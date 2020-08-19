Used 2013 Buick Encore for Sale Near Me

4,731 listings
Encore Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 Buick Encore Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Buick Encore Premium

    61,528 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,389

    $1,850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Buick Encore in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Buick Encore

    64,226 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,495

    $2,331 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Buick Encore Premium in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Buick Encore Premium

    109,252 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,990

    $1,326 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Buick Encore Premium in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Buick Encore Premium

    58,544 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,880

    $1,393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Buick Encore Premium in Silver
    used

    2013 Buick Encore Premium

    51,395 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,745

    $1,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Buick Encore Convenience in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Buick Encore Convenience

    69,631 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,827

    $892 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Buick Encore in Gray
    used

    2013 Buick Encore

    101,383 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,996

    Details
  • 2013 Buick Encore Convenience in Light Brown
    used

    2013 Buick Encore Convenience

    135,701 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,249

    $1,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Buick Encore Leather in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Buick Encore Leather

    96,017 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,999

    $862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Buick Encore Leather in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Buick Encore Leather

    118,670 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,500

    $921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Buick Encore Leather in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Buick Encore Leather

    79,138 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,599

    $1,323 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Buick Encore Leather in Silver
    used

    2013 Buick Encore Leather

    83,735 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,000

    $1,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Buick Encore Leather in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Buick Encore Leather

    93,106 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,750

    $1,027 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Buick Encore Leather in Gray
    used

    2013 Buick Encore Leather

    61,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,990

    Details
  • 2013 Buick Encore Convenience in Silver
    used

    2013 Buick Encore Convenience

    59,961 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,991

    Details
  • 2013 Buick Encore Convenience in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Buick Encore Convenience

    94,366 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $10,500

    $409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Buick Encore Leather in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Buick Encore Leather

    52,276 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2013 Buick Encore Leather in Black
    used

    2013 Buick Encore Leather

    63,959 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,399

    $464 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Encore

Overall Consumer Rating
432 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Love my 2013 Encore
peegggers,06/20/2013
Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I've had my Encore for 2 months now. I've been using it for my daily commute of 70 miles round trip...and am getting an average of 27.2 mpg. Just got back from a 10 day 10 state trip driving through torrential rain (tropical storm Andrea) and the only complaints I have is the Bluetooth wouldn't always connect with my phone and sometimes the GPS wouldn't work. It was a little bit hard to pass other cars in the mountains of Pennsylvania but every other part of the trip the driving was great! We averaged 33 mpg. Plenty of room for 2 people and with the back seats folded down there was plenty of cargo space. Update. I am at just over 60,000 miles and I am still happy with my Encore. I am considering trading it in, only because of the amount of miles I have on it. The only problem I have had with the car was this past winter the heat didn't work. It was still within warranty so the dealership replaced the radiator and some plastic tubing at no cost to me...I got it back when the temp was down in the single digits. Never had another problem.
