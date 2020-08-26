Used 2017 Buick Encore for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Wesley Chapel - Wesley Chapel / Florida

Leather Seats Graphite Gray Metallic Lpo; Wheel Lock Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audio System; Buick Intellilink Radio; AM/FM Stereo Black Carbon Metallic Lower Exterior Accent Color Ebony; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; Ecotec Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Essence Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically-Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 18" (45.7) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2017 Buick Encore we recently got in. This Buick includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this BuickEncore Essence cannot be beat. This Buick Encore's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. One of the best things about this Buick Encore is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Buick Encore as past service records are included. This Buick Encore Essence is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal "wear and tear". The Buick Encore Essence is in a class on its own. So much so, that Buick didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. More information about the 2017 Buick Encore: The Buick Encore competes with other small SUVs and crossovers as well as with some of the more premium small cars available on the market. It offers buyers an appealing blend of small size, luxury and SUV-like practicality. All-wheel drive is available, but the Buick is less about off-roading and more about all-weather driving in comfort. Luxury-oriented touches abound that usually are reserved for cars costing much more. The Encore is a great value, with base prices starting under $25,000. Strengths of this model include lots of standard features, available all-wheel drive, great fuel economy, Quiet, refined, and spacious All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Essence with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL4CJCSB1HB127568

Stock: HB127568

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020