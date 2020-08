Used 2015 Buick Encore for Sale Near Me

Lester Glenn Buick GMC - Toms River / New Jersey

Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2015 Buick Encore? This is it.A rigorous inspection for safety and reliability makes this vehicle Certified Pre-Owned. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades.This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Buick Encore. A rare find these days.Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Buick Encore Leather?More information about the 2015 Buick Encore:The Buick Encore competes with other small SUVs and crossovers as well as with some of the more premium small cars available on the market. It offers buyers an appealing blend of small size, luxury and SUV-like practicality. All-wheel drive is available, but the Buick is less about off-roading and more about cruising safely in comfort. Luxury-oriented touches abound that usually are reserved for cars costing much more.This model sets itself apart with Quiet, refined, spacious, lots of standard features, great fuel economy, and available all-wheel drive.**BUICK CERTIFIED** **Free Vehicle History Report** This vehicle is BUICK Certified and comes with a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty. That's four times better coverage than Chrysler, Ford and Toyota. It also comes with a transferable 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with no deductible, plus roadside assistance and courtesy transportation. Before any vehicle attains the status of BUICK Certified, we make sure it meets strict, factory-set standards. If it doesn't pass, we fix it or we don't certify it. Both the interior and exterior were extremely well maintained. Best of all, It runs great and drives excellent so there are No Worries! Factory certification is subject to location of purchase. See dealer for details.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn Chevrolet offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: (732) 240-8831.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Buick Encore Leather with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL4CJGSB9FB269445

Stock: FB26944B

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-18-2020