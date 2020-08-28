Used 2015 Buick Encore for Sale Near Me

4,731 listings
Encore Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Buick Encore Leather in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Buick Encore Leather

    48,247 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,800

    $3,296 Below Market
  • 2015 Buick Encore in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Buick Encore

    112,109 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,499

    $1,910 Below Market
  • 2015 Buick Encore Convenience in Gray
    used

    2015 Buick Encore Convenience

    43,128 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,995

    $1,979 Below Market
  • 2015 Buick Encore in Light Blue
    certified

    2015 Buick Encore

    48,737 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,855

    $2,063 Below Market
  • 2015 Buick Encore Convenience in Silver
    used

    2015 Buick Encore Convenience

    91,548 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,699 Below Market
  • 2015 Buick Encore Premium in Dark Red
    certified

    2015 Buick Encore Premium

    37,761 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,997

  • 2015 Buick Encore in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Buick Encore

    54,593 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,500

    $1,505 Below Market
  • 2015 Buick Encore Leather in Gray
    used

    2015 Buick Encore Leather

    64,693 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,399

    $1,396 Below Market
  • 2015 Buick Encore Leather in Silver
    certified

    2015 Buick Encore Leather

    41,081 miles
    Great Deal

    $15,737

    $2,159 Below Market
  • 2015 Buick Encore Convenience in Black
    used

    2015 Buick Encore Convenience

    96,567 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,939

    $1,747 Below Market
  • 2015 Buick Encore in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Buick Encore

    71,756 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,995

  • 2015 Buick Encore Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Buick Encore Premium

    36,183 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,950

    $2,118 Below Market
  • 2015 Buick Encore Convenience in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Buick Encore Convenience

    97,205 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,573

    $2,547 Below Market
  • 2015 Buick Encore Convenience in Dark Red
    certified

    2015 Buick Encore Convenience

    41,062 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,300

    $2,164 Below Market
  • 2015 Buick Encore in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Buick Encore

    93,687 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,432

    $1,565 Below Market
  • 2015 Buick Encore Convenience in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Buick Encore Convenience

    81,812 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,488

    $2,025 Below Market
  • 2015 Buick Encore Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Buick Encore Premium

    74,339 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,133

    $1,696 Below Market
  • 2015 Buick Encore in Gray
    used

    2015 Buick Encore

    44,248 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,893

    $1,727 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Encore

Overall Consumer Rating
3.742 Reviews
  • 5
    (48%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (12%)
  • 1
    (14%)
Downsizing to Premium Luxury
Christian,02/06/2016
4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This is a review of a loaded 2015 AWD Premium Encore. We have put over 500 miles on it. We had originally decided on an Encore but were dissuaded from taking a test drive by professional reviews which were critical of the power. Our family is accustomed to driving powerful and speedy vehicles (Volvo S60 T6/Ford F-150/Toyota Sienna AWD) with the exception of a four cylinder Ford Fusion (reliable but slow as molasses). The Encore is replacing the Sienna and the Fusion is being handed down to the newest teenage driver (slow is good here). Neither of us adults wanted to drive a car that struggles to reach speed or climb hills. So we explored other options like the Ford Escape, Nissan Murano and even considered another Sienna for its excellent comfort and unsurpassed people and cargo comfort/capability and low price for an AWD. (We need AWD). However, the Sienna AWD is loud- annoying on long trips. So we had forgotten all about the Encore but on a trip to the dealership decided to take one for a test drive, ready to be underwhelmed and sorely disappointed. The salesperson encouraged us to take a long test drive on the interstate expressway, which we did. We were very surprised and impressed with the acceleration of this little 4 cylinder, and while we weren't winning any races, acceleration to traffic (65 mph), merging and even passing was more than acceptable. The turbo clearly making a difference. Once at cruising speed the cabin is exceptionally quiet and peaceful. The leather seats are very comfortable, with lumbar adjustment. Two adults have ample room and comfortable seating in the rear for long trips. A third adult can fit for shorter trips (1hr or less). The Premium edition is jam packed with technology and features that almost defy belief in a vehicle which we negotiated for just under $28k (Navigation, heated steering wheel (can never go back) and seats, rain sensing wipers, power seats, voice controls, blue tooth, wi-fi, Sirius radio, On-star, rear camera, blind spot radar, rear traffic crossing alert, lane departure warning, ambient lighting, Bose stereo, remote start and more.) The heightened ride height of this SUV gives a nice view of the road and enhances one's feeling of safety. The Encore is extremely nimble and shines in city and supermarket lot driving and parking. It is an all around relaxing and stress free drive in mixed driving conditions. We are so happy with our choice- one we almost missed out on. If you have any doubts just take one for a drive.
