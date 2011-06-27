I love Buicks because, if you get a premium model, you get all the extras including heated steering wheel and remote start which are add ons in other cars. I was intending to buy a Buick Regal, but was unhappy with the lack of visibility in my previous Buick sedan. The salesman suggested I test drive an Encore as well as the Regal. I loved the Encore! The visibility was much better, I enjoyed sitting higher up, and it was easier to park. Granted the trunk is rather small and there probably isn't much leg room in the back seat, but I rarely have a rear seat passenger, so that is fine. Also important to me is that it has OnStar with Turn by Turn navigation and hands-free calling. This is a perfect vehicle for a retired lady who enjoys a certain amount of luxury in her car. Now that summer is here, I'm finding the air conditioning very comfortable and responsive. There is no cold air blowing on my hands. When I turn the temp higher or lower, I feel the difference immediately. I now have had my car 13 months. I do miss the large trunk I had in previous cars. I often end up putting things in the back seat because they do not fit in the trunk. Also I find that I hear quite a bit of road noise when driving. I often have to turn up the radio because of the road noise. When I drive through a puddle, there is a loud roaring sound. The first time I heard it I thought my tire was falling off or something. These are things I can live with and the overall good looks and easy handling of the vehicle balance them out. I did have one huge disappointment. A few months ago I drove over a pothole at the side of the road and ended up with a dented rim. In nearly sixty years of driving I have never before had a dented rim. Then I found out that, because rims these days are made of an aluminum alloy rather than steel, it could not be repaired. I ended up paying $500 to replace the wheel. This was not covered by the warranty. This failing of materials used in the wheels I cannot accept. This is wrong!

Read more