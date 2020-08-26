Used 2017 Buick Encore for Sale Near Me
- 19,578 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$15,999$2,945 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3428 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Sport Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJ2SB3HB185191
Stock: M306596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 14,340 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,741$2,599 Below Market
Buick GMC of Mahwah - Mahwah / New Jersey
Low miles great gas mileage... WHY BUY AT MAHWAH BUICK GMC centrally located near NY right off the thruway off Rt 17 S servicing Paterson, Newark, Suffern 1. State of the art facility for sales and service departments 2. Largest inventory - over 1,000 vehicles available 3. Highly factory trained and certified sales staff and service technicians 4. Full fleet of loaner vehicles 5. 5-Star customer service. 6. Free oil change Recent Arrival! Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Call 201 512 0558 Located at: 386 rt. 17 s Mahwah, NJ 07430
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB7HB146761
Stock: 12113A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 10,020 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,699$2,600 Below Market
Wright Buick GMC - Wexford / Pennsylvania
ONLY 10,020 Miles! EPA 30 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! NAV, Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Cross-Traffic Alert, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, All Wheel Drive, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGE CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, WiFi Hotspot, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats Buick Essence with QUICKSILVER METALLIC exterior and EBONY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 138 HP at 4900 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGE includes (IO6) Buick IntelliLink Radio with Navigation, (CF5) tilt-sliding power moonroof and (RV8) 18" 7-spoke chromed aluminum wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO with 8" diagonal Color Touch Screen, includes 2 USB ports, Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone, ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD). Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "The 2017 Buick Encore features comfortable front seats and a high seating position that offers a commanding view of the road.". A GREAT VALUE: Was $19,299. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJGSB3HB104798
Stock: W20T070A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 19,505 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,671$2,462 Below Market
Napleton Hyundai Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
2017 Buick Encore Preferred Quicksilver Metallic, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Power driver seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Ride & Handling Suspension, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Napleton Hyundai and Napleton Genesis serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB1HB253885
Stock: PJD1427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 20,320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,498$2,568 Below Market
Midway Ford - Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Take on the twist and turns of your day with our 2017 Buick Encore Preferred Crossover that looks ready to roll in Graphite Gray Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.4 Liter EcoTec 4 Cylinder that produces a healthy 138hp while paired with an innovative 6 Speed Automatic transmission that provides for smooth, effortless shifting! This Front Wheel Drive combination is ready for practically any road condition and yields nearly 33mpg on the highway. Easy to maneuver and a pleasure to drive, our Encore lets you arrive in style! Admire the sleek, sculpted silhouette of our Encore Preferred that greets you with a fresh look and contemporary styling!You can load up your friends and all of their gear in the spacious cabin of our Preferred that's complete with keyless open/start, a multi-color driver information center, active noise cancellation, a power adjustable driver seat and leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio/phone controls. Responsibly control your media with our color touchscreen, stay connected via available 4G WiFi, and use your voice to play your tunes courtesy of IntelliLink with smartphone integration. Buckle up and set your sights on new adventures!The advanced safety features in this Encore from Buick help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations and have earned Encore excellent safety ratings. Drive confidently with anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, airbags and a backup camera. Discerning drivers just like you are giving rave reviews to our Encore that is better than ever for 2017. Get behind the wheel and you'll agree this is a smart choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!At Midway Ford-Miami, we offer the lowest pricing and personal service directly through the Internet Department; providing you with a Hassle Free Buying Experience. Midway Ford is a Family Owned and Operated Dealer celebrating our 40th Anniversary, offering the South Florida Community the best service and selection of new and used cars and trucks, as well as Ford Certified Pre Owned Vehicles. We are For more information and details please contact our Internet Sales Dept.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB6HB064584
Stock: NHB064584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 21,441 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,484$2,498 Below Market
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
*Equipment*The satellite radio system in the vehicle gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this model. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving it. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. Front wheel drive on this Buick Encore gives you better traction and better fuel economy. This 2017 Buick Encore is protected with a UV resistant earth toned brown color. The vehicle has a 1.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this vehicle. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on the Buick Encore.*Packages*LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB4HB197988
Stock: 3197988A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- certified
2017 Buick Encore Premium13,898 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,948$2,362 Below Market
Robert Brogden Buick GMC - Olathe / Kansas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Quicksilver Metallic 2017 Buick Encore GM Certified, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, *ONE OWNER*, ALLOY WHEELS, *NAVAGATION/NAV/GPS*, CLEAN CARFAX!, Encore Premium, 4D Sport Utility, ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, 18' 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheels, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System w/Amplifier, Carpeted Rear Cargo Mat, Experience Buick Package, Forward Collision Alert, Navigation System, Power Tilt-Sliding Moonroof, Preferred Equipment Group 1SN, Radio: Buick IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Rainsense Intermittent Front Wipers, Rear Cargo Net, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist. 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 Kansas City's Pre-Owned Dealer. All prices are plus tax/government and admin fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJDSB5HB103294
Stock: 13294A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 11,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,498$2,546 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
Experience Buick Package Moonroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Engine; Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Direct Injection Sidi Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Audio System; Buick Intellilink Radio With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Black Cherry Metallic Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels Black Carbon Metallic Lower Exterior Accent Color Brandy; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Premium Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically-Controlled Wheels; 18" (45.7 Cm) 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Buick Encore Premium with 11,609mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. This Buick Encore offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. This 2017 Buick Encore has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. Looking for a Buick Encore that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Buick Encore Premium as it packs a beast under the hood. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick Encore Premium. More information about the 2017 Buick Encore: The Buick Encore competes with other small SUVs and crossovers as well as with some of the more premium small cars available on the market. It offers buyers an appealing blend of small size, luxury and SUV-like practicality. All-wheel drive is available, but the Buick is less about off-roading and more about all-weather driving in comfort. Luxury-oriented touches abound that usually are reserved for cars costing much more. The Encore is a great value, with base prices starting under $25,000. Strengths of this model include lots of standard features, available all-wheel drive, great fuel economy, Quiet, refined, and spacious All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJDSM6HB201963
Stock: HB201963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- certified
2017 Buick Encore Preferred II17,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,599$2,833 Below Market
Flow Chevrolet Buick GMC - Winston Salem / North Carolina
SUNROOF/MOONROOF!, BACK UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE!, CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER!, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Side Blind Zone Alert, Speed control.Flow GM Auto Plaza is proud to offer this outstanding 2017 Buick Encore Graphite Gray Metallic Preferred II.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Certified. Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History** All of our cars go through a comprehensive QRP Quality Renewal Process. Come check out Flow GM Auto Plaza's No haggle, No Pressure, Transparent, Easy, Fun, car shopping experience!! We have the most professional and courteous sales staff in North Carolina. Call our Internet Sales Dept at (336) 760-7077 to schedule a test drive, or visit https://www.flowauto.com . Thank you for allowing us to serve your automotive needs over the past 50 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Preferred II with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJBSB2HB099063
Stock: SO250241
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 34,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$13,999$2,972 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3217 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Preferred II with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJBSB2HB033791
Stock: O301907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- 22,244 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,212$3,450 Below Market
Reliable Chevrolet Missouri - Springfield / Missouri
3.53 Final Drive Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: Buick IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Ride Handling Suspension, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 17160 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 25/33 City/Highway MPG Since 1967, Reliable Chevrolet has been your Southwest Missouri dealer for all your vehicle needs. Proudly serving the Nixa, Republic, Ozark, Bolivar, Lebanon, Carthage, Neosho, Webb City, Joplin MO, Harrison AR, Bella Vista AR, Bentonville AR, Mountain Home AR, Pittsburg KS areaâ s and more. We look forward to continuing to be here for you and your family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSB9HB148037
Stock: HB148037P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 24,443 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$15,999$2,229 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3499 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Essence with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJGSB1HB099603
Stock: M306667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 14,971 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,712$2,008 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Wesley Chapel - Wesley Chapel / Florida
Leather Seats Graphite Gray Metallic Lpo; Wheel Lock Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audio System; Buick Intellilink Radio; AM/FM Stereo Black Carbon Metallic Lower Exterior Accent Color Ebony; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; Ecotec Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Essence Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically-Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 18" (45.7) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2017 Buick Encore we recently got in. This Buick includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this BuickEncore Essence cannot be beat. This Buick Encore's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. One of the best things about this Buick Encore is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Buick Encore as past service records are included. This Buick Encore Essence is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal "wear and tear". The Buick Encore Essence is in a class on its own. So much so, that Buick didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. More information about the 2017 Buick Encore: The Buick Encore competes with other small SUVs and crossovers as well as with some of the more premium small cars available on the market. It offers buyers an appealing blend of small size, luxury and SUV-like practicality. All-wheel drive is available, but the Buick is less about off-roading and more about all-weather driving in comfort. Luxury-oriented touches abound that usually are reserved for cars costing much more. The Encore is a great value, with base prices starting under $25,000. Strengths of this model include lots of standard features, available all-wheel drive, great fuel economy, Quiet, refined, and spacious All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Essence with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSB1HB127568
Stock: HB127568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- certified
2017 Buick Encore Essence22,177 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,975$3,761 Below Market
Circle Buick GMC - Highland / Indiana
Thank you for your interest in one of Circle Buick GMC's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Buick Encore Essence with 22,177mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued 'utility' above 'sport.' Not anymore! The Buick Encore Essence redefines the SUV and makes the perfect 'all around' family companion. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2017 Buick Encore. A Buick with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Encore Essence was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2017 Buick Encore: The Buick Encore competes with other small SUVs and crossovers as well as with some of the more premium small cars available on the market. It offers buyers an appealing blend of small size, luxury and SUV-like practicality. All-wheel drive is available, but the Buick is less about off-roading and more about all-weather driving in comfort. Luxury-oriented touches abound that usually are reserved for cars costing much more. The Encore is a great value, with base prices starting under $25,000. This model sets itself apart with lots of standard features, available all-wheel drive, great fuel economy, Quiet, refined, and spacious FWD 4DR ESSENCE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSBXHB109778
Stock: BL8089
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 32,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$15,499$2,512 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2667 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSB7HB184065
Stock: B308884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 39,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB7HB042142
Stock: T06556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,847$3,072 Below Market
Honolulu Buick GMC - Honolulu / Hawaii
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 15,817! JUST REPRICED FROM $17,936, $200 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO, AM/FM STEREO with 8" diagonal Color Touch Screen, includes 2 USB ports, Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone (STD). Buick Preferred with GRAPHITE GRAY METALLIC exterior and EBONY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 138 HP at 4900 RPM*. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $17,936. This Encore is priced $200 below Kelley Blue Book. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US: Welcome to Honolulu Buick GMC Cadillac proudly serving all of Oahu and the Neighboring Islands since 1992. In an effort to provide a remarkable automotive experience, our team of sales advisors, service technicians and financing experts are trained with one focus in mind: addressing your car-buying needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. We are your neighbors with a vested interest in keeping you and your family safe and confident. Plus government fees and taxes, $395 dealer document processing charge, and any emissions testing charge. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB8HB104700
Stock: HB104700P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 29,369 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$17,499$2,575 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2242 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJHSB2HB008733
Stock: M296763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2020
