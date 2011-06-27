Estimated values
2017 BMW M6 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,323
|$51,831
|$57,840
|Clean
|$45,107
|$50,492
|$56,280
|Average
|$42,676
|$47,814
|$53,162
|Rough
|$40,245
|$45,136
|$50,043
Estimated values
2017 BMW M6 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,114
|$54,954
|$61,325
|Clean
|$47,825
|$53,534
|$59,672
|Average
|$45,248
|$50,695
|$56,365
|Rough
|$42,671
|$47,856
|$53,058