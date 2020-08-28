Used 2018 Buick Encore for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 24,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,250$3,999 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2018 Buick Encore 4dr Preferred features a ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC TURBOCHARGED VVT 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Graphite Gray Metallic with a ebony Artificial Leat interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Roof Rack, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Artificial Leat Interior Surface, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, 3.53 Final Drive Axle Ratio, Front Bucket Seats, Cloth with Leatherette Seat Trim, Ride & Handling Suspension, Buick Interior Protection Package (LPO), All-Weather Floor Mats, Color-Keyed Carpeted Cargo Mat (LPO), Front License Plate Bracket, 2-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 6-Speaker Audio System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Spoiler, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Compass, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Yan Chertok at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJESB6JB506826
Stock: 506826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 16,613 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,080
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred II with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJFSB7JB579922
Stock: 10431640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 5,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,599$1,993 Below Market
Dick Norris Buick GMC Palm Harbor - Palm Harbor / Florida
2018 BUICK ENCORE PREFERRED 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY! GRAPHITE GRAY METALLIC WITH EBONY INTERIOR! 1.4L ENGINE! 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! GM CERTIFIED! LIFETIME POWERTRAIN PROTECTION! â Anti-Microbial Vehicle Protection. Because your safety is a top priority, All New and Pre-owned vehicles are now treated with anti-microbial. This application eliminates 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on surfaces in your vehicle. It is EPA Approved, non-toxic and child and pet safe. We believe in this product ourselves and have treated our dealership waiting areas as well as our courtesy loaner vehicles in our service department. If you would like to have your personal vehicle treated, please contact our service department. â Door2Door Delivery Concierge Service. We've enhanced our online service to include remote test drives and full vehicle delivery service from the comfort of your home or office. All paperwork can be signed remotely. â No Payments Until October 2020. We have enhanced relief incentives that include delayed payment options as well as Zero Percent financing for up to 72 months. Our dealership is open for sales and for service and we're ready to help. We are grateful for your loyalty as a locally owned and operated dealership that supports many families. We are working hard to keep our guests and employees safe while continuing to provide a high level of customer service. Preferred ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT FWD Odometer is 12737 miles below market average! 25/33 City/Highway MPG Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance 12-MONTH COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE! Your recommended oil changes and tire rotations will be performed at no cost to you for 12 months or 12,000 miles! Included in Norris Protection Plus! See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB9JB639279
Stock: S19766A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 10,096 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,991$1,827 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2018 Buick Encore FWD 4dr Preferred..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB8JB628354
Stock: X628354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 51,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,391$4,059 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Buick Encore 4dr ESSENCE 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 1.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Summit White with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Essence with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSB8JB524006
Stock: 995775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 11,832 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,999$1,579 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2369 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASBXJB681833
Stock: O307622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 26,852 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,999$2,341 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $1758 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred II with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJBSB7JB568413
Stock: M305743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 17,527 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,172$2,111 Below Market
Fitzgerald Buick GMC - Rockville / Maryland
"Super Nice 1 Owner GM Certified 2017 Buick Encore Preferred Edition AWD SUV Loaded with 8"" Touch Screen Infotainment Screen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJESBXJB545497
Stock: CA45497
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 12,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,998$1,688 Below Market
CarMax Costa Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Costa Mesa / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB8JB622022
Stock: 19260293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Buick Encore Preferred II13,084 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,697
Gateway Buick GMC - Dallas / Texas
LOW MILES - 13,084! EPA 33 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, WiFi Hotspot, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Remote Engine Start, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Remote Engine Start, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, WiFi Hotspot. Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO, SIRIUSXM with 8' diagonal Color Touch Screen, includes 2 USB ports, Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone (STD). Buick Preferred II with WINTERBERRY RED METALLIC exterior and EBONY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 138 HP at 4900 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT Edmunds.com's review says 'The Buick Encore does well as a city commuter car. It's nimble in traffic and gets away from a stoplight quickly.'. Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US Gateway's Got It! Free Car washes for Life, Straight-forward pricing, LIKE NEW CAR INTEREST RATES, and top-dollar for your trade~ makes Gateway the place to BUY! To schedule a Test Drive or confirm Vehicle Details, Pricing or Availability please call us at 214-342-7000. Call Now, This Deal Won't Last Long! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred II with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJBSB3JB621446
Stock: 5822
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 11,909 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,798$2,407 Below Market
Dixie Buick GMC - Fort Myers / Florida
NO DEALER FEE, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CAR FAX/ NO ACCIDENTS, BLUETOOTH/ HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, 172 POINT FACTORY CERTIFIED INSPECTION, 2-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Buick Infotainment System AM/FM Stereo, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 2018 Buick Encore Preferred ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Coppertino Metallic [brown] Recent Arrival! Odometer is 11155 miles below market average! 25/33 City/Highway MPG We have been serving the community since 1934! We have a well trained award winning sales and service team ready to make your experience a great one! Well stocked inventory of both New and quality Preowned Cars, Trucks and SUV's Certified Technicians in an up to date service facility We know your time is valuable. We are sure you will find our site a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that's right for you. If we can be of any assistance while visiting us online, send us an email and we will promptly reply.Ere.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB3JB557855
Stock: U15763
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 16,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,198$1,868 Below Market
Acura of Wichita - Wichita / Kansas
2018 Buick Encore Preferred, located at Acura of Wichita. Original MSRP $25,790. Graphite Gray, Ebony interior. This local 1-owner Encore is equipped with Rearview camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio. (subscription required)KS Test Drive Delivery All Walser Auto Campus dealerships located in Wichita KS offer a FREE new or used vehicle test drive delivery option for customers located in the greater Wichita metropolitan area and beyond. Test drive delivery based on schedule availability and distance. Some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details. KS Purchase Delivery All Walser Auto Campus dealerships located in Wichita KS offer a FREE new or used vehicle home delivery option for customers located up to 120 miles of the selling dealership. Nationwide home delivery is available, please contact dealer for a personalized quote. Delivery availability may vary, some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB0JB694302
Stock: 51AB801T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 18,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,836$1,615 Below Market
Markley Honda - Fort Collins / Colorado
This One Owner 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD with Navigation offers head-turning style in Ebony Twilight Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.4 Liter EcoTec 4 Cylinder that extends 138hp while matched with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless shifting and passing. This All Wheel Drive provides near 33mpg on the highway plus knows its easy to maneuver and a pleasure to drive. Our Encore looks fresh and contemporary with its rear integrated rear spoiler, fog lamps, sunroof, and beautiful alloy wheels. Enjoy this Sport Touring's spacious cabin that's complete with remote vehicle start, keyless open/start, a multi-color driver information center, active noise cancellation, a power adjustable driver seat and leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio/phone controls. Check out our vivid color touchscreen with navigation, stay connected via available 4G WiFi, and use your voice to play your tunes courtesy of IntelliLink with smartphone integration including Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. Now... buckle up and set your sights on new adventures!Our advanced safety features have earned Buick excellent safety ratings. Drive confidently with anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, airbags and a rear camera. Discerning drivers just like you are giving rave reviews to our Encore Sport Touring that is better than ever for 2018. Get behind the wheel and you'll agree this is a smart choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!We Value You As A Customer And Look Forward To Showing You What The MARKLEY DIFFERENCE Is All About. We've Been In Business For 82 Years For A Reason! Call Us Now At MARKLEY MOTORS At 1-970-226-2213. USED VEHICLES MAY BE SUBJECT TO UNREPAIRED MANUFACTURER RECALLS. PLEASE CONTACT THE MANUFACTURER OR DEALER FOR THAT LINE MAKE FOR RECALL ASSISTANCE/QUESTIONS OR CHECK THE NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION WEBSITE FOR CURRENT RECALL INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJ2SB3JB602931
Stock: H01069A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 25,742 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,883
Jeff Haas Mazda - Houston / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, Extra Clean, LOW MILES - 25,742! FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Navigation, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, WiFi Hotspot. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESMOONROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ENGINE, TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER DIRECT INJECTION SIDI with start/stop mode (153 hp [114.1 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239.0 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm), SAFETY PACKAGE includes (UFT) Side Blind Zone Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and (KI6) Power outlet, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO, SIRIUSXM with 8" diagonal Color Touch Screen, includes 2 USB ports, Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone. Includes (U2L) HD Radio when (UQA) Bose premium 7-speaker system is ordered.), AIR CONDITIONING, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger Includes (DD8) Inside rearview auto-dimming mirror.), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with overdrive, includes Driver Shift Control. Buick Sport Touring with Coastal Blue Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 153 HP at 5600 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Local trade, LOW MILESSHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerEXPERTS RAVEGreat Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy.Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJ1SM3JB647444
Stock: 200865A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 17,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,180
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB8JB614681
Stock: 10427574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 22,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,424
AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin - Austin / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Ebony Twilight Metallic Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black Carbon Metallic Lower Exterior Accent Color Ebony; Cloth With Leatherette Seat Trim Engine; Ecotec Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically-Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2018 Buick Encore Preferred and many others like it at AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin. This Buick includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 Buick Encore comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2018 Buick Encore. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Buick Encore. A rare find these days. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB1JB572077
Stock: JB572077
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 29,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,999$1,757 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2311 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJESB6JB603055
Stock: M306756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 21,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,800$2,001 Below Market
Gregg Young Buick/GMC - Indianola / Iowa
Enjoy the comfort and versatility that come with our amazing **One Owner**Accident Free**2018**Buick**Encore**Preferred**Rear Camera**Remote Keyless Entry** on display in Coastal Blue Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.4 Liter EcoTec 4 Cylinder that extends 138hp while matched with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless shifting and passing. This Front Wheel Drive provides near 33mpg on the highway plus knows its easy to maneuver and a pleasure to drive. Our Encore lets you arrive in style and greets you with a fresh look and contemporary styling.You can load up your friends and all of their gear in the spacious cabin of our Preferred that's complete with keyless open/start, a multi-color driver information center, active noise cancellation, a power adjustable driver seat and leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio/phone controls. Responsibly control your media with our color touchscreen, stay connected via available 4G WiFi, and use your voice to play your tunes courtesy of IntelliLink with smartphone integration. Buckle up and set your sights on new adventures!The advanced safety features in this Encore from Buick help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations and have earned Encore excellent safety ratings. Drive confidently with anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, airbags and a backup camera. Discerning drivers just like you are giving rave reviews to our Encore that is better than ever for 2018. Get behind the wheel, and you'll agree this is a smart choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB8JB630914
Stock: M1399A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick Encore searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Encore
- 5(63%)
- 4(31%)
- 3(3%)
- 2(3%)
Related Buick Encore info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2018
- Used Nissan Xterra 2011
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2018
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2014
- Used Audi S8 2015
- Used Jaguar XK 2012
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2012
- Used Jaguar XJ 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2011
- Used Lexus GX 460 2011
- Used BMW 1 Series 2011
- Used Hyundai Equus 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Scottsdale AZ
- Used Buick Envision Charlottesville VA
- Used Buick Rendezvous Salt Lake City UT
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Anaheim CA
- Used Buick Lucerne Portland OR
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Katy TX
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Sarasota FL
- Used Buick Enclave Evansville IN
- Used Buick Verano Augusta GA
- Used Buick Rendezvous York PA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volvo XC90 News
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2020 Countryman
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- 2021 Porsche Taycan News
- 2019 X4
- 2019 XC40
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- 2019 Encore
- Honda Insight 2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2019 Camaro
- 2019 Volvo S60
- 2020 CT4
- Nissan Frontier 2019