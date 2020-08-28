Used 2015 Buick Encore for Sale Near Me

This is a review of a loaded 2015 AWD Premium Encore. We have put over 500 miles on it. We had originally decided on an Encore but were dissuaded from taking a test drive by professional reviews which were critical of the power. Our family is accustomed to driving powerful and speedy vehicles (Volvo S60 T6/Ford F-150/Toyota Sienna AWD) with the exception of a four cylinder Ford Fusion (reliable but slow as molasses). The Encore is replacing the Sienna and the Fusion is being handed down to the newest teenage driver (slow is good here). Neither of us adults wanted to drive a car that struggles to reach speed or climb hills. So we explored other options like the Ford Escape, Nissan Murano and even considered another Sienna for its excellent comfort and unsurpassed people and cargo comfort/capability and low price for an AWD. (We need AWD). However, the Sienna AWD is loud- annoying on long trips. So we had forgotten all about the Encore but on a trip to the dealership decided to take one for a test drive, ready to be underwhelmed and sorely disappointed. The salesperson encouraged us to take a long test drive on the interstate expressway, which we did. We were very surprised and impressed with the acceleration of this little 4 cylinder, and while we weren't winning any races, acceleration to traffic (65 mph), merging and even passing was more than acceptable. The turbo clearly making a difference. Once at cruising speed the cabin is exceptionally quiet and peaceful. The leather seats are very comfortable, with lumbar adjustment. Two adults have ample room and comfortable seating in the rear for long trips. A third adult can fit for shorter trips (1hr or less). The Premium edition is jam packed with technology and features that almost defy belief in a vehicle which we negotiated for just under $28k (Navigation, heated steering wheel (can never go back) and seats, rain sensing wipers, power seats, voice controls, blue tooth, wi-fi, Sirius radio, On-star, rear camera, blind spot radar, rear traffic crossing alert, lane departure warning, ambient lighting, Bose stereo, remote start and more.) The heightened ride height of this SUV gives a nice view of the road and enhances one's feeling of safety. The Encore is extremely nimble and shines in city and supermarket lot driving and parking. It is an all around relaxing and stress free drive in mixed driving conditions. We are so happy with our choice- one we almost missed out on. If you have any doubts just take one for a drive.

