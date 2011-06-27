Vehicle overview

Crossover SUVs come in all sizes and capability levels, but so far only a few automakers make truly small utility vehicles aimed at consumers who drive in crowded cities. The Buick Encore is one of these crossovers. At only 168 inches long, it's 10 inches shorter than the compact Honda CR-V. The Buick's petite dimensions pay dividends when it's time to squeeze into undersized parking spaces, but don't assume that this less-is-more philosophy extends to the Encore's equipment list. Even base versions of this small crossover come with Buick's IntelliLink touchscreen interface and a rearview camera, so the cabin ambience is decidedly upscale considering its sub-$30,000 base price.

In addition, the Encore's interior offers flexibility, as you can fold both the front passenger seat (a standard feature) and the rear seats flat. So done, there's room to stack lumber or anything up to 8 feet long inside the Encore and still close its liftgate. Meanwhile, there's just enough legroom to accommodate 6-footers in the backseat, but as you might expect, hiproom and shoulder room aren't particularly generous.

The primary drawback to the 2014 Buick Encore, though, is its sluggish acceleration. It takes close to 10 seconds to get to 60 mph. Not only is this slower than most similarly sized competitors in this price range, including the Fiat 500L, Mini Cooper S Countryman and Nissan Juke, it's something you'll notice as soon as you hit the gas pedal to merge onto the highway. Until Buick sees fit to upgrade the Encore's engine, this could be a limiting factor for many buyers. On the upside, the Encore returns above average fuel economy for its class, and it's exceptionally quiet once you're up to speed.

If you're looking for a handsome, fuel-efficient crossover to drive in the city, the 2014 Buick Encore is worth considering. If your plans include frequent road trips, however, we'd encourage you to test-drive at least a couple of its competitors, as well as larger crossovers like the CR-V, Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4, which offer significantly more space and, in most cases, better performance for similar money.