Used 2013 Buick Encore for Sale Near Me

Wheels; 18" (45.7 Cm) Chromed Aluminum Audio System With Navigation White Pearl Tricoat Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels 1Sn Preferred Equipment Group Engine; Ecotec Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Saddle; Leather-Appointed Seats Satin Nickel Metallic Lower Accent Color Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **NO HAGGLE PRICE**HASSLE FREE SHOPPING**MONEY BACK GURANTEE**SHOP WITH EASE**AUTONATION CERTIFIED This 2013 Buick Encore Premium is offered to you for sale by Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota. This Buick includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Buick Encore Premium offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2013 Buick Encore. One of the best things about this Buick Encore is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2013 Buick Encore: The Buick Encore competes with other small SUVs and crossovers as well as with some of the more premium small cars available on the market. It offers buyers a tantalizing blend of small size, luxury and SUV-like proportions. All-wheel-drive is available but the Buick is less about off-roading and more about cruising in comfort. It is an interesting blend, with luxurious touches found on cars costing much more but with similar economy and size to cars costing less. A base Encore can be had for under $25,000. This model sets itself apart with great fuel economy, Quiet, refined, available all-wheel-drive., spacious, and lots of standard features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Buick Encore Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL4CJDSB2DB114425

Stock: DB114425

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-01-2020