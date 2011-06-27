Used 2017 BMW X6 M Consumer Reviews

I purchased a new X6M in February 2017 from Schomp BMW in Highlands Colorado. This car has had numerous problems, including the air-conditioning not working properly, Apple car play issues and finally brakes noise. Although I have gotten all of the other items corrected, the brakes continue to be a unacceptable situation. My brakes on this X6M sound like they are on a truck. The squeal most of the time when braking and vary in loudness, most of the time unbearable. You can’t drive with the windows down or the top open, as the car sounds horrible. I have had it in at least 4 times for this problem. I have been told things like you have to “dog" the brakes to make them work right which is ridiculous and absurd. I have owned lots of high performance car, Corvettes, Porsches, Range Rovers and Mercedes. I expected more from BMW quality and service and have been sadly disappointed. For a product that I thought was "top of the line” in performance and excellence, this has been a big disappointment.

THBeer , 04/27/2020 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Words cannot describe the fun this car will show you !! Bearing in mind my first BMW was a 2002 it should tell you I’ve had a lifelong love affair with this brand !! BMW have lost the plot over the last few years with good cars but boring performance and lack of excitement !! The X6m brings it all back ! It’s the car you just want to drive even if it’s to get A paper or a pint of milk . Forget the motoring press and all the negative rubbish (with respect) words are difficult to describe the sheer joy of sitting in this vehicle and just admiring the workmanship that has gone into making this vehicle one of the best fun driving BMW ever .. it’s a joy to drive and you just know that sitting in a queue waiting for traffic to move other Mercedes Audi and Porsche drivers suddenly realise they have bought the wrong car !!! Car envy a terrible thing when you are stuck with an overpriced vehicle for three years and then come alongside a BMW X6M . Sure it’s not great on fuel But let’s be honest it’s not that important when you a grinning like a Cheshire Cat every time you get in it to drive !! Get one you will discover the excitement of driving again a well balanced and superb piece of engineering ..