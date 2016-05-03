Used 2016 Buick Encore for Sale Near Me

BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas

Winterberry Red Metallic Bluetooth Connection 1Sb Preferred Equipment Group Dark Argent Metallic Lower Accent Color Ebony; Upscale Cloth Seat Trim With Leatherette Accents Engine; Ecotec Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically-Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2016 Buick Encore is proudly offered by BMW of The Woodlands Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has met all the exacting standards to be classified Certified Pre-Owned. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Buick Encore gives you everything you need an automobile to be. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. The Encore is well maintained and has just 15,321mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2016 Buick Encore: The Buick Encore competes with other small SUVs and crossovers as well as with some of the more premium small cars available on the market. It offers buyers an appealing blend of small size, luxury and SUV-like practicality. All-wheel drive is available, but the Buick is less about off-roading and more about cruising safely in comfort. Luxury-oriented touches abound that usually are reserved for cars costing much more. The Encore is a great value, with base prices starting under $25,000. AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL4CJASB7GB736618

Stock: GB736618

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-24-2020