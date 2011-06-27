Used 2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|370.3/515.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|Driver Assistance Plus
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|Driver Assistance Package
|yes
|Luxury Package
|yes
|M Sport Package
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|USB with external media control
|yes
|205 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant
|yes
|Sliding and Reclining Rear Seat Adjustment
|yes
|Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integration
|yes
|Sport Seats
|yes
|Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
|yes
|Navigation Business
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|Front head room
|41.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.4 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|Panoramic Moonroof
|yes
|19" Light Alloy Y-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|18" Light Alloy Y-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|Remove Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|Remove All-Season Tires/Add Performance Tires
|yes
|18" M Light Alloy Double-Spoke M Bicolor Wheels w/Run-flat Performance Tires
|yes
|18" M Light Alloy Double-Spoke M Bicolor Wheels w/All-Season Tires
|yes
|Space-Saver Spare
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|Maximum cargo capacity
|58.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|175.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3543 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4442 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.2 in.
|Height
|62.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|128.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|899 lbs.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Width
|71.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|225/50R W tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,750
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
