encore counts the Hyundai Kona, Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3 among its competitors. We'd hardly call the current car competitive, so we're hoping the 2022 Encore can improve on weak spots that include lackluster acceleration, disappointing fuel economy, and a relatively limited list of features. We expect the 2022 Encore to pack a new turbocharged engine, which should put it in better standing.