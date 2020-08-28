Used 2018 Buick Encore for Sale Near Me

4,731 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Encore Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,731 listings
  • 2018 Buick Encore Preferred in Gray
    used

    2018 Buick Encore Preferred

    24,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,250

    $3,999 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Encore Preferred II in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Buick Encore Preferred II

    16,613 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,080

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Encore Preferred in Gray
    certified

    2018 Buick Encore Preferred

    5,818 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,599

    $1,993 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Encore Preferred in Black
    used

    2018 Buick Encore Preferred

    10,096 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,991

    $1,827 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Encore Essence in White
    used

    2018 Buick Encore Essence

    51,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $11,391

    $4,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Encore Preferred in Gray
    used

    2018 Buick Encore Preferred

    11,832 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,999

    $1,579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Encore Preferred II in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Buick Encore Preferred II

    26,852 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,999

    $2,341 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Encore Preferred in White
    certified

    2018 Buick Encore Preferred

    17,527 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,172

    $2,111 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Encore Preferred in Gray
    used

    2018 Buick Encore Preferred

    12,315 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,998

    $1,688 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Encore Preferred II in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Buick Encore Preferred II

    13,084 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,697

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Encore Preferred in Dark Brown
    certified

    2018 Buick Encore Preferred

    11,909 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,798

    $2,407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Encore Preferred in Gray
    used

    2018 Buick Encore Preferred

    16,588 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,198

    $1,868 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring in Black
    used

    2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring

    18,629 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,836

    $1,615 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring

    25,742 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,883

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Encore Preferred in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick Encore Preferred

    17,829 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,180

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Encore Preferred in Black
    certified

    2018 Buick Encore Preferred

    22,813 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,424

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Encore Preferred in Black
    used

    2018 Buick Encore Preferred

    29,255 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,999

    $1,757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Encore Preferred in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Buick Encore Preferred

    21,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,800

    $2,001 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Encore searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,731 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Encore
  4. Used 2018 Buick Encore

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Encore

Read recent reviews for the Buick Encore
Overall Consumer Rating
4.535 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (3%)
What a nice little car
JWu,08/30/2018
Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
So I think this all needs to be prefaced with remembering what the Encore is meant to do. It's not a sports car, it's not a rugged truck, nor is it a full blown luxury crossover. Plus, consideration needs to be made for end of year lease deals (and purchase deals for that matter), as price has to be a major factor in how impressive it is. The car is NOT by any means fast. It's basically slow and down on power. However, it is enough for the city and adequate for road trips. Just step on it harder over the hills. I was worried before I took it on my first long trip, but it had no problems cruising along at ... the speed limit... and maybe sometimes a bit higher. The ace though, is how quiet and comfortable this thing is. After combined 5 hours of driving, I had no aches or pains, was not fatigued at all, and felt the time and miles passed very quickly. Even better, I averaged 34mpg for the day, which included some stop and go and city driving too. My regular commutes still get 28-30 mpg, so rather satisfied. Surprisingly, the chassis and handling feels nice and tight, not at all what I remembered of buick of before. Brakes are ok - progressive pedal. At the Preferred level (I feel it's basically the base model), the interior still feels nice enough to be close to premium levels. The car has great use of interior space at minimum exterior size - great for city stuff. All in all, I am so pleasantly surprised by the refinement of this tiny thing. With deals putting it on par with some of the cheap economy cars, why not?! Fabulous
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
Encore
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Buick Encore info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings