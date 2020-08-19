Used 2013 Buick Encore for Sale Near Me
4,731 listings
- 61,528 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,389$1,850 Below Market
- 64,226 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,495$2,331 Below Market
- 109,252 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,990$1,326 Below Market
- 58,544 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,880$1,393 Below Market
- 51,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,745$1,319 Below Market
- 69,631 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,827$892 Below Market
- 101,383 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,996
- 135,701 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,249$1,109 Below Market
- 96,017 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999$862 Below Market
- 118,670 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500$921 Below Market
- 79,138 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,599$1,323 Below Market
- 83,735 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000$1,080 Below Market
- 93,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,750$1,027 Below Market
- 61,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,990
- 59,961 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,991
- 94,366 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,500$409 Below Market
- 52,276 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
- 63,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,399$464 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Encore
peegggers,06/20/2013
Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I've had my Encore for 2 months now. I've been using it for my daily commute of 70 miles round trip...and am getting an average of 27.2 mpg. Just got back from a 10 day 10 state trip driving through torrential rain (tropical storm Andrea) and the only complaints I have is the Bluetooth wouldn't always connect with my phone and sometimes the GPS wouldn't work. It was a little bit hard to pass other cars in the mountains of Pennsylvania but every other part of the trip the driving was great! We averaged 33 mpg. Plenty of room for 2 people and with the back seats folded down there was plenty of cargo space. Update. I am at just over 60,000 miles and I am still happy with my Encore. I am considering trading it in, only because of the amount of miles I have on it. The only problem I have had with the car was this past winter the heat didn't work. It was still within warranty so the dealership replaced the radiator and some plastic tubing at no cost to me...I got it back when the temp was down in the single digits. Never had another problem.
