Used 2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.3/515.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB with external media controlyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Sliding and Reclining Rear Seat Adjustmentyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Sport Seatsyes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
Navigation Businessyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Panoramic Moonroofyes
19" Light Alloy Y-Spoke Wheelsyes
18" Light Alloy Y-Spoke Wheelsyes
Remove Run-Flat Tiresyes
Remove All-Season Tires/Add Performance Tiresyes
18" M Light Alloy Double-Spoke M Bicolor Wheels w/Run-flat Performance Tiresyes
18" M Light Alloy Double-Spoke M Bicolor Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Space-Saver Spareyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity58.7 cu.ft.
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight3543 lbs.
Gross weight4442 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.5 in.
EPA interior volume128.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload899 lbs.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Alpine White
  • Chestnut Bronze Metallic
  • Dark Olive Metallic
  • Mediterranean Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Canberra Beige Dakota, leather
  • Oyster Dakota, leather
  • Mocha Dakota, leather
  • Canberra Beige SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Blue Highlight, leather
Tires & Wheels
225/50R W tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
