2020 Buick Encore
What’s new
- More powerful engine option discontinued
- Minor tweaks to available options on Sport Touring trim
- Part of the first Encore generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Hushed cabin at highway speeds
- Generous standard infotainment features
- Maneuverable size
- Tepid acceleration
- Active safety features only available on top trims
- Small cargo area
2020 Buick Encore Review
A subcompact crossover SUV is inherently small, but that doesn't mean it has to be lacking in features or technology. The 2020 Buick Encore is a good example. It's equipped with the same infotainment system found in other Buick vehicles, which means it comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, plus a Wi-Fi hotspot that augments the standard Bluetooth and USB connections. You can even order your Encore with remote engine start and a heated steering wheel.
True to form, though, the Encore doesn't have a whole lot of space for cargo. The back seat also isn't particularly roomy, and average-size adults will begin to feel cozy fairly quickly once the doors are closed. Also, the Encore isn't much fun to drive, partially because its singular engine choice is underpowered. Buick used to offer an optional upgraded engine with more power, but it's no longer available for 2020.
If small size and practical transportation are important, you might want to take a look at the Hyundai Kona, Jeep Renegade and Mazda CX-3. These other crossovers have advantages in certain areas such as cost, driving dynamics and space. Also, know that an all-new Encore, called the Encore GX, is set to debut for the 2020 model year. But if you're mainly interested in getting a quiet ride and an easy-to-use infotainment system, this Encore is worth a look.
Which Encore does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Buick Encore models
The 2020 Buick Encore is offered in four trim levels: 1SV (or base), Preferred, Sport Touring and Essence. All Encores come standard with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (138 hp, 148 lb-ft), a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All but the base trim offer optional all-wheel drive. The base and Preferred trims come relatively well-equipped with features, but more desirable safety and convenience features are only available on more expensive trim levels.
The base 1SV and Preferred trim levels are equipped similarly. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless ignition and entry, heated mirrors, roof rails, rear privacy glass, air conditioning, cruise control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat, and 60/40-split folding rear seats.
Technology features include an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, two USB ports, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, GM's OnStar communications (with 4G LTE and an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot), and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
On the Preferred, you also get floor mats, a cargo cover and eligibility for additional options such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and remote start. Moving up to the Sport Touring trim adds foglights, a rear spoiler and remote start to the base model's features.
The Essence tops out with LED headlights, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a 120-volt household-style power outlet, and the blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems.
An optional package for the Essence includes automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, forward collision alert, lane departure warning and an advanced cabin filter. A navigation system and premium seven-speaker Bose sound system are options for the Sport Touring and Essence trims. A sunroof is available on all but the base trim.
Sponsored cars related to the Encore
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Buick Encore.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- value
- fuel efficiency
- interior
- comfort
- seats
- off-roading
- towing
- spaciousness
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
This SUV is perfect for a family of four! Not much storage space, but the seats lay flat to allow for bigger items. Engine runs smooth for a 4 cylinder and definitely a gas saver! The cost is great if you are on a budget!
It is upscale experience with a small footprint. Really quiet compared to the Subaru I had. About the same mileage. Seems a little low for its size but the car is well made and feels way more luxury oriented. Great stereo. Easy electronics to understand.
Finished a multi week rental and think I can sum this up as that song from Bob's Burgers: "Quarter A**ing". Buick seems to have just given up half way through designing this thing. In fact I'm having trouble trying to determine who this thing is designed for. Cargo hold is non existent, I basically had to fold down back seats when hauling luggage, large items, almost anything. Why does only the driver get an arm rest? Why is the center cargo hold so small and far away? Why is there no real storage for small things in the car? Why do the auto headlights wait until after dark to turn on? Why are the intelligent wipers unintelligent and never adjust or turn on? Why does auto climate control constantly fog up the windows? Why is there permanent two zone climate control with no sync? Why do the power seats power the bottom but not the tilt? Why do the vehicle settings not seem to set things like the heated seat when remote starting (but say they do)? Why is there rear vehicle detection but no other features like lane keep assist, pre coalition, etc? Why is that rear wiper so teeny tiny? Why is there navigation but only if I call and talk to an Onstar person? Who wants to talk to Onstar constantly!?! Why is center display features only accessible from the turn signal stick so that you have to take your hand off the wheel and fiddle with something complex that almost prevents your from using the steering wheel while driving? Why is the radio reception so very bad? It wouldn't pick up stations our ten year old car had no problem locking on to. Why is the gas tank so teeny tiny? It's just an odd non functional mix of features. I will say, it is very quiet on well paved roads. It does have nice bright headlights. It is oddly high riding (which can make it teetery at times) but gives you nice visibility. Acceleration isn't to bad if you really push it. I suspect premium might help this. Luckily CarPlay is available for the infotainment and navigation. It does have a nice cutsy rumble tumble look to it.
I had one as a dealer loaner while my car was getting repaired. In the 4 days I had the Encore, I drove over 500 miles and continually dreaded getting into it to drive it. Cramped seats and very little legroom for the driver and passenger, the engine was underpowered and the car felt exceptionally sluggish on the highway, at certain points, I did not feel confident changing lanes. The interior felt cheap and the seats were uncomfortable. Despite owning Buicks for years, this is not one that I would consider buying. I have a friend who just bought a Jeep Compass brand new and for the money, I would strongly recommend one of those instead of an Encore.
Features & Specs
|Preferred 4dr SUV
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$24,600
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Preferred 4dr SUV AWD
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$26,100
|MPG
|24 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Essence 4dr SUV AWD
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$30,800
|MPG
|24 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Sport Touring 4dr SUV
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$25,800
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Encore safety features:
- OnStar
- Provides emergency services such as roadside assistance, automatic crash notification and remote door unlocking.
- Blind-Spot Warning System
- Warns you if there's another vehicle in your blind spot. Standard on the Sport Touring trim level and above.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts the driver if a front collision is imminent. Standard on the Encore's top-level Premium trim.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Buick Encore vs. the competition
Buick Encore vs. Chevrolet Trax
GM's tiny twins, the Trax and the Encore share similar bones, so it's no wonder they have identical powertrains and nearly identical dimensions. The Trax is more affordable, but you'll miss out on the Encore's extra features, quiet cabin and nicer ride. But it's hard to fault the Trax if you're just looking for small and basic transportation.
Buick Encore vs. Buick Enclave
The Enclave is the Encore's bigger, more distinguished family member. It can seat seven, has a quiet and smooth ride, and comes with a powerful V6 engine. In general, it's just a bigger and more capable SUV. We like the Enclave more, but it's also a lot more expensive.
Buick Encore vs. Honda CR-V
The CR-V is a superior SUV in most regards. It is quicker and considerably roomier than the Encore. You can also get one for about the same price as the Buick and have a similar set of features. The main reasons to pick the Buick would be its more nimble size and its quieter cabin at freeway speeds. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.
FAQ
Is the Buick Encore a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Buick Encore?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Buick Encore:
- More powerful engine option discontinued
- Minor tweaks to available options on Sport Touring trim
- Part of the first Encore generation introduced for 2013
Is the Buick Encore reliable?
Is the 2020 Buick Encore a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Buick Encore?
The least-expensive 2020 Buick Encore is the 2020 Buick Encore 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,200.
Other versions include:
- Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,600
- Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $26,100
- Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $30,800
- Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $25,800
- Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $27,300
- Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $29,300
- 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,200
What are the different models of Buick Encore?
More about the 2020 Buick Encore
2020 Buick Encore Overview
The 2020 Buick Encore is offered in the following submodels: Encore SUV. Available styles include Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Buick Encore?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Buick Encore and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Encore 3.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Encore.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Buick Encore and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Encore featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Buick Encore?
2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,790. The average price paid for a new 2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $4,441 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,441 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,349.
The average savings for the 2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 15.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,590. The average price paid for a new 2020 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $3,954 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,954 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,636.
The average savings for the 2020 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 14.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 31 2020 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,595. The average price paid for a new 2020 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $4,129 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,129 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,466.
The average savings for the 2020 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 16.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 54 2020 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Buick Encore Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Buick Encore Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,280. The average price paid for a new 2020 Buick Encore Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $3,640 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,640 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,640.
The average savings for the 2020 Buick Encore Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 11.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Buick Encore Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,685. The average price paid for a new 2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $4,034 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,034 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,651.
The average savings for the 2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 14.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Buick Encores are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Buick Encore for sale near. There are currently 222 new 2020 Encores listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,595 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Buick Encore. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,698 on a used or CPO 2020 Encore available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Buick Encores you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Buick Encore for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,434.
Find a new Buick for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $22,091.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Buick Encore?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Buick lease specials
Related 2020 Buick Encore info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Camry 2002
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2013
- Used BMW 5 Series 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Renegade 2015
- Used Honda Civic 2003
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Envision
- 2020 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2019 Buick Cascada
- Buick Cascada 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 Enclave
- 2019 Buick Envision
- Buick Encore 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan