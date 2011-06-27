2022 Buick Encore Preferred Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|27
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/32 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.0/448.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|1.4 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|155 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Torque
|177 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Safety Package
|+$495
|Active Package
|+$350
|Buick Interior Protection Package
|+$200
|Road Trip Package
|+$365
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Premium All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$210
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$165
|Cargo Net
|+$75
|Cargo Mat
|+$70
|Custom Molded Cargo Tray
|+$125
|Front Footwell and Cup Holder Lighting Kit
|+$525
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leatherette/cloth
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|Front hip room
|51.7 in.
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.2 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.5 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$40
|Accessory Carrier Hitch
|+$250
|Wheel Lock Kit
|+$85
|18" 5-Spoke Midnight Silver Aluminum Wheels
|+$1,855
|Power Tilt-Sliding Glass Moonroof
|+$900
|Roof Rack Cross Rails
|+$275
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3237 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4255 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.2 in.
|Height
|65.3 in.
|Length
|168.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|48.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1018 lbs.
|Wheel base
|100.6 in.
|Width
|70.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|215/55R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
