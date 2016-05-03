Used 2016 Buick Encore for Sale Near Me
- 31,987 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,499$3,833 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore Leather with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJGSBXGB705091
Stock: B296353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-10-2020
- 34,733 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,499$2,949 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB2GB619707
Stock: B281674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-02-2019
- 34,597 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,499$3,571 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore Leather with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJGSB8GB620945
Stock: C300047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- 41,368 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$5,058 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore Leather with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJGSB6GB585662
Stock: 585662DS71269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2016 Buick Encore15,321 miles
$14,995
BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB7GB736618
Stock: GB736618
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 27,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,245$3,436 Below Market
NYC MotorCars of the Bronx - Bronx / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore Leather with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJGSB9GB678448
Stock: 5697A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 64,309 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,997$2,798 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
You'll love the way you feel in our Winterberry Red Metallic Accident-Free 2016 Buick Encore SUV with its versatile interior, nimble handling, and innovative technology! Our vibrant crossover is powered by a TurboCharged 1.4 Liter Ecotec 4 Cylinder that generates 138hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. You'll be looking for reasons to get out and drive, all while scoring near 33mpg on the highway and enjoying the sure-footed stance of Front Wheel Drive SUV. Effortlessly stylish, our Encore looks amazing with 5 spoke wheels.A haven of refinement and comfort, the Encore cabin greets you with a wealth of amenities including full power accessories, a rearview camera, a six-way power driver seat, split-folding rear seats, and a fold-flat front passenger seat. Staying safely connected and in-the-know is easy with Bluetooth, WiFi availability, and an audio system with AM/FM/available SiriusXM, MP3 CD player, IntelliLink with a diagonal color LCD display, USB port, Radio Data System and auxiliary input jack.Drive with confidence knowing your Buick has earned exemplary safety scores thanks in part to anti-lock disc brakes, 10 airbags, and StabiliTrak traction control. Immerse yourself in the security, comfort, versatility, and style that can only come from Encore!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB1GB659275
Stock: Y6103A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- certified
2016 Buick Encore Leather15,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,704
AutoNation Buick GMC Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Experience Buick Package Wheels; 18" (45.7 Cm) 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Moonroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Graphite Gray Metallic Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels 1Sl Preferred Equipment Group Dark Argent Metallic Lower Accent Color Ebony; Leather-Appointed Seats Engine; Ecotec Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically-Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Buick Encore Leather with 15,441mi. This Buick includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Buick Encore is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. The Buick Encore Leather is economically and environmentally smart. Buick clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. A Buick with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Encore Leather was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2016 Buick Encore: The Buick Encore competes with other small SUVs and crossovers as well as with some of the more premium small cars available on the market. It offers buyers an appealing blend of small size, luxury and SUV-like practicality. All-wheel drive is available, but the Buick is less about off-roading and more about cruising safely in comfort. Luxury-oriented touches abound that usually are reserved for cars costing much more. The Encore is a great value, with base prices starting under $25,000. Interesting features of this model are available all-wheel drive, great fuel economy, Quiet, refined, lots of standard features, and spacious All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore Leather with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSB1GB740286
Stock: GB740286
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 32,544 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,999$2,546 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore Convenience with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJFSB5GB654867
Stock: B294358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-26-2020
- certified
2016 Buick Encore17,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,970$2,397 Below Market
Dave Kehl Chevrolet - Mechanicsburg / Ohio
GM Certified-GM Extended Warranty-1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine-Six Speed Automatic Transmission-18 Inch Wheels-Power Door Locks-Power Windows-Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors-Power Driver Seat-Cruise Control-Traction Control-Remote Keyless Entry-Rear Vision Camera-Color Touch Audio-Steering Wheel Controls-Bluetooth-Navigation
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJESB5GB641434
Stock: 5963A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 09-04-2019
- 18,699 miles
$13,484$1,797 Below Market
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB5GB686012
Stock: 3868012B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 25,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,885$1,777 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Buena Park - Buena Park / California
This 2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Toyota Buena Park. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Encore Sport Touring doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Buick marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. The Buick Encore Sport Touring is economically and environmentally smart. Buick clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2016 Buick Encore: The Buick Encore competes with other small SUVs and crossovers as well as with some of the more premium small cars available on the market. It offers buyers an appealing blend of small size, luxury and SUV-like practicality. All-wheel drive is available, but the Buick is less about off-roading and more about cruising safely in comfort. Luxury-oriented touches abound that usually are reserved for cars costing much more. The Encore is a great value, with base prices starting under $25,000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJ1SM9GB682028
Stock: GB682028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 42,166 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,990$2,072 Below Market
Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet - Augusta / Georgia
Come see this 2016 Buick Encore Leather. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged I4 1.4/83 engine will keep you going. This Buick Encore comes equipped with these options: WHEELS, 18" (45.7 CM) 5-SPOKE CAST ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), TITANIUM, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATS, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD), QUICKSILVER METALLIC Includes (BT3) Dark Argent Metallic lower accent color.), LPO, CARGO TRAY, CUSTOM MOLDED, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), DARK ARGENT METALLIC LOWER ACCENT COLOR, and AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO, SINGLE CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYER with navigation, IntelliLink with 7" diagonal color LCD display, GPS navigation system, USB port, Radio Data System (RDS) and auxiliary input jack.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore Leather with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSB6GB594337
Stock: P8863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 21,881 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,899$1,692 Below Market
Ed Martin Nissan Of Anderson - Anderson / Indiana
2016 Buick Encore Convenience AWD providing 23/30 City/Highway MPG. ONE OWNER! Clean CAR-FAX! Odometer is 16554 miles below market average! Luggage rack, navigation, auto-start, alloy wheels, power windows and seats. Surprising space and performance in this mid-size SUV.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore Convenience with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJFSB8GB536814
Stock: 8P1895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 23,633 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,099$2,395 Below Market
Action Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bainbridge / Georgia
Come see this 2016 Buick Encore Leather. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged I4 1.4/83 engine will keep you going. This Buick Encore features the following options: WHEELS, 18' (45.7 CM) 7-SPOKE CHROMED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD), SADDLE, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATS, RIVER ROCK METALLIC Includes (BQU) Dark Cocoa Ash lower accent color.), MOONROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, LPO, CARGO MAT, COLOR-KEYED CARPETED, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGE includes (UHQ) AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with navigation, (CF5) tilt-sliding power moonroof and (RV8) 7-spoke chromed aluminum wheels, and ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore Leather with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSB7GB566983
Stock: P20018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2016 Buick Encore Leather21,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,697$2,342 Below Market
Royal Chevrolet Buick GMC - Coldwater / Michigan
Check out this 2016 Encore featuring great options like Leather, sunroof, navigation!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore Leather with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSB2GB739230
Stock: R15588
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- certified
2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring20,986 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,469$2,108 Below Market
Greater Lowell Buick GMC - Lowell / Massachusetts
BUICK CERTIFIED!!!ONE OWNER WITH CLEAN CARFAX !!! EQUIPPED WITH AWD, SPORT TOURING PKG, MOON ROOF, NAVIGATION, ONSTAR, XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, STABILITRAK-STABILITY CONTROL SYSTEM W/ TRACTION CONTROL 4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJ2SM4GB590251
Stock: 7981
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-28-2019
- 34,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,000$2,233 Below Market
Progressive Chevrolet - Massillon / Ohio
Carbon Black Metallic 2016 Buick Encore AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT * CARFAX One-Owner * Clean CARFAX * All Wheel Drive, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/MP3 CD Player, Rear side impact airbag, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJESB5GB697180
Stock: CPB12682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
