Consumer Rating
(19)
2017 Buick Encore Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet interior on the highway
  • Excellent crash-test scores
  • Small engines deliver solid fuel economy
  • Long list of tech and safety features
  • Tepid performance from base engine
  • Small cargo area can't swallow much luggage
List Price Range
$12,700 - $21,991
Select your model:
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

You wouldn't guess it at first glance, but the diminutive 2017 Buick Encore actually embodies many of the elements that Buick, a brand known for building large luxury sedans, has traditionally stood for. Those elements include a hushed cabin, near-luxury trim, and a long list of upscale features.

For 2017, the Encore gets a few small updates to keep pace with a growing class of competitors. A subtly restyled front end includes new headlights and a new grille design. LED taillamps add additional visibility when you hit the brakes, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are welcome additions to the upgraded technology interface. The instrument panel also features a new design that includes easier-to-use controls and a new gauge cluster layout.

The Encore's small size makes for impressive maneuverability in urban traffic and parking lots, but its base engine leaves the little crossover wanting more when it comes time to enter the freeway. The optional four-cylinder engine that offers a bit more horsepower is worth serious consideration.

Many buyers might still be put off by the Encore's snug interior, which includes a tight backseat and less cargo room than larger crossovers like the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5. There's also an insurgence of similarly subcompact competitors to contend with, including the Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-3 and Fiat 500X.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Buick Encore include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front knee airbags, front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. Also included is OnStar, which provides automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.
A blind-spot warning system and rear cross-traffic alert are standard on Sport Touring and higher trim levels, while forward collision and lane departure warning systems are standard on the Encore Premium.

In government crash tests the Encore received a perfect five-star rating for overall crash protection, frontal protection and side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Encore the highest possible rating of Good in its moderate-overlap and small-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests.

In Edmunds testing, a front-drive Encore stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is average for this class.

Driving

Driving the 2017 Buick Encore is an experience very much in line with what you'd expect from Buick. The cabin is extremely quiet for the segment with extensive sound-deadening materials and active noise-cancelling technology. The suspension is also tuned to favor comfort over handling, and so not surprisingly it soaks up most bumps with little drama. The short wheelbase does mean the ride can get choppy over freeway expansion joints, however.

On the handling front, the Encore feels confident if not particularly sporty, a setup we suspect will suit most buyers just fine. On the upside, this SUV's small size and tight turning radius give it a nimble feel larger compact SUVs can't match.

When equipped with the standard 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder 138-hp engine, the Encore feels a little too slow for our tastes. Unless you're interested in maximum fuel efficiency, we would advise you to consider the optional 153-hp engine.

Interior

The 2017 Buick Encore features comfortable front seats and a high seating position that offers a commanding view of the road. In back, the seats offer enough head- and legroom for 6-footers but there's no denying that it's a tight fit for both adults and rear-facing child seats. The interior layout includes a number of storage spaces, including a drawer under the front passenger seat on cloth-upholstered models that's useful for stashing valuables you'd rather not leave out in plain sight.

As for the surroundings, the Encore's cabin has a high-end atmosphere on higher trim levels, featuring soft-touch materials and handsome simulated wood and metal trim. Aside from a smattering of similar-looking buttons, the controls are fairly intuitive and easy to access. A high point for this year is the improved layout of the center stack controls, including the updated 8-inch center touchscreen for the IntelliLink infotainment system.

The interior also comes up short in the cargo-carrying department, with 18.8 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats and 48.4 cubic feet with the seatbacks folded down. Those numbers are similar to subcompact SUV competitors, but fall far short of more popular compact crossovers like the Ford Escape and Honda CR-V. The Encore's standard fold-flat front passenger seat does give it some added flexibility.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Buick Encore.

5(74%)
4(16%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mighty Mouse goes to the Opera
Hebert Morris,01/02/2017
Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I have driven and owned everything from Mercedes , to Mini Cooper S to corvettes , seriously I have. With all that said I needed a vehicle with some cargo space and awd. I am very impressed with everything about this car. The interior is appointed nicely and the control layout is user friendly. The car handles very well and I had no problem getting on the speedway here. I love the car and I am suprised just how much I do. It's as they said not my Father's Buick.
After 10K miles and 9 months, I love this car
sskipp@fop.net,04/23/2017
Preferred II 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
UPDATED: After 10K miles and 9 months of ownership, I have only a couple of negatives. Price, without rebates, is excessive. No passenger armrest is unforgivable. Cargo area is a bit tight and I wish it had a bit more room for things. Everything else is good or great, mostly great. Front seats have helped with my neuropathy by supporting the back of my legs. Car holds road at well over speed limit, handles great, and is like when I owned my Mini Countryman - like driving a go-kart. Shifts great. Enough power. No complaints. Everything has worked as it should and provides a good value when you consider rebates. I would recommend this car to everyone and anyone.....most don't realize it, but this is one amazing car and will fit the bill for many even if they don't know it yet. Headlights with fog lights on are simply amazing. I've never owned a car I have enjoyed so much and am so glad to have. Quiet ride. Great radio. Too many goods to mention. We purchased this about a week ago. We've logged over 500 miles and while it is a good car in lots of ways, some basic things seem to have eluded the engineers at Buick. Note, this is made in South Korea, not in the USA as would be assumed if it has the Buick name. The biggest complaint I have to start out with is the lack of a passenger armrest, and the almost completely useless one attached to the driver's seat. Come on, really, no center arm rest? We didn't realize it during our short test drive, but it is very annoying. Two adults sitting side by side in the front, are sucking up each other's oxygen. The cabin feels cramped. And that you could deal with if there were a stupid center armrest. Many things about this car are great - gas mileage is about 27 mpg with mixed driving, and a quiet ride and decent handling of bumps. Steering is easy and accurate, and easy to get into a parking spot. The A/C and heat work well. The car has a decent feel about it, not cheesy or junky. It is smaller than other SUV's, and I'd say over priced for the size and functionality of this car. BUT, we needed a less expensive car and still wanted an SUV, with AWD. This, coupled with the 16% off from GM, it turned out to be the answer for us to downsize our car payments. For the pricepoint of $25K after discounts, you get an SUV, with AWD, and a host of features that you could not get on other SUV's. So, it fits the bill. Awesome LED daytime lights, which double as parking lights and turn signals, LED tail lights and brake lights, which is really amazing. Plus, fog lights. Auto on/off lights. Navigation. Carplay (although it is buggy). Side blind spot monitors in the mirrors. Upgraded cool 18" wheels with nice tires. A real spare (mini spare, but not a can of flat fix). And the car is overall a good value for the money, compared to the SUV I have for my use. Without the 16% back, I would not have bought this as it would have been out of my price expectations. It isn't perfect, but for what it is, and what it cost, I'd say it is a decent value. You have more leg room up front than you'll need. This helps the back seat passengers, who could not fit unless the seats are slid forward. The cargo area is small, but the rear seats do fold down and that opens up alot of space. This fit our plan to shrink our car payments and provides a decent value with the 16% off sale.
Encore much improved
Joyce Beeler,04/25/2018
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Compared to my 2015 Encore, this is greatly improved. I wanted two improvement and both were corrected. The engine was upped to give better performance. The interior audio, nav, etc were so difficult to learn how to use and now they are VERY user friendly.
Enjoying
Glen,05/06/2017
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Narrow front seats. Small width size for plus size men and women.
See all 19 reviews of the 2017 Buick Encore
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2017 Buick Encore features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Buick Encore

Used 2017 Buick Encore Overview

The Used 2017 Buick Encore is offered in the following submodels: Encore SUV. Available styles include Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Preferred II 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Preferred II 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Buick Encore?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Buick Encore trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Buick Encore Preferred is priced between $12,700 and$19,998 with odometer readings between 3116 and68290 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Buick Encore Preferred II is priced between $14,495 and$19,491 with odometer readings between 10353 and70794 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Buick Encore Essence is priced between $16,500 and$21,436 with odometer readings between 17525 and49135 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Buick Encore Sport Touring is priced between $16,409 and$20,833 with odometer readings between 7298 and55569 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Buick Encore Premium is priced between $18,205 and$21,991 with odometer readings between 7112 and35083 miles.

