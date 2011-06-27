  1. Home
2002 BMW M Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • World-renowned performance, brute strength, exclusivity.
  • Two-seater configuration limits functionality, roadster still sports a plastic rear window, platform is starting to age.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The M coupe and convertible are bruiser punks masquerading as stylish debs; they're like Mickey Rourke in Jude Law's body. If raw-edged performance is what you're after, the M provides it in spades.

Vehicle overview

There has been no lollygagging at BMW's Motorsport division lately; it has been collecting laurels left and right for its utterly divine iterations of some of the best cars in the world, with the M3 coupe and convertible and the god-like M5 inducing the automotive press to stage bare-knuckle fights over who can secure a test-drive for the week.

Last year, BMW installed a massaged 3.2-liter inline six underneath the dome-like bonnet of the M coupe and roadster. Capable of brewing up 315 horsepower at 7,400 rpm, this is an increase of 75 ponies from the previous engine, and provides 251 foot-pounds of pure pin-you-to-the-seat thrust at 4,900 revs. It makes slightly less horsepower than in the M3s because some of the engine components had to be reduced so that it can fit into the engine bay of the smaller Ms.

With lighter intake valves, a higher redline to the tune of 8,000 rpms (the previous M was limited to 6,200 revs) as well as a freer-flowing exhaust outlet, BMW claims that this powerplant will result in a 0-to-60-mph acceleration blast of 5.0 seconds. Yowza. The juice is still delivered via a five-speed manual transmission, although a six-speed would be more suited for this screamer.

Further differentiating between the lesser Z3 and the M roadster are a wider front track, lower ride height, thicker rear semi-trailing arms, sport-tuned bushings and a heavier duty differential to keep those horses reined in. The package rides on MacPherson struts with arc-shaped lower suspension arms and rear semi-trailing arms that have been further stiffened to accommodate the extra power output.

Don't look for this package to coddle the driver, but get the car out onto the open road and prepare to be amazed by the near-telepathic steering and the trees blurring behind you. Even if you get in over your head, BMW's excellent Dynamic Stability System will guide you back onto your intended course.

Standard equipment includes air conditioning, cruise control, leather upholstery, heated seats, power windows and door locks, heated power mirrors, power sports seats, and a Harmon-Kardon stereo. Chrome touches brighten the interior, and aesthetes will be pleased by the two-tone leather treatment.

With stiff competition in the form of the Audi TT quattro, Mercedes-Benz SLK32 AMG, Porsche Boxster S and heck, even the Honda S2000, the topless M's future looks uncertain, especially considering the cannibalizing effect of the Z3 3.0. Plus, you can look to the M3 convertible for more horsepower, greater chassis stability and increased functionality. The coupe, however, remains a staff favorite for its unusual lines and structural rigidity. In any case, performance car enthusiasts will not be disappointed.

2002 Highlights

BMW makes a CD player part of the standard equipment list. No other changes are in store for the 2002 model year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 BMW M.

5(95%)
4(5%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
19 reviews
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worlds Fastest Tennis Shoe
MPowr,03/13/2005
I loved this eccentric vehicle from the moment I first set eyes on it and I have not been disappointed. It steers like a go-kart and has one of the sweetest motors available from any manufacturer - Porsche included. There are a few small details that could be better - like the windows don't wind down all the way and central locking is an aftermarket fitment - not good on a $46k car. All is forgiven once you get this beast out on a mountain road and it comes into it's element. Single minded firecracker with just one purpose - to be driven and hard!
Two word: Oh wow!
Mfatic,04/18/2002
This car pins the fun meter. I was looking at this and the Boxster S. The M Roadster wins. From the breathtaking acceleration to swoopy body that's reminicent of the old E-typ Jags, to the retro-but-not-really two tone interior, this is all that! One of the undocumented extras this car comes with is a smile that automatically gets bolted to your face every time you fire the engine. Although it may not have the absolute performance of the M coupe or the precise balance of a Porsche, this is the one to have... especially in Imola red!
A Classic
jlazc,05/14/2002
Now that production is ending, this car is on its way to becoming a true classic.... like a 60's vintage Vette, only better. Superb handeling, beautiful lines, and power to spare. If you have one, take care of it....if you don't, get one while you still can!!
Best Car I have ever owned!!
Kimi,08/01/2002
I loved this car the minute I saw it for the first time back in 1998. Through unfortunate luck and 2 waiting lists later, I finally purchased my Steel Gray 2002 315hp M Coupe in Feb 2002. I must say that my baby lives up to and surpasses ever expectation that I held out for this car. From the comfortable ride, the awesome stereo, the absolute performance to the daily thumbs-up received from admirers. If you want unparalled performance with individual style all for a reasonable price..I can't think of any other car that would be more perfect. I love my M Coupe!!!
See all 19 reviews of the 2002 BMW M
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
315 hp @ 7400 rpm
More about the 2002 BMW M

Used 2002 BMW M Overview

The Used 2002 BMW M is offered in the following submodels: M Coupe, M Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl 5M), and 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5M).

