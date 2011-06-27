Estimated values
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,419
|$22,181
|$24,059
|Clean
|$19,882
|$21,593
|$23,402
|Average
|$18,809
|$20,415
|$22,088
|Rough
|$17,735
|$19,237
|$20,774
Estimated values
2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,014
|$20,888
|$22,880
|Clean
|$18,514
|$20,334
|$22,255
|Average
|$17,515
|$19,225
|$21,006
|Rough
|$16,515
|$18,116
|$19,756