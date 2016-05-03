Used 2016 Buick Encore for Sale Near Me

4,731 listings
Encore Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Buick Encore Leather in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Buick Encore Leather

    31,987 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,499

    $3,833 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Encore in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Buick Encore

    34,733 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,499

    $2,949 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Encore Leather in Black
    used

    2016 Buick Encore Leather

    34,597 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,499

    $3,571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Encore Leather in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Buick Encore Leather

    41,368 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    $5,058 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Encore in Dark Red
    certified

    2016 Buick Encore

    15,321 miles

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2016 Buick Encore Leather in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Buick Encore Leather

    27,381 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,245

    $3,436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Encore in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Buick Encore

    64,309 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,997

    $2,798 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Encore Leather in Gray
    certified

    2016 Buick Encore Leather

    15,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,704

    Details
  • 2016 Buick Encore Convenience in White
    used

    2016 Buick Encore Convenience

    32,544 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,999

    $2,546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Encore in Black
    certified

    2016 Buick Encore

    17,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,970

    $2,397 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Encore in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Buick Encore

    18,699 miles

    $13,484

    $1,797 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring in Gray
    used

    2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring

    25,719 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,885

    $1,777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Encore Leather in Silver
    used

    2016 Buick Encore Leather

    42,166 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,990

    $2,072 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Encore Convenience in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Buick Encore Convenience

    21,881 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,899

    $1,692 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Encore Leather in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Buick Encore Leather

    23,633 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,099

    $2,395 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Encore Leather in White
    certified

    2016 Buick Encore Leather

    21,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,697

    $2,342 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring in White
    certified

    2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring

    20,986 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,469

    $2,108 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Encore in Black
    used

    2016 Buick Encore

    34,530 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,000

    $2,233 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Encore

Read recent reviews for the Buick Encore
Overall Consumer Rating
3.851 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
  • 5
    (49%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (12%)
  • 1
    (14%)
The best short term lease subcompact crossover!
Sanjay,03/05/2016
4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I've leased the electric blue base model of this car after test driving Mazda CX-3, Fiat 500X and Honda HRV. I wanted a compact car where I can sit slightly above the road and getting in and out would be easy on my lower back. I am a recent graduate and due to less credit history, most dealers rejected lease but the folks at Buick were great - they offered a 2-year lease at a decent price. The car is extremely comfortable and the driver seat comes with electronic adjustments and excellent lumbar support. I cannot find words to stress on how comfortable the driving experience is! It's interiors are great for a base model with leather accented seats, generously sized dashboard buttons and good leg room in rear seats. It also has OnStar care and satellite radio. It's modestly powered by a 1.4L turbo engine which does the job for a FWD. Major concerns about this car is external noise, horrendous bluetooth music playback(the rep told me that bluetooth is for voice only) and flat, muffled sounding speakers.Due to the external noise, i need to turn up the music volume and the speakers just sound bad (remember, this is a base model without the Bose active noise-cancellation setup). Music playback via AUX, radio and CD sound better. I didn't realize that the speakers were bad during the test drive but I've leased it for 2 years only. Overall, I highly recommend this car in the subcompact crossover segment if you're not too particular about brands or you don't mind a less sporty car. This car scores over all others for driving comfort which mattered the most. If you're thinking about leasing this for 2-3 years, i'd say it is a definite go, but get the higher end model with sunroof and bose speakers as it's so much more fun and exciting to step into your car!
Report abuse
