2022 Buick Encore Preferred Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Encore
More about the 2022 Encore
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG27
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/448.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower155 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque177 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Safety Package +$495
Active Package +$350
Buick Interior Protection Package +$200
Road Trip Package +$365
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Premium All-Weather Floor Liners +$210
All-Weather Floor Mats +$165
Cargo Net +$75
Cargo Mat +$70
Custom Molded Cargo Tray +$125
Front Footwell and Cup Holder Lighting Kit +$525
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatherette/clothyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.6 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracket +$40
Accessory Carrier Hitch +$250
Wheel Lock Kit +$85
18" 5-Spoke Midnight Silver Aluminum Wheels +$1,855
Power Tilt-Sliding Glass Moonroof +$900
Roof Rack Cross Rails +$275
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3237 lbs.
Gross weight4255 lbs.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height65.3 in.
Length168.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity48.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1018 lbs.
Wheel base100.6 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Moon Blue Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic/Anthracite
  • Summit White/Anthracite
  • White Frost Tricoat/Satin Nickel Metallic
  • Cinnabar Metallic/Anthracite
  • Quicksilver Metallic/Anthracite
Interior Colors
  • Shale Seats w/Ebony Accents, leatherette/cloth
  • Ebony, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/55R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
