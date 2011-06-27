  1. Home
1999 BMW M Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • This is the ultimate two-seater in terms of performance, luxury and fun.
  • Risky styling of M Coupe may not appeal to everyone.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

One thing BMW knows how to do is build sports cars. Last February, the company released its M Roadster, a heavily breathed-upon version of the Z3 Roadster that was designed to compete head-to-head with the Porsche 911, as an early 1999 model. The Roadster was and still is powered by the same 3.2-liter, 240-horsepower, inline six-cylinder engine that is found under the hoods of the M3 coupe and convertible. For 1999, the M Roadster gains 17-inch wheels and all-season traction control as standard equipment.

BMW's big news for now, however, is the introduction of the long-awaited and just-released M Coupe. Now that the wrappings on the new ultra high performance M Coupe have finally come off, its sports car underpinnings can leave no one disappointed. This coupe, developed by BMW's M division and based on the M Roadster, includes upgrades to the engine, suspension, brakes, wheels, tires and interior. Powered by the same 3.2-liter 240-horsepower engine found in the Roadster, the M Coupe screeches from zero to sixty in about 5.3 seconds. With large disc brakes, a longer wheelbase than the M3, five-spoke alloy wheels, unique styling, heated seats and mirrors, and a cockpit so cozy it would make Neil Armstrong feel at home, the M Coupe is in a league all its own.

The one controversial point about Munich's hottest thing on wheels is the styling. It's racy, it's bold and by god, it's different. But does it look good? That's the $42,000 question, and everyone may not agree on the answer. Some of the editors here at Edmund's liked the unique flanks of the coupe right off; it had to grow a bit on others. But regardless of our interpretation of style, we all agree on the car's amazing ability to gobble up the pavement of any twisty two-lane in the country.

Unlike most two-seaters, the M Coupe provides a practical cargo space behind the seats for luggage or two full size golf bags. Rear storage areas are accessible through a hatchback rear door and a cargo cover can be rolled back for privacy. Inside, chrome-ringed instrument gauges and a small steering wheel complete the sporty look and feel of the vehicle.

Because the coupe is outfitted so well, there are only two options to choose from: a power tilt-up moonroof and an in-dash single-disc CD player. If you're shopping for a sports car with a dramatic engine and a distinctive look, you may have to look no further.

1999 Highlights

These high-performance versions of the Z3 roadster and coupe make 240 M-power ponies.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 BMW M.

5.0
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Incredible Performance
djpatterson,03/23/2008
I acquired this vehicle from a relative knowing the special care and upkeep this car has received during the first eight years. I have not been disappointed. This car is the most fun ride I have experienced in nearly 40 years of driving and that includes, Corvettes, Mustangs, BMWs, etc. The handling on corners far surpasses all of the previous rides. Heads never fail to turn when this car approaches... probably the result of the small number ever built by BMW. Everyone wants to know what kind of car is that? If you love performance vehicles, drive one and you'll be hooked.
M Coupe Bliss
BRW,04/06/2002
I agonized over buying this car after not having a car payment for over 2 years. Each day that goes by, I know I made the right choice. What else can you say, this will be a car that will be legendary and desired by all enthusiasts for many years to come. No regrets. Can't wipe the smile from my face.
rare breed
rare breed,04/08/2009
A ten year old car that looks new. Has been a great ten years! Great performance, attention getter, and just a great car to own.
M Roadster - Has High Fun Quotient
Johntee,07/19/2002
This has been an excellent date car or fun car for us as a couple. It has been primarily driven by a Frustrated Soccer Mom on weekends - she has been reliving her high school years in a convertible!
See all 17 reviews of the 1999 BMW M
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1999 BMW M features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 BMW M

Used 1999 BMW M Overview

The Used 1999 BMW M is offered in the following submodels: M Hatchback, M Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.

